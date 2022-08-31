Moody's upgrades to Aaa Town of Hempstead, NY's ratings

New York, August 31, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aaa rating to the Town of Hempstead, NY's estimated $57 million Public Improvement Serial Bonds - 2022 Series A $26 million Public Improvement Serial Bonds - 2022 Series B and $1.2 million Public Improvement Serial Bonds - 2022 Series C. Concurrently, Moody's upgrades to Aaa from Aa1 the town's issuer rating and general obligation limited tax (GOLT) rating. The issuer rating is equivalent to the town's hypothetical general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) rating; there is no debt associated with the GOULT security. The town will have approximately $522 million in GOLT bonds outstanding post sale. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade to Aaa reflects a significantly improved financial position. Governance is a driver of the rating given conservative budgeting and strong operational oversight. The rating additionally factors a substantial tax base located next to New York City that has seen a significant rebound in economic vitality. Local housing prices are at an all-time high while the labor force continues to expand and the unemployment rate declines. The town has an elevated long-term liability profile, largely driven by post-employment health care benefits, but fixed costs have remained manageable. Hempstead is exposed to the possibility of severe storms, such as hurricanes. This exposure is mitigated by strong management as well as a long history of state and federal assistance.

We consider the outstanding debt to be GOLT because of limitations under New York State law on property tax levy increases. The lack of distinction between the Aaa GOLT rating and the Aaa issuer rating reflects the town board's ability to override the property tax cap and the faith and credit pledge in support of debt service.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the expectation that reserves and liquidity will remain sound over the next two years given strong management.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

N/A

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Failure to replenish reserves used to balance the budget

Significant increase in long-term liabilities

LEGAL SECURITY

Payment of principal and interest on the town's general obligation bonds is backed by the town's faith and credit supported by the town's authority to levy such ad valorem property taxes as may be necessary to pay the bonds, as limited by New York State's legislative cap on property taxes (Chapter 97 (Part A) of the Laws of the State of New York, 2011).

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series A bonds will provide financing for various capital projects across the town

The Series B bonds will permanently finance bond anticipation notes issued to pay for a litigation The Series C bonds will provide financing for the Franklin Square Water District.

PROFILE

The town is situated in the southwest and south central portions of Nassau County (A1 positive), and covers 127 square miles representing approximately 41% of Nassau County's total land area. The town's boundaries are formed by The City of New York (Aa2 stable) to the west, the Town of North Hempstead (Aaa stable) to the north, the Town of Oyster Bay (A1 stable) to the east, and the City of Long Beach (Baa2 positive) and the Atlantic Ocean to the south. The town is the most populous town in the State, with a population of 766,765 as of 2020, according to the American Community Survey. The town accounts for approximately 57% of the total population of the county. There are 22 incorporated villages in the town and 33 unincorporated areas.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70015. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

