Moody's upgrades to Baa2 LaGuardia Gateway Partners, LLC senior secured bonds; outlook is stable

New York, September 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today upgraded to Baa2 from Baa3 the senior secured obligations of LaGuardia Gateway Partners, LLC (LGP, also the "lessee" and "borrower"). Senior secured obligations include bonds issued by the New York Transportation Development Corporation, NY's (NYTDC or Conduit Issuer) Special Facilities Bonds (LaGuardia Airport Terminal B Redevelopment Project), consisting of $2.260 billion of Tax-Exempt Special Facilities Bonds (LaGuardia Airport Terminal B Redevelopment Project) Series 2016A and $150 million of Taxable Special Facilities Bonds (LaGuardia Airport Terminal B Redevelopment Project) Series 2016B. The rating outlook was revised to stable from positive.

LaGuardia Gateway Partners, LLC is a special purpose company with 95% of the company equally owned by Vantage Airport Group (New York) LLC (Vantage), and units of Skanska Infrastructure Development (Skanska ID), and Meridiam Infrastructure North America (Meridiam) and the remainder now owned by JLC LaGuardia LLC. LGP entered into a Lease Agreement ("lease"), effective June 1, 2016, with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PA, Aa3 stable) for a 34.6-year term to operate Terminal B, the largest of four terminals at LaGuardia Airport (LGA) in New York, NY. Under the terms of the lease, LGP is charged with the design, building, financing, operation and maintenance of a new Terminal B, operation and demolition of the existing Terminal B, and the construction of various support and related projects. LGP entered into a back-to-back design and construction contract with a joint-venture backed by Skanska AB and the Walsh Group for the design and construction scope of work and a management services agreement with a Vantage affiliate for management and support services in connection with the operations and maintenance scope of work. The project reached substantial completion on the originally scheduled date July 8, 2022.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade to Baa2 reflects substantial completion for the very large and complicated development of Terminal B and related infrastructure at LaGuardia Airport. By reaching substantial completion, LGP no longer faces the risk that the lease agreement could be terminated due to late completion. The Baa2 rating reflects the high level of air traffic demand at LaGuardia in a largely constrained but highly sought after market, which reduces the ability of airlines to seek other facilities in the New York City region; five-agreements with tenant airlines that provides for the recovery of approximately 80% of debt service and operating expenses; enplanement levels that have exceeded 2019 levels since March 2022; and very strong structural features within the lease with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. Debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) by revenue is expected to be adequate at around 1.4x over the next several years if passenger levels remain near current levels.

The rating is constrained by low expected liquidity, consisting of only the required three-month operating and maintenance reserve and a six-month debt service reserve account. The funding level for each is standard for US project financings, but are weaker than most US publicly managed airports that had a median of 664 days cash on hand in fiscal 2020 and typically have debt service reserve fund to cover one year of debt service.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the terminal's enplanement recovery will remain near current levels over the next year, that no additional debt is issued given the completion of the project, and that concession revenue collection remains in-line with LGP's forecast.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

What could change the rating up:

The rating could be upgraded if LGP establishes a track record of maintaining strong liquidity or if DSCR exceeds 1.5x on a sustained basis.

What could change the rating down:

The rating could be downgraded if DSCRs fall below 1.3x or if LGP is unable to reach airline agreements with similar rate recovery mechanisms when the current agreements expire in 2027.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Publicly Managed Airports and Related Issuers published in March 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/60106. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

