Moody's upgrades to Baa2 Long Beach, NY; outlook is positive

New York, June 02, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Baa2 rating to the City of Long Beach, NY's estimated $75 million Serial Bonds - 2022 Series B. Concurrently, Moody's has upgraded the city's issuer and general obligation limited tax (GOLT) ratings to Baa2 from Baa3. The outlook remains positive. The issuer rating is equivalent to the city's hypothetical general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) rating; there is no debt associated with the GOULT security. The city will have approximately $174 million in GOLT bonds post sale.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of the issuer rating to Baa2 reflects the city's significantly improved financial position where the unassigned fund balance at the end of 2021 will be positive for the first time since 2017. The rating also reflects the city's need to issue a significant amount of debt, $75 million, for the payment of a judgement against the city. The city plans to issue the debt over the next three months. Further supporting the rating is a large Long Island based tax base with a regionally average socio-economic profile. The city has a long history of financial mismanagement and high turnover at key positions with no contingency planning. However, the current management team, which has been in place for several years, has begun to institute some financial policies and is developing a contingency plan for when senior people leave.

We consider the bonds and outstanding rated debt to be GOLT because of limitations under New York State law on property tax levy increases. The lack of distinction between the Baa2 GOLT rating and the Baa2 issuer rating reflects the city council's ability to override the property tax cap and the faith and credit pledge in support of debt service.

RATING OUTLOOK

The outlook remains positive given the positive trajectory in reserves and liquidity. The momentum of the previous three years has continued into 2022 where management projects it will end the year with another surplus.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Further improvement in reserves and liquidity

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Return to aggressive budgeting

- Declines in reserves and liquidity

LEGAL SECURITY

Payment of principal and interest on the city's general obligation bonds is backed by the city's faith and credit supported by the city's authority to levy such ad valorem property taxes as may be necessary to pay the bonds, as limited by New York State's legislative cap on property taxes (Chapter 97 (Part A) of the Laws of the State of New York, 2011).

USE OF PROCEEDS

The bonds will be issued to finance part of a settlement pertaining to a successful lawsuit against the city.

PROFILE

The city, located approximately 25 miles east of New York City (Aa2 stable), encompasses 2.1 square miles along the Atlantic Ocean coastline in Nassau County (A1 positive). The population as of 2020 was 35,029. Management notes that during the summer months, population doubles due to its favorable location along the ocean.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70015. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

