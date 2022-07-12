Moody's upgrades to Baa2 from Baa3 Blueridge Transportation Group, LLC's Private Activity Bonds (PABs) and TIFIA loan ratings; outlook stable

New York, July 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has upgraded to Baa2 from Baa3 the ratings on Blueridge Transportation Group, LLC's (the Concessionaire or Project Co) $273 million senior secured Senior Lien Revenue Bonds (Blueridge Transportation Group, LLC SH 288 Toll Lanes Project) Series 2016 (Tax-Exempt) issued by the Texas Private Activity Bond Surface Transportation Corporation as the conduit issuer and $396.8 million subordinate Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (TIFIA) loan. The outlook is stable.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Blueridge Transportation Group, LLC

....Subordinate Bank Credit Facility, Upgraded to Baa2 from Baa3

..Issuer: Texas PAB Surface Transportation Corporation

....Senior Secured Revenue Bonds, Upgraded to Baa2 from Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Blueridge Transportation Group, LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action reflects the stronger than expected traffic and revenue performance since the managed lanes opened on November 9, 2020, which will result in stronger financial metrics and better resiliency than originally forecast. The upgrade also reflects the resolution of outstanding latent defects with the contractor and our expectation that final acceptance will occur in the near-term.

The senior secured and subordinate ratings reflect the sound long-term cash flow generating potential supported by the strong surrounding economic service area and the project's central location that allows it to capitalize on the growing congestion in the region. The stronger forecast traffic and revenue profile will now result in higher forecast financial metrics over the life of the debt and have already resulted in the early repayment of capitalized interest on the TIFIA loan. This early repayment satisfies one of TIFIA's conditions to equity distributions, which may occur earlier than originally forecast. We now expect part or all of the TIFIA loan to be refinanced by 2025 and the outstanding senior bonds are likely to be refinanced when callable in 2026, depending on market conditions at the time. While this may reduce some payment flexibility, total annual debt service coverage ratios (DSCRs) are forecast to remain strong in excess of 2.0x under multiple refinancing and downside scenarios. Further, the long 12-year concession tail provides room for refinancing and extension of debt or for the addition for new debt while still maintaining strong DSCRs and concession life coverage ratios (CLCRs) as well. The rating also incorporates the strong project financing features, liquidity requirements, limitations on additional debt and generally positive TIFIA loan covenants and terms that includes a flexible repayment schedule.

The senior secured bonds and subordinate TIFIA loan are of equal credit quality due to the 'springing-lien' provision for the TIFIA loan if a 'bankruptcy related event' occurs.

OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that traffic and revenue will continue to ramp up in line with revised forecast expectations with total DSCRs of all mandatory and scheduled debt service obligations in the 2.0x to 3.0x range and CLCRs exceeding 3.0x until a debt refinancing in 2025 occurs.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE

• Moody's forecast total annual debt service coverage of all mandatory and scheduled debt service obligations exceeds 3.0x through the life of the debt

• Forecast annual CLCR exceeds 4.0x

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO DOWNGRADE

• Moody's forecast total annual debt service coverage of all mandatory and scheduled debt service obligations falls below 2.0x through the life of the debt

• Forecast annual CLCR falls below 3.0x

PROFILE

Blueridge Transportation Group, LLC (Project Co or Concessionaire) is a special purpose entity that has been awarded a 52-year concession by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) to design, build, finance, operate and maintain the Project, which consists primarily of a 10.3 mile managed lane facility along the median of SH 288 from the SH 288/US 59 interchange to south of the Sam Houston Tollway.

The Concessionaire owners include ACS 288 Holdings, LLC (ACS, 21.62%), S&B 288 Holdings, LLC (S&B, 21.62%), InfraRed 288 LLC (InfraRed, 21.62%), Northleaf SH288, LLC (Northleaf, 18.03%), Clal Houston Road RH, LP and Clal Shoreland RH, LP (Clal, 12.11%), and Star America SH-288, LLC (Star, 5.00%).

