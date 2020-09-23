Moody's upgrades two Notes in two Bumper Auto ABS transactions

Frankfurt am Main, September 23, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded the ratings of two Notes in Bumper 9 (NL) Finance B.V. (Bumper 9) and Bumper 10.

Issuer: Bumper 9 (NL) Finance B.V.

....EUR 542.5M Class A Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Apr 5, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

....EUR 31.5M Class B Notes, Upgraded to Aaa (sf); previously on Apr 5, 2019 Upgraded to Aa1 (sf)

Issuer: Bumper 10

....EUR 483.2M Class A Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Feb 15, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

....EUR 40.8M Class B Notes, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on Feb 15, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa3 (sf)

Moody's has also affirmed the ratings of the senior Notes in the two transactions.

Bumper 9 is a securitisation of auto lease installment receivables and residual value (RV) cash flows issued in 2017. These auto leases are extended to corporate, small and medium enterprise ("SME") and government lessees in the Netherlands by LeasePlan Nederland N.V. ("LPNL") owned by LeasePlan Corporation N.V. ("LPC") (A3/P-2, A3(cr)).

Bumper 10 is a securitisation of lease receivables extended by LeasePlan France S.A.S. ("LPFR") to obligors located in France, issued in 2018. The portfolio consists of leases extended to corporate and SMEs, retail clients and public entities located in France. The servicer is LPFR, also owned by LPC.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade actions are prompted by an increase in credit enhancement for the affected Notes, especially following the end of the initial revolving period in Bumper 9 (August 2018) and Bumper 10 (February 2019). The upgrade action in Bumper 9 is also prompted by the decrease of key collateral assumptions, as a result of better than expected collateral performance. Moody's affirmed the ratings of the senior tranches that had sufficient credit enhancement to maintain their current ratings.

Increase in Available Credit Enhancement:

Considerable deleveraging, resulting from the end of revolving periods and subsequent sequential amortization, led to the increase in the credit enhancement ("CE") available to all rated tranches in these transactions.

In Bumper 9 the CE available under classes A and B has increased to 62.2% and 49.9% versus the CE levels as of the latest rating action in April 2019 of 29.1% and 23.4% respectively. In Bumper 10, the CE available under classes A and B has increased to 42.8% and 32.6% versus the closing CE levels of 26.4% and 20.2% respectively.

Revision of Key Collateral Assumptions:

As part of the rating action, Moody's reassessed its assumptions for the securitized portfolios reflecting the collateral performance to date.

In Bumper 9, the collateral performance is better than the previous expectations. The 90 days plus arrears stand at 0.1% of the current pool balance. As of August 2020, cumulative defaults were 0.75% of the original pool balance plus replenishments, with pool factor of 26.9%. Moody's assumed expected mean default rate of 3.0% of the current portfolio balance. This corresponds to 1.55% as of the original pool balance plus replenishments, down from the initially assumed 3.0% at closing. Moody's left the rest of assumptions unchanged.

In Bumper 10, the collateral performance is in line with the previous expectations. Moody's left the assumptions for this transaction unchanged.

The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of consumer assets from the current weak Dutch and French economic activity and a gradual recovery for the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Principle Methodology:

The principal methodology used in these ratings was 'Moody's Global Approach to Rating Auto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS' published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1236186. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Factors or circumstances that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include (1) a decrease in sovereign risk reflected in a higher local-currency country ceiling; (2) performance of the underlying collateral that is better than Moody's expected; (3) an increase in available credit enhancement; and (4) improvements in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties.

Factors or circumstances that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include (1) an increase in sovereign risk; (2) performance of the underlying collateral that is worse than Moody's expected; (3) deterioration in the Notes' available credit enhancement; and (4) deterioration in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

