Moody's upgrades two and affirms four CMBS REMIC classes of FREMF 2015-K720 and affirms the ratings of three SPC classes of Freddie Mac SPCs, Series K-720

Approximately $1.35 billion of structured securities affected
New York, June 14, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
upgraded two classes and affirmed the ratings on four classes of CMBS
securities (the "REMIC Classes"), issued by FREMF 2015-K720
Mortgage Trust, Multifamily Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates,
Series 2015-K720 (the "REMIC Trust") and affirmed the ratings on
three classes of related Structured Pass-Through Certificates ("the
SPC Classes") issued by Freddie Mac Structured Pass-Through Certificates
(SPCs), Series K-720 (the "SPC Trust") as follows:
Issuer: FREMF 2015-K720 Mortgage Trust
Cl. A-1, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on March
25, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-2, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on March
25, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. B, Upgraded to A2 (sf); previously on March 25,
2019 Affirmed Baa1 (sf)
Cl. C, Upgraded to Baa2 (sf); previously on March 25,
2019 Affirmed Baa3 (sf)
Cl. X1*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on March
25, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. X2-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously
on March 25, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
* Reflects interest-only classes
Issuer: Freddie Mac Structured Pass-Through Certificates
(SPCs), Series K-720
Cl. A-1, Affirmed Guaranteed Rating Aaa (sf);
Underlying Rating: Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on March 25,
2019 Definitive Guaranteed Rating Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on
Mar 25, 2019 Definitive Underlying Rating: Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-2, Affirmed Guaranteed Rating Aaa (sf);
Underlying Rating: Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on March 25,
2019 Definitive Guaranteed Rating Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on
Mar 25, 2019 Definitive Underlying Rating: Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. X1*, Affirmed Guaranteed Rating Aaa (sf); Underlying
Rating: Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on March 25, 2019
Definitive Guaranteed Rating Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Mar
25, 2019 Definitive Underlying Rating: Affirmed Aaa (sf)
* Reflects interest-only classes
RATINGS RATIONALE
The six REMIC Classes are collateralized by a pool of 72 fixed rate loans.
Of these six classes, three REMIC Classes (Classes B, C,
and X2-A) were offered to investors, while the remaining
three classes (Classes A-1, A-2 and X1, or the
"Underlying Guaranteed Classes") were acquired and guaranteed by Freddie
Mac and subsequently deposited into the SPC Trust to back the SPCs that
were offered to investors. As a result, any guarantee payments
made by Freddie Mac on the Underlying Guaranteed Classes will be passed
through to the holders of the corresponding SPC Classes. Freddie
Mac also guarantees the SPC Classes themselves. Moody's rates Freddie
Mac's senior unsecured debt Aaa.
The SPC Classes issued by the SPC Trust are associated with the REMIC
Classes issued by the REMIC Trust. Each of the SPC Classes represents
a pass-through interest in an associated REMIC Class issued by
the REMIC Trust. Class A-1 SPC represents a pass-through
interest in REMIC Class A-1; Class A-2 SPC represents
a pass-through interest in REMIC Class A-2; and Class
X1 SPC represents a pass-through interest in REMIC Class X1.
The two trusts are interrelated given that the aggregate certificate amount
of $1,469,801,418 as of the May 2021 remittance
statement, comprised of $1,167,058,352
in offered SPCs and $302,743,066 in offered REMIC Classes,
equals the underlying mortgage loan pool balance of $1,469,801,418.
The ratings on two principal and interest (P&I) REMIC Classes were
upgraded because of an increase in credit support resulting from loan
paydowns and amortizations as well as an increase in defeasance.
The deal has paid down 4% since Moody's last review and defeasance
now represents 47% of the pool compared to 5% at last review.
The ratings on two P&I REMIC Classes were affirmed because the transaction's
key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV)
ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the
transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.
The interest-only (IO) REMIC Classes were affirmed based on the
credit quality of their referenced classes.
Under the transaction documents, Freddie Mac guarantees payments
on the Underlying Guaranteed Classes and the SPC Classes, including
(a) timely payment of interest, (b) payment of related principal
on the distribution date following the maturity date of each balloon mortgage
loan to the extent such principal would have been distributed to Classes
A-1 and A-2, (c) realized losses and other fees/expenses
allocated to Classes A-1 and A-2, and (d) ultimate
payment of principal by the final distribution date for Classes A-1
and A-2.
Moody's believes that the Freddie Mac guarantees that enhance SPC Classes
A-1 and A-2 support complete credit substitution given the
strong incentives for Freddie Mac to fulfill its guarantee obligations
under this transaction. The failure to fulfill its guarantee obligations
under this transaction would have negative credit implications for Freddie
Mac. As a result, the Guaranteed Ratings on the SPC Classes
A-1 and A-2 are the higher of the support provider's financial
strength rating (Aaa, senior unsecured) and the Underlying Rating
of the SPC Classes absent Freddie Mac's guarantees.
Moody's notes that the Freddie Mac guarantees on the interest-only
SPC Class X1 do not provide additional enhancement. Freddie Mac's
guarantee does not cover any loss of yield on this interest-only
class following a reduction of notional amount due to a reduction of the
principal balance of the REMIC Underlying Guaranteed Classes. Therefore,
SPC Class X1's Guaranteed Rating and Underlying Rating reflect only the
class' underlying credit risk without credit for the guarantees.
Given the repack nature of the structure, SPC note holders are exposed
to the credit risk of the underlying SPC assets, namely, the
rated REMIC Underlying Guaranteed Classes. The SPC Trust contains
separate pass-through pools, designated as Pass-Through
Pool A-1, A-2 and X1, and each holds a corresponding
rated REMIC Underlying Guaranteed Class, including REMIC Classes
A-1, A-2 and X1, respectively. All cash
flow received by each of the Underlying Guaranteed Classes is applied
to make pass-through payments to the corresponding SPC Class.
Repayment of the rated SPC Classes depends primarily on the performance
of the rated REMIC Underlying Guaranteed Certificates, as well as
any payments made by Freddie Mac pursuant to its guarantees.
In the affirmation of the Guaranteed Ratings on the three SPC Classes,
Moody's considered the repack nature of the structure, the credit
quality of the underlying collateral, and, other than with
respect to the Underlying Ratings, the guarantees that Freddie Mac
provides for the benefit of the SPCs.
The Underlying Ratings on the SPC Classes were affirmed based on the underlying
credit risk of the related REMIC Underlying Guaranteed Classes without
credit for the guarantee provided by Freddie Mac.
The coronavirus pandemic has had a significant impact on economic activity.
Although global economies have shown a remarkable degree of resilience
to date and are returning to growth, the uneven effects on individual
businesses, sectors and regions will continue throughout 2021 and
will endure as a challenge to the world's economies well beyond the end
of the year. While persistent virus fears remain the main risk
for a recovery in demand, the economy will recover faster if vaccines
and further fiscal and monetary policy responses bring forward a normalization
of activity. As a result, there is a heightened degree of
uncertainty around our forecasts. Our analysis has considered the
effect on the performance of commercial real estate from a gradual and
unbalanced recovery in US economic activity.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 1.7%
of the current pooled balance, compared to 1.6% at
Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized
losses is now 1.6% of the original pooled balance,
compared to 1.5% at the last review. Moody's
provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion
CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking
view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance
that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's
credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.
Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant
amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's
share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline
in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase
in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans
or interest shortfalls.
With respect to certain SPC Classes, key to our assumption in reaching
the certificates' Guaranteed Ratings are the Freddie Mac guarantees.
With the exception of the interest-only SPC Class X1, the
Guaranteed Ratings of the SPC Classes may be sensitive to any change in
Freddie Mac's rating, since our Guaranteed Ratings on the SPC Classes
are the higher of Freddie Mac's financial strength rating as the guarantee
provider and the SPC Classes' Underlying Rating.
METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION
The principal methodology used in rating all classes of FREMF 2015-K720
Mortgage Trust except interest-only classes was "Approach to Rating
US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in September 2020 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1244778.
The methodologies used in rating all guaranteed classes of Freddie Mac
Structured Pass-Through Certificates (SPCs), Series K-720
except guaranteed interest-only classes were "Rating Transactions
Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed,
Insured and Guaranteed Debts" published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154
and "Moody's Approach to Rating Repackaged Securities" published in June
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1230078.
The principal methodology used in rating all underlying classes of Freddie
Mac Structured Pass-Through Certificates (SPCs), Series K-720
except underlying interest-only classes was "Moody's Approach to
Rating Repackaged Securities" published in June 2020 and available at
https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1230078.
The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes of FREMF
2015-K720 Mortgage Trust were "Approach to Rating US and Canadian
Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in September 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1244778
and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only
(IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179.
The methodologies used in rating guaranteed interest-only classes
of Freddie Mac Structured Pass-Through Certificates (SPCs),
Series K-720 were "Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution
Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed
Debts" published in May 2017 available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154,
"Moody's Approach to Rating Repackaged Securities" published in June 2020
and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1230078,
and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only
(IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179.
The methodologies used in rating underlying interest-only classes
of Freddie Mac Structured Pass-Through Certificates (SPCs),
Series K-720 were "Moody's Approach to Rating Repackaged Securities"
published in June 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1230078
and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only
(IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179.
Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify
which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *).
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
DEAL PERFORMANCE
As of the May 25, 2021 distribution date, the transaction's
aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 7% to $1.47
billion from $1.58 billion at securitization. The
certificates are collateralized by 72 mortgage loans ranging in size from
less than 1% to 3% of the pool, with the top ten loans
(excluding defeasance) constituting 27% of the pool. Thirty-seven
loans, constituting 47% of the pool, have defeased
and are secured by US government securities.
Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan
sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity.
Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility,
including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances.
The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 25,
compared to 43 at Moody's last review.
As of the May 2021 remittance report, all loans were current on
their debt service payments.
Six loans, constituting 11% of the pool, are on the
master servicer's watchlist, of which two loans, representing
1.3% of the pool, indicate the borrower has requested
relief in relation to coronavirus impact on the property. The watchlist
includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established
as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package.
As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the
agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues
that could affect performance.
No loans have been liquidated from the pool and no loans are currently
in special servicing.
Moody's has assumed a high default probability for two poorly performing
loans, constituting 1.9% of the pool. The loans
are secured by multifamily properties in Cohoes, NY (1.2%
of the pool) and Cary, NC (0.7%) that have both experienced
declining performance in recent years. Moody's has estimated
an aggregate loss of $22 million (an 18% expected loss based
on a 50% probability default) from these troubled loans.
The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors:
1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely
driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity
of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value
ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described
in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various
adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using
a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our
sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted
loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile.
The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments
described in the methodology.
Moody's received full year 2020 operating results for 97% of the
pool, and full or partial year 2021 operating results for 11%
of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans).
Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 112%, compared
to 119% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit
component excludes loans with structured credit assessments and defeased
loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's
net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 11%
to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's
value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 8.7%.
Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.78X and 0.95X,
respectively, compared to 1.59X and 0.86X at the last
review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF
and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed
DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 8.75% stress rate
the agency applied to the loan balance.
The top three conduit loans represent 10% of the pool balance.
The largest loan is the Floresta Loan ($49.1 million --
3.3% of the pool), which is secured by a 311-unit
garden-style apartment complex built in 2004 and located in Jupiter,
Florida, approximately 40 miles north of Boca Raton, Florida.
As of December 2020, the property was 97% leased, unchanged
since December 2019, compared to 96% in December 2018 and
98% at securitization. The properties net operating income
(NOI) has improved since securitization due to higher rental revenue and
the loan has amortized 5.5% since securitization.
Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 116% and 0.81X,
respectively, compared to 130% and 0.73X at the last
review.
The second largest loan is the Parc Woodland Apartment Homes Loan ($46.6
million -- 3.2% of the pool), which is secured
by a 405-unit garden-style apartment complex built in 2012
and located in Conroe, Texas, approximately 35 miles north
of Houston, Texas. As of March 2021, the property was
97% leased, compared to 98% in December 2019 and 88%
at securitization. The property's performance has slightly
improved since securitization due to higher revenues and the loan has
amortized 4.0% since securitization. Moody's LTV
and stressed DSCR are 135% and 0.76X, respectively,
compared to 147% and 0.70X at the last review.
The third largest loan is the Versailles North Loan ($43.4
million -- 3.0% of the pool), which is secured
by a 340-unit garden-style apartment complex located in
Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois, approximately 20 miles west of
Chicago, Illinois. As of December 2020, the property
was 91% leased, compared to 94% in December 2019,
and 96% at securitization. While the property's revenue
has generally increased since securitization, the increase in operating
expenses outpaced the revenue growth causing the NOI to decline since
securitization. The actual 2020 NOI DSCR was 1.11X,
compared to 1.09X in 2019 and 1.16X in 2017. The
loan has amortized 8.1% since securitization and Moody's
LTV and stressed DSCR are 148% and 0.68X, respectively,
compared to 138% and 0.70X at the last review.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and
Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis for FREMF 2015-K720 Mortgage Trust includes an assessment
of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected
collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows
to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates
expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that
takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other
structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated
instrument.
In rating Freddie Mac Structured Pass-Through Certificates (SPCs),
Series K-720, Moody's did not use any models, or loss
or cash flow analysis, in its analysis.
For FREMF 2015-K720 Mortgage Trust, Moody's did not use any
stress scenario simulations in its analysis.
For Freddie Mac Structured Pass-Through Certificates (SPCs),
Series K-720, Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation
of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings
and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired
cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments
based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios
occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1263068.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Suzanna Sava
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Matthew Halpern
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653