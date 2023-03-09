Moody's upgrades two and affirms three CMBS REMIC classes of FREMF 2013-K33 and affirms the ratings of two SPC classes of Freddie Mac SPCs, Series K-033

Approximately $1.3 billion of structured securities affected

New York, March 09, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has upgraded the ratings on two classes and affirmed the ratings on three classes of CMBS securities (the "REMIC classes"), issued by FREMF 2013-K33 Mortgage Trust, Multifamily Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2013-K33 (the "REMIC Trust") and affirmed the ratings on two classes of related Structured Pass-Through Certificates ("the SPC classes") issued by Freddie Mac Structured Pass-Through Certificates (SPCs), Series K-033 (the "SPC Trust") as follows:

Issuer: FREMF 2013-K33 Mortgage Trust

Cl. A-2, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Oct 21, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. B, Upgraded to Aaa (sf); previously on Oct 21, 2021 Upgraded to Aa1 (sf)

Cl. C, Upgraded to Aa2 (sf); previously on Oct 21, 2021 Upgraded to A1 (sf)

Cl. X1*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Oct 21, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. X2-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Oct 21, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Issuer: Freddie Mac Structured Pass-Through Certificates (SPCs), Series K-033

Cl. A-2, Affirmed Guaranteed Rating Aaa (sf); Underlying Rating: Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Oct 21, 2021 Affirmed Guaranteed Rating Aaa (sf); previously on Oct 21, 2021 Underlying Rating: Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. X1*, Affirmed Guaranteed Rating Aaa (sf); Underlying Rating: Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Oct 21, 2021 Affirmed Guaranteed Rating Aaa (sf); previously on Oct 21, 2021 Underlying Rating: Affirmed Aaa (sf)

* Reflects interest-only classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The five REMIC Classes are collateralized by a pool of 83 fixed rate loans. Of these five classes, three REMIC Classes (Classes B, C, and X2-A) were offered to investors, while the remaining two classes (Classes A-2 and X1, or the "Underlying Guaranteed Classes") were acquired and guaranteed by Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. ("Freddie Mac") and subsequently deposited into the SPC Trust to back the SPCs that were offered to investors. As a result, any guarantee payments made by Freddie Mac on the Underlying Guaranteed Classes will be passed through to the holders of the corresponding SPC Classes. Freddie Mac also guarantees the SPC Classes themselves. Moody's rates Freddie Mac's senior unsecured debt Aaa.

The SPC Classes issued by the SPC Trust are associated with the REMIC Classes issued by the REMIC Trust. Each of the SPC Classes represents a pass-through interest in an associated REMIC Class issued by the REMIC Trust. Class A-2 SPC represents a pass-through interest in REMIC Class A-2; and Class X1 SPC represents a pass-through interest in REMIC Class X1. The two trusts are interrelated given that the aggregate certificate amount of $1,398,863,671 as of the February 2023 remittance statement, comprised of $1,133,505,698 in offered SPCs and $265,357,973 in offered REMIC Classes, equals the underlying mortgage loan pool balance of $1,398,863,671.

The ratings on one principal and interest (P&I) REMIC class, Cl. A-2, was affirmed because the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The ratings on two P&I REMIC Classes, Cl. B and Cl. C, were upgraded primarily due to an increase in credit support since Moody's last review, resulting from paydowns and amortization as well as a significant increase in defeasance. The pool has paid down by 15% since securitization and 5% since Moody's last review. Furthermore, defeased loans now represent 78% of the pool.

The interest-only (IO) REMIC classes were affirmed based on the credit quality of their referenced class.

Under the transaction documents, Freddie Mac guarantees payments on the Underlying Guaranteed Classes and the SPC Classes, including (a) timely payment of interest, (b) payment of related principal on the distribution date following the maturity date of each balloon mortgage loan to the extent such principal would have been distributed to Class A-2, (c) realized losses and other fees/expenses allocated to Class A-2, and (d) ultimate payment of principal by the final distribution date for Class A-2.

Moody's believes that the Freddie Mac guarantees that enhance SPC class A-2 support complete credit substitution given the strong incentives for Freddie Mac to fulfill its guarantee obligations under this transaction. The failure to fulfill its guarantee obligations under this transaction would have negative credit implications for Freddie Mac. As a result, the Guaranteed Ratings on the SPC class A-2 are the higher of the support provider's financial strength rating (Aaa, senior unsecured) and the Underlying Rating of the SPC classes absent Freddie Mac's guarantees.

Moody's notes that the Freddie Mac guarantees on the interest-only SPC class X1 do not provide additional enhancement. Freddie Mac's guarantee does not cover any loss of yield on this interest-only class following a reduction of notional amount due to a reduction of the principal balance of the REMIC Underlying Guaranteed classes. Therefore, SPC class X1's Guaranteed Rating and Underlying Rating reflect only the class' underlying credit risk without credit for the guarantees.

Given the repack nature of the structure, SPC note holders are exposed to the credit risk of the underlying SPC assets, namely, the rated REMIC Underlying Guaranteed classes. The SPC Trust contains separate pass-through pools, designated as Pass-Through Pool A-2 and X1, and each holds a corresponding rated REMIC Underlying Guaranteed Class, including REMIC classes A-2 and X1, respectively. All cash flow received by each of the Underlying Guaranteed Classes is applied to make pass-through payments to the corresponding SPC Class. Repayment of the rated SPC Classes depends primarily on the performance of the rated REMIC Underlying Guaranteed Certificates, as well as any payments made by Freddie Mac pursuant to its guarantees.

In the affirmation of the Guaranteed Ratings on the two SPC classes, Moody's considered the repack nature of the structure, the credit quality of the underlying collateral, and, other than with respect to the Underlying Ratings, the guarantees that Freddie Mac provides for the benefit of the SPCs.

The Underlying Ratings on the SPC classes were affirmed based on the underlying credit risk of the related REMIC Underlying Guaranteed classes without credit for the guarantee provided by Freddie Mac.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 1.1% of the current pooled balance, compared to 1.4% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 0.9% of the original pooled balance, compared to 1.2% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected. Additionally, significant changes in the 5-year rolling average of 10-year US Treasury rates will impact the magnitude of the interest rate adjustment and may lead to future rating actions.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

With respect to certain SPC classes, key to our assumption in reaching the certificates' Guaranteed Ratings are the Freddie Mac guarantees. With the exception of the interest-only SPC class X1, the Guaranteed Ratings of the SPC classes may be sensitive to any change in Freddie Mac's rating, since our Guaranteed Ratings on the SPC classes are the higher of Freddie Mac's financial strength rating as the guarantee provider and the SPC classes' Underlying Rating.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The methodologies used in rating all classes of FREMF 2013-K33 Mortgage Trust except interest-only classes was "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056 and "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055. The methodologies used in rating all guaranteed classes of Freddie Mac Structured Pass-Through Certificates (SPCs), Series K-033 except guaranteed interest-only classes were "Guarantees, Letters of Credit and Other Forms of Credit Substitution Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386295 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Repackaged Securities" published in June 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/68357. The principal methodology used in rating all underlying classes of Freddie Mac Structured Pass-Through Certificates (SPCs), Series K-033 except underlying interest-only classes was "Moody's Approach to Rating Repackaged Securities" published in June 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/68357. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes of FREMF 2013-K33 Mortgage Trust were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056, "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/59126. The methodologies used in rating guaranteed interest-only classes of Freddie Mac Structured Pass-Through Certificates (SPCs), Series K-033 were "Guarantees, Letters of Credit and Other Forms of Credit Substitution Methodology" published in July 2022 available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386295, "Moody's Approach to Rating Repackaged Securities" published in June 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/68357, and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/59126. The methodologies used in rating underlying interest-only classes of Freddie Mac Structured Pass-Through Certificates (SPCs), Series K-033 were "Moody's Approach to Rating Repackaged Securities" published in June 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/68357 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/59126. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the February 27, 2023 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 15% to $1.4 billion from $1.6 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 83 mortgage loans with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 20% of the pool. Sixty-eight loans, constituting 78% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 9, down from 28 at Moody's last review.

As of the February 2023 remittance report, all loans were current on their debt service payments and have scheduled loan maturity dates by August 2023.

Fifteen loans, constituting 22% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

No loans have been liquidated from the pool and no loans are currently in special servicing.

Moody's has assumed a high default probability for one poorly performing loan, constituting 3.3% of the pool. The troubled loan is the Lindell Portfolio, which is secured by a 406 unit (657 bed) student housing property located in St. Louis, MO, serving St. Louis University. The loan's DSCR has been below 1.00X since 2018, and occupancy has also struggled since the pandemic. At year-end 2022, the property had recovered to 80% occupancy but revenues remained low and DSCR was 0.41X. Furthermore, operating expenses have grown significantly in recent years as well.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2021 operating results for 98% of the pool, and full or partial year 2022 operating results for 76% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 94%, compared to 90% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments and defeased loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 28% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 8.3%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 2.05X and 1.11X, respectively, compared to 1.80X and 1.15X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 8.75% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The top three conduit loans represent 10.4% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the Cadenza at Cypress Village Townhomes Loan ($61.7 million – 4.4% of the pool), which is secured by a 262 unit townhome complex located in Irvine, CA. The property was 98% occupied as of September 2022 and for the twelve month period ending September 2022 the property's NOI was 54% higher than in 2013. The property has averaged 94% occupancy since 2013 with a steady operating expense ratio. The loan matures in August 2023 and has amortized nearly 22% since securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 79% and 1.12X, respectively, compared to 83% and 1.07X at the last review.

The second largest conduit loan is The Bernardin Loan ($46.8 million – 3.3% of the pool), which is secured by a 171 unit luxury high-rise building located in the River North neighborhood of Chicago, IL. The property was 97% leased as of June 2022, with an average occupancy of 91% since 2013. Performance dropped during 2020, but significantly rebounded in 2021 and the 2022 NOI is well above the securitization levels. The loan matures in June 2023 and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 131% and 0.68X, respectively, same as at the last review.

The third largest conduit loan is the Alexan City Center Loan ($37.2 million – 2.7% of the pool), which is secured by a 438 unit apartment development located in Englewood, CO, 10 miles south of Denver. The property is situated in a mixed-use development with retail (including Wal-Mart) medical offices and the Englewood Civic Center. The property was 97% as of September 2022, with average occupancy of 96% since 2013. The property's NOI performance has improved year over year and the annualized 2022 NOI was 79% higher than the NOI in 2013. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 66% and 1.51X, respectively, same as at the last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis for REMIC Trust includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

The analysis for SPC Trust relies on a Monte Carlo simulation that generates a large number of collateral loss or cash flow scenarios, which on average meet key metrics Moody's determines based on its assessment of the collateral characteristics. Moody's then evaluates each simulated scenario using model that replicates the relevant structural features and payment allocation rules of the transaction, to derive losses or payments for each rated instrument. The average loss a rated instrument incurs in all of the simulated collateral loss or cash flow scenarios, which Moody's weights based on its assumptions about the likelihood of events in such scenarios actually occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

For REMIC Trust, Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For SPC Trust, Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

