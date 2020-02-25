Moody's upgrades two and affirms three classes of RCMT 2015-2

Approximately $50 million of structured securities affected
New York, February 25, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
affirmed the ratings on three classes and upgraded the ratings on two
classes in Ready Capital Mortgage Trust 2015-2 ("RCMT 2015-2"),
Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2015-2
as follows:
Cl. A, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Nov 16,
2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. B, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on Nov 16,
2018 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)
Cl. C, Affirmed A3 (sf); previously on Nov 16,
2018 Affirmed A3 (sf)
Cl. IO-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously
on Nov 16, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. IO-B*, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously
on Nov 16, 2018 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)
*Reflects Interest-Only Classes
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating on the P&I class, Cl. B, was upgraded
based primarily on an increase in credit support resulting from loan paydowns
and amortization. The deal has paid down 37% since Moody's
last review.
The ratings on the remaining P&I classes were affirmed because the
transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value
(LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR)
and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within
acceptable ranges.
The rating on the IO class, Cl. IO-A, was affirmed
based on the credit quality of its referenced class.
The rating on the IO class, Cl. IO-B, was upgraded
based on the credit quality of its referenced class.
Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 8.7%
of the current pooled balance, compared to 6.6% at
Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized
losses is now 3.7% of the original pooled balance,
compared to 4.5% at the last review. Moody's
provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion
CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:
The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking
view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance
that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's
credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.
Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant
amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's
share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline
in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase
in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans
or interest shortfalls.
METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION
The principal methodology used in rating all classes except the interest-only
classes was "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published
in July 2017. The methodologies used in rating interest-only
classes were "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS"
published in July 2017 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured
Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February
2019. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement
to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *).
Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
DEAL PERFORMANCE
As of the January 27, 2020 distribution date, the transaction's
aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 58% to $92.6
million from $218.8 million at securitization. The
certificates are collateralized by 54 mortgage loans ranging in size from
less than 1% to 9% of the pool, with the top ten loans
(excluding defeasance) constituting 43% of the pool.
Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan
sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity.
Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility,
including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances.
The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 32,
compared to 43 at Moody's last review.
Thirteen loans, constituting 27% of the pool, are on
the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans
that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the
CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part
of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency
reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that
could affect performance.
There have been no loans liquidated from the pool resulting in a loss.
One loan, constituting 1% of the pool, is currently
in special servicing. The specially serviced loan is the 247 East
116th Street loan ($1 million -- 1.1%
of the pool), which is secured by a mixed use property (first floor
dental office, second thru fourth floors are multifamily) located
on 116th Street in east Harlem, New York City. The loan transferred
to the special servicer in July 2019 due to payment default. The
borrower resumed making payments but is still behind on the loan.
A default letter was sent to the borrower in July 2019, and negotiations
are ongoing regarding the property. The borrower has not provided
financials since year-end 2017.
Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for five poorly
performing loans, constituting 16% of the pool, and
has estimated an aggregate loss of $4.4 million (a 28%
expected loss on average) from these specially serviced and troubled loans.
Moody's received full year 2018 operating results for 96% of the
pool, and full or partial year 2019 operating results for 91%
of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans).
Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 115%, compared
to 114% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit
component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased
and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans.
Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut
of 25% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI).
Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of
10.5%.
Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.25X and 1.02X,
respectively, compared to 1.32X and 1.01X at the last
review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF
and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed
DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate
the agency applied to the loan balance.
The top three conduit loans represent 20% of the pool balance.
The largest loan is the High Ridge Industrial Park Loan ($8.2
million -- 8.8% of the pool), which
is secured by a Class-A industrial flex facility measuring 222,450
square feet (SF) and is located in the North Corridor submarket of Houston,
Texas. The collateral improvements are comprised of 11 two-story
buildings containing 112 units. The property mix is approximately
23% office and 77% warehouse with the warehouse portion
offering 22' ceiling clear heights. As of September 2019,
the property was 93% leased compared to 95% in June 2018
and 87% in June 2017. The loan has amortized 7% since
securitization and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 112% and 1.01X,
respectively, compared to 115% and 0.99X at the last
review.
The second largest loan is the Independence Mall Loan ($6.0
million -- 6.5% of the pool), which
is secured by a Class B mixed-use retail/office property located
in Brandywine Hundred, Delaware. The property is situated
approximately 4 miles north of downtown Delaware along Concord Pike,
which is a primary thoroughfare connecting Wilmington and Interstate 95
to the populous western suburbs of Philadelphia. The improvements
primarily consist of a two-story structure containing 78,323
SF of net rentable area (NRA). The property mix is approximately
45,076 SF of retail (58% NRA) and 33,247 SF of office
(42% NRA). The structures were originally constructed in
1964 and renovated most recently in 2011. As of June 2019,
the property was 80% leased compared to 83% in December
2018 and 79% in December 2017. The loan was added to the
servicer's watchlist in December 2017 due to low DSCR as a result of a
decrease in rental revenue and a significant increase in expenses since
securitization. As of December 2018, revenues were down approximately
13% from underwritten levels while expenses increased by 59%.
The loan is interest-only for its entire loan term. Moody's
considers this as a troubled loan.
The third largest loan is the Shops on Howard Lane Loan ($4.2
million -- 4.6% of the pool), which is secured
by an approximately 30,000 SF unanchored retail property located
off Interstate-35, 12 miles north of Austin, Texas.
As of September 2019, the property was 75% leased compared
to 79% at year-end 2018 and 94% at securitization.
The property remains on the watchlist due to low occupancy and low DSCR.
In addition to lower rental revenue, expenses have increased significantly
since securitization. The loan has amortized over 6% since
securitization. Moody's considers this as a troubled loan.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions of the disclosure form.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
