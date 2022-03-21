Moody's upgrades two and affirms two classes of RCMT 2019-5

Approximately $108.8 million of structured securities affected

New York, March 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on two classes and upgraded the ratings on two classes in Ready Capital Mortgage Trust 2019-5 as follows:

Cl. A, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jan 13, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. B, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on Jan 13, 2021 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)

Cl. C, Upgraded to A1 (sf); previously on Jan 13, 2021 Affirmed A3 (sf)

Cl. IO-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jan 13, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

* Reflects Interest Only Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating on one P&I class was affirmed because the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The ratings on two P&I classes were upgraded primarily due to an increase in credit support since Moody's last review, resulting from paydowns and amortization, as well as an increase in defeasance. The pool has paid down by 32% since Moody's last review. In addition, loans constituting 5.1% of the pool have defeased since the prior review.

The rating on the IO class was affirmed based on the credit quality of the referenced classes.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 7.5% of the current pooled balance, compared to 9.7% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 3.6% of the original pooled balance, compared to 6.5% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected. Additionally, significant changes in the 5-year rolling average of 10-year US Treasury rates will impact the magnitude of the interest rate adjustment and may lead to future rating actions.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except the interest only class was "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1258254. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1258254, and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the February 25, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 54.5% to $181.8 million from $399.2 million at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 60 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 5.0% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 35.2% of the pool. Two loans, constituting 3.7% of the pool, have investment-grade structured credit assessments. Three loans, constituting 5.1% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities. As of the February 2022 remittance report, loans representing 99% were current on their debt service payments.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 39, compared to 34 at Moody's last review.

Fourteen loans, constituting 27.3% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

One loan has been liquidated from the pool, resulting in an aggregate realized loss of approximately $846,000 (for an average loss severity of 54%). Two loans, constituting 5.7% of the pool, are currently in special servicing, both of which transferred to special servicing since March 2020.

The largest specially serviced loan is the 308-310 West 21st Street loan ($8.1 million – 4.5% of the pool), which is secured by two adjacent, five-story walkup apartment buildings located on West 21st Street in New York City, New York. At securitization, eleven of the 24 units were rent stabilized. As of June 2021, the property was 100% occupied. The loan previously transferred to special servicing in September 2020 for payment default before executing forbearance and returning to the master servicer in July 2021. It transferred back to special servicing in December for imminent default. The February 2022 payment is past due, and the borrower has requested additional forbearance.

The second largest specially serviced loan is the 6-8 Nottingham Place ($2.2 million – 1.2% of the pool), which is secured by a 3,045 square foot (SF) multifamily asset located in the Jackson Square Historic District of San Francisco, California. The property offers eleven living spaces across three separate units. The loan transferred to special servicing in September 2021. The borrower requested a nine-month forbearance due to the pandemic and indicated an inability to make future payments. Moody's estimates an aggregate $2.2 million loss for the specially serviced loans (21% expected loss on average).

Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for four poorly performing loans, constituting 11.4% of the pool, and has estimated an aggregate loss of $4.3 million (a 21% expected loss) from these troubled loans. The largest troubled loan is the 684 & 690-710 American Legion Highway loan ($7.8 million – 4.3% of the pool), which is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in a 33,069 SF neighborhood shopping center located in Boston, Massachusetts, approximately seven miles southwest of the city's central business district. The property was constructed in 1965 and was most recently renovated between 2007 and 2011. Property performance has deteriorated as a result of a decline in rental revenue.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2020 operating results for 94% of the pool, and full or partial year 2021 operating results for 40% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 107%, compared to 118% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 11.8% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 10.0%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.25X and 1.12X, respectively, compared to 1.20X and 1.00X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The largest loan with a structured credit assessment is the UCONN Health Center Finance Corporation Loan ($5.1 million -- 2.8% of the pool), which is secured by the borrower's leasehold interest in a 100,000 SF suburban medical office building located in Farmington, Connecticut, approximately ten miles from the Hartford CBD. The sponsor and tenant are state government entities, party to a 50-year ground lease and 25-year master lease. The loan benefits from amortization, having amortized 49% since securitization. Moody's structured credit assessment and stressed DSCR are aaa (sca.pd) and 3.66X, respectively.

The second loan with a structured credit assessment is the Blue Cross Blue Shield Loan ($1.7 million – 0.9% of the pool), which is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in a suburban office building located in Cottonwood Heights, Utah, a southeast suburb of Salt Lake City. At securitization, the property was 100% leased to BlueCross BlueShield of Utah (BCBS). However, BCBS downsized their space to approximately 16.4% of the net rentable area (NRA). The property was 75% leased to several tenants as of June 2021. The loan benefits from amortization, having amortized 81% since securitization. Moody's structured credit assessment and stressed DSCR are aaa (sca.pd) and greater than 4.00X, respectively.

The top three conduit loans represent 11.6% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the 900 Hilhard Avenue Loan ($9.0 million – 5.0% of the pool), which is secured by a three-story commercial building located in the Westwood neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. Collateral for the loan also includes 49 ground level indoor parking spaces. The property is located adjacent to the W Hotel - Westwood and in close proximity to UCLA's main campus and the UCLA medical center. The property is 100% leased to two tenants; PodShare, a provider of shared living and workspace areas that are furnished for each use, and NuOrder Inc, a cloud and mobile eCommerce provider. The loan was transferred to special serving in June 2020 with an initial request for forbearance due to the coronavirus pandemic, however monetary and nonmonetary defaults were identified in the review of the request. The loan was returned from the special servicer to the master servicer on November 30, 2020. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 151% and 0.76X, respectively.

The second largest loan is the Riano aPodments Loan ($6.5 million – 3.6% of the pool), which is secured by a six-story, 74-unit multifamily property in Seattle, Washington. The average apartment size at the property is 168 SF. Each apartment has a bathroom, refrigerator, microwave, and bedframe. Each floor of the building has one kitchen unit that is shared among the residents of that floor. The first floor also has a lounge area and a laundry room. As of December 2020, the property was 74% occupied. The loan has remained current but is on the watchlist due to low occupancy. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 136% and 0.66X, respectively.

The third largest loan is the Terraces Shopping Center Loan ($5.6 million – 3.1% of the pool), which is secured by an approximately 46,000 SF retail center located in Antioch, California, approximately 30 miles northeast of the Oakland CBD. As of December 2021, the property was 82% leased, compared to 83% in 2020 and 77% at securitization. The tenant base consists of local restaurants and other services, as well as an H&R Block. The loan was removed from the watchlist in November 2021. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 132% and 0.88X, respectively.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

