Moody's upgrades two bonds from Tricon American Homes 2020-SFR2

New York, July 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has upgraded the ratings of two bonds from Tricon American Homes 2020-SFR2.

Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_ARFTL467705 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.

Complete rating actions are as follows:

Issuer: Tricon American Homes 2020-SFR2

Cl. C, Upgraded to A1 (sf); previously on Nov 10, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned A3 (sf)

Cl. D, Upgraded to Baa1 (sf); previously on Nov 10, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating upgrades are driven by the steady build-up of equity in the properties backing the transactions. Due to the strong housing market, the transaction has benefited from significant home price appreciation of 24.21% since closing. In addition, the borrower has paid down the principal balance of the loan to $473 million, down from $477 million at closing. In turn, the combination of overall robust home price growth and principal paydowns has reduced Moody's LTV to the level of 72.7% down from 83.7% at closing. Moody's LTV is based on Moody's expected recovery values, which represent the funds expected to be generated by the liquidation of the underlying rental properties in the event the issuer is unable to secure refinancing before the final maturity date and the certificates need to be repaid. We calculate the updated Moody's Value by applying the home price appreciation to each property's assigned Moody's Value at closing. The increase in property values is driven by home price appreciation at the metropolitan statistical area (MSA) level, based on data reported by Moody's Analytics.

In addition, while delinquency rate has been decreasing since Jan 2022, ranging from 0.6% to 5.9%, strong rental demand and the limited supply of single-family rental properties have increased contractual monthly rent by around 9%, from 4.4 mil to 4.8 mil, since deal closing, and thus kept overall cashflows steady. As of March 2022, the actual debt-service coverage ratios (DSCR) have increased to 3.05x from Moody's stressed DSCR assumptions at closing.

Today's action has considered how the coronavirus pandemic has reshaped US economic environment and the way its aftershocks will continue to reverberate and influence the performance of residential mortgage loans. We expect the public health situation to improve as vaccinations against COVID-19 increase and societies continue to adapt to new protocols. Still, the exit from the pandemic will likely be bumpy and unpredictable and economic prospects will vary.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Principal Methodologies

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Single-Family Rental Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/67827. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Up

Levels of credit protection that are higher than necessary to protect investors against current expectations of stress could drive the ratings up. Transaction performance depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market. Property markets could improve from our original expectations resulting in appreciation in the value of the mortgaged property and faster property sales.

Down

Levels of credit protection that are insufficient to protect investors against current expectations of stresses could drive the ratings down. Transaction performance depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market. Property markets could deteriorate from our original expectations resulting in depreciation in the value of the mortgaged property and slower property sales.

Finally, performance of RMBS continues to remain highly dependent on servicer procedures. Any change resulting from servicing transfers or other policy or regulatory change can impact the performance of these transactions.

