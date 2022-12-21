Moody's upgrades two classes of structured settlement securitizations

Approximately $13.1 million of asset-backed securities affected

New York, December 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has upgraded two tranches in two structured settlement securitizations: 321 Henderson Receivables V LLC, Series 2008-3 (Series 2008-3) and J.G. Wentworth XXXVI LLC, Series 2015-3 (Series 2015-3). The securitizations are collateralized by pools of structured settlement and annuity payments and, in the case of Series 2015-3, lottery receivables.

The complete rating actions are as follows:

Issuer: 321 Henderson Receivables V LLC, Series 2008-3

Class B Fixed Rate Asset Backed Notes, Upgraded to A2 (sf); previously on Dec 11, 2020 Upgraded to A3 (sf)

Issuer: J.G. Wentworth XXXVI LLC, Series 2015-3

Class B Fixed Rate Asset Backed Notes, Upgraded to Baa1 (sf); previously on Nov 30, 2015 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa2 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade rating actions were prompted by the continuous increases in credit enhancement for the notes due to deleveraging.

As of the December 2022 distribution date, the credit enhancement for the Class B notes in both Series 2008-3 and Series 2015-3 has increased by more than 3% since the last rating action. Other considerations include stable pool performance and stable outlook for the life insurance industry.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Structured Settlement Securitizations Methodology" published in April 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/67219. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Up

Moody's could upgrade the ratings if the credit enhancement on the notes improves and the obligor pool quality does not deteriorate, or if the obligor pool quality were to improve significantly.

Down

Moody's could downgrade the ratings if the credit risk profile of the obligors were to deteriorate significantly, as reflected by a downgrade of one or more of the obligors' credit ratings, or if the amount of defaults were to increase significantly, causing credit enhancement for the transaction to drop.

