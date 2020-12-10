Moody's upgrades two securities issued by two KeyCorp student loan securitizations

Approximately $90 million of asset-backed securities affected

New York, December 10, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has upgraded the ratings of two classes of notes from two KeyCorp Student Loan Trusts. The underlying collateral for these transactions includes loans originated under the Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) and private student loans (PSLs). The FFELP and the PSLs collateral is separated into group I and group II, respectively, with each group collateralizing its own set of notes with independent reserve accounts and payment waterfalls. The residual cash flow in each group can be used to cover any payment shortfalls in the other group. Both upgraded tranches are from the PSL group, group II. FFELP student loans backing the securitizations are guaranteed by the US Department of Education for a minimum of 97% of defaulted principal and accrued interest. Private student loans do not benefit from the US government guarantee.

The complete rating actions are as follows:

Issuer: KeyCorp Student Loan Trust 2004-A

Class II-C, Upgraded to Baa3 (sf); previously on Nov 11, 2016 Upgraded to Ba2 (sf)

Issuer: KeyCorp Student Loan Trust 2006-A

Cl. II-B, Upgraded to A1 (sf); previously on Nov 11, 2016 Upgraded to A3 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrades are a result of a continued build-up in overcollateralization as a result of the transaction structures that allow use of all available excess spread to pay down the affected tranches (the transactions are in full turbo mode) that are first in line to receive principal payments among the remaining tranches of the respective transactions. The ratio of total assets to Class II-C liabilities of KeyCorp's 2004-A has increased to about 200% as of June 2020 from about 179% as of December 2019. The ratio of total assets to Class II-B liabilities of KeyCorp's 2006-A has increased to about 173% as of August 2020 from about 154% as of November 2019. In our analysis, we considered up to a 25% increase in remaining defaults for the pools. The analysis reflects the percentage of loans that were granted forbearance in the individual pools and the likelihood of increased defaults on such loans.

The rating actions further reflect the high uncertainty in performance of the loans in the pools as a result of weak economic conditions and uncertainty in continued government stimulus support.

The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of consumer assets from the current weak U.S. economic activity and a gradual recovery for the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGIES

The methodologies used in these ratings were "Moody's Approach to Rating Securities Backed by FFELP Student Loans" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1226065, and "Moody's Approach to Rating US Private Student Loan-Backed Securities" published in November 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1248885. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Up

Moody's could upgrade the notes if, given our expectations of portfolio losses, levels of credit enhancement are consistent with higher ratings. Among the factors that could drive the ratings up are increasing voluntary prepayment rates, and lower net losses on the underlying loan pools than Moody's expectation for the PSL portion.

Down

Moody's could downgrade the notes if, given our expectations of portfolio losses, levels of credit enhancement are consistent with lower ratings. Among the factors that could drive the ratings down are continued low levels of voluntary prepayments, and , declining credit quality of the US government for the FFELP portion and higher net losses on the underlying loan pools than Moody's expectation for the PSL portion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

In rating this transaction, Moody's used a cash flow model to model cash flow stress scenarios to determine the extent to which investors would receive timely payments of interest and principal in the stress scenarios, given the transaction structure and collateral composition.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

