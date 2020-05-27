Moody's upgrades two tranches from AMRESCO Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 1998-3

New York, May 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has upgraded the ratings of two tranches from AMRESCO Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 1998-3.

The complete rating actions are as follows:

Issuer: AMRESCO Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 1998-3

A-5, Upgraded to Aaa (sf); previously on Nov 28, 2018 Upgraded to Caa1 (sf)

A-6, Upgraded to Aaa (sf); previously on Nov 28, 2018 Upgraded to Caa1 (sf)

Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_ARFTL425389 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating actions reflect the correction of a prior error. In previous rating actions taken in and since 2009, Moody's did not consider that Classes A-5 and A-6 from AMRESCO Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 1998-3 carry a guarantee from the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation ("Freddie Mac", Aaa stable) on both principal and interest payments. Under Moody's credit substitution approach, the bond ratings are the higher of the ratings of the support provider and the underlying ratings of the guaranteed securities. Moody's has corrected these ratings accordingly to reflect the higher rating of the support provider.

Our analysis has considered the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the US economy as well as the effects that the announced government measures, put in place to contain the virus, will have on the performance of consumer assets. Specifically, for US RMBS, loan performance will weaken due to the unprecedented spike in the unemployment rate, which may limit borrowers' income and their ability to service debt. The softening of the housing market will reduce recoveries on defaulted loans, also a credit negative. Furthermore, borrower assistance programs such as forbearance, may adversely impact scheduled cash flows to bondholders.

The contraction in economic activity in the second quarter will be severe and the overall recovery in the second half of the year will be gradual. However, there are significant downside risks to our forecasts in the event that the pandemic is not contained and lockdowns have to be reinstated. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

The methodologies used in these ratings were "US RMBS Surveillance Methodology" published in Feb 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1127300, and "Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Creditbacked, Insured and Guaranteed Debts" published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Factors that would lead to a downgrade of the ratings:

Down

Deterioration in credit support available to the bonds, including a downgrade of the rating of the guarantor, could drive the ratings down. Losses could rise above Moody's original expectations as a result of a higher number of obligor defaults or deterioration in the value of the mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment. Transaction performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market. Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance include poor servicing, error on the part of transaction parties, inadequate transaction governance and fraud.

Finally, performance of RMBS continues to remain highly dependent on servicer procedures. Any change resulting from servicing transfers or other policy or regulatory change can impact the performance of these transactions.

