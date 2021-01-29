Moody's upgrades various Goldman Sachs gas prepayment bonds

New York, January 29, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has upgraded to A2 the ratings of the below listed deals following the upgrade of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. ("Goldman Sachs") senior unsecured rating to A2 on January 27, 2021.

• Black Belt Energy Gas District, Gas Prepay Revenue Bonds (Project No. 3), Series 2018

• Central Plains Energy Project, Gas Project Revenue Bonds, Series 2007A & Series 2007B (Project No. 1)

• Central Plains Energy Project, Gas Project Revenue Bonds (Project No. 3), Series 2012

• Central Plains Energy Project, Gas Project Revenue Bonds (Project No. 4), Series 2018

• Lower Alabama Gas District, AL, Gas Project Revenue Bonds, Series 2016A

• Lower Alabama Gas District, AL, Gas Project Revenue Bonds (Project No. 2), Series 2020

• Northern California Energy Authority, CA, Commodity Supply Revenue Bonds, Series 2018

• SA Energy Acquisition Public Facilities Corporation, TX, Gas Supply Revenue Bonds, Series 2007

• Southern California Public Power Authority, CA, Gas Project Revenue Bonds, Series 2007A, Series 2007B

• Tennessee Energy Acquisition Corporation, Gas Project Revenue Bonds, Series 2006A

• Tennessee Energy Acquisition Corporation, Gas Project Revenue Bonds, Series 2017A

• Tennessee Energy Acquisition Corporation, Gas Project Revenue Bonds, Ser. 2018

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings of the above deals take into account the following factors:

(i) the credit quality of Goldman Sachs (A2) as guarantor for payments due under the prepaid gas agreements, receivables purchase agreements (when applicable), the back-end commodity swaps (when applicable) and the interest rate swaps (when applicable),

(ii) the structure and mechanics of the transactions which provide for the payment of debt service consistent with the rating assigned to the Bonds, and

(iii) for Black Belt Energy Gas District, Gas Prepay Revenue Bonds (Project No. 3), Series 2018 the credit quality of (i) Greenville Utilities Commission, NC (Aa1), (ii) Okaloosa Gas District, FL (Aa3), (iii) Omaha Metro.Util.Dist. NE Gas Ent. (Aa2) and (iv) Tallahassee (City of) FL Electric Enterprise (Aa3) as municipal participants,

(iv) for Central Plains Energy Project, Gas Project Revenue Bonds, Series 2007A & Series 2007B (Project No. 1) the credit quality of (i) Omaha Metro.Util.Dist. NE Gas Ent. (Aa2) as municipal participant and (ii) Transamerica Life Insurance Company (A1) as investment agreement provider,

(v) for Central Plains Energy Project, Gas Project Revenue Bonds (Project No. 3), Series 2012 the credit quality of (i) Natixis Funding Corp. (A1) as investment agreement provider and (ii) Omaha Metro.Util.Dist. NE Gas Ent. (Aa2) as municipal participant,

(vi) for Central Plains Energy Project, Gas Project Revenue Bonds (Project No. 4), Series 2018 the credit quality of (i) Moody's internal assessment of the likelihood of payments under the gas supply agreement for Fremont (City of) NE Gas Enterprise and (ii) Omaha Metro.Util.Dist. NE Gas Ent. (Aa2) as municipal participants,

(vii) for Lower Alabama Gas District, AL, Gas Project Revenue Bonds, Series 2016A the credit quality of (i) Clarke-Mobile Counties Gas District, AL (A1) as municipal participant,

(viii) for Lower Alabama Gas District, AL, Gas Project Revenue Bonds (Project No. 2), Series 2020 the credit quality of (i) Moody's internal assessment of the likelihood of payments of an enhanced pool of municipal participants and (ii) Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (Aa3) as investment agreement provider,

(ix) for Northern California Energy Authority, CA, Commodity Supply Revenue Bonds, Series 2018 the credit quality of (i) Sacramento Municipal Utility District, CA (Aa3) as municipal participant,

(x) for SA Energy Acquisition Public Facilities Corporation, TX, Gas Supply Revenue Bonds, Series 2007 the credit quality of (i) San Antonio (City of) TX Combined Util. Ent. (Aa1) as municipal participant,

(xi) for Southern California Public Power Authority, CA, Gas Project Revenue Bonds, Series 2007A, Series 2007B the credit quality of (i) Anaheim (City of) CA Electric Enterprise (Aa3) and (ii) Glendale (City of) CA Electric Enterprise (Aa3) as municipal participants,

(xii) for Tennessee Energy Acquisition Corporation, Gas Project Revenue Bonds, Series 2006A the credit quality of (i) Royal Bank of Canada (Aa2(cr)) as commodity swap counterparty,

(xiii) for Tennessee Energy Acquisition Corporation, Gas Project Revenue Bonds, Series 2017A the credit quality of (i) Clarke-Mobile Counties Gas District, AL (A1), (ii) Municipal Gas Authority of Georgia (A1), (iii) Omaha Metropolitan Utilities District, NE (Aa2), (iv) Patriots Energy Group, SC (A2), (v) Southeast Alabama Gas District (A2) and (vi) Tallahassee (City of) FL Electric Enterprise (Aa3) as municipal participants, and

(xiv) for Tennessee Energy Acquisition Corporation, Gas Project Revenue Bonds, Ser. 2018 the credit quality of (i) Clarksville (City of) TN Combined Util. Ent. (Aa2), (ii) Tallahassee Consolidated Utility Systems, FL (Aa1), (iii) Tennessee Energy Acquisition Corporation (A2), and (iv) Moody's internal assessment of the likelihood of payments under the gas supply agreements for (a) Elk River Utility District, TN, (b) Huntsville (City of) AL Gas Enterprise, (c) Jefferson & Cocke Counties P.U.D., TN, (d) Oak Ridge Utility District, TN, (e) La Grange Gas Authority, GA and (f) Powell-Clinch Utility District (Anderson & Campbell Counties), TN as municipal participants.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

» Upgrade of the long-term rating of Goldman Sachs

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

» Downgrade of the long-term rating of Goldman Sachs

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Gas Prepayment Bonds Methodology published in July 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1142804. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosuresin relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1243406.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

