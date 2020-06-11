Moody's views Serta Simmons' transaction as distressed exchange, downgrades existing first and second lien term loans; outlook negative.

New York, June 11, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today
downgraded Serta Simmons Bedding, LLC's ("Serta Simmons")
first lien term loan to Ca from Caa3, and its second lien term loan
to C from Ca. At the same time, Moody's affirmed Serta Simmons'
Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") at Caa3, and its Probability of
Default Rating ("PDR") at Caa3-PD. The rating
outlook is negative.
These actions follow Serta Simmons' entry into an agreement in principle
with a majority of lenders of its first lien and second lien term loans
to recapitalize the company by allowing for certain new super priority
tranches in exchange for existing debt at an implied valuation level that
is subpar relative to the initial investment. In total, the
proposed transaction will reduce the company's funded net debt burden
by approximately $400 million.
The proposed transaction involves $200 million of new capital from
lenders in the form of an un-rated super-priority first
lien "first-out" tranche (FLFO) ranking ahead of the
existing first lien term loan. Additionally, the company
will exchange a portion of its existing first lien term loan and existing
second lien term loan into a new super-priority tranche of up to
$875 million that will be a first lien "second-out"
tranche (FLSO) in payment priority following the FLFO tranche.
The proposed transaction also gives the company the ability to create
an additional basket for super-priority "third out"
debt that would rank ahead of existing first and second lien term loans
and that can be used for future exchanges of existing first lien and second
lien term loans. Pro forma for the proposed transaction,
cash on hand will be roughly $300 million at close and there will
be no material debt maturities until 2023.
Moody's views the proposed transaction as a distressed exchange
given that a majority of existing first-lien term loan lenders
will exchange $100 of existing first lien term loans for $74
of FLSO term loans, and the majority of existing second lien term
loan lenders will exchange $100 of existing second lien term loans
for $39 of new FLSO term loans. Additionally, Moody's
beleives that term loan lenders who do not consent to the transaction
will potentially be left with little or no remaining collateral coverage
in Serta Simmons, as well as in a position that is subordinated
to new, higher priority debt. As such, upon close of
the transaction, Moody's will append the PDR with an "/LD" designation
to indicate a limited default, which will be removed after three
business days.
The affirmation of the Caa3 CFR considers that, while the proposed
transaction would provide additional liquidity, Moody's believes
Serta Simmons' pro forma capital structure is not sustainable,
and as a result, there is a continued high risk of additional distressed
debt exchanges and/or a more comprehensive debt restructuring.
Despite the roughly $400 million reduction in the company's
funded debt burden, the proposed transaction will meaningfully increase
the company's cash interest cost, and leverage will remain substantial.
Pro forma debt/EBITDA is 10.6x, Given the company's
already weak operating results along with the difficult operating environment
created by the corona virus pandemic, that metric will increase
to approximately 15x over the next 12-18 months.
The downgrade of the existing first lien term loan to Ca from Caa3 reflects
weakening recovery prospects from the subordination to higher priority
debt including the new FLFO tranche and FLSO tranche that will materially
weaken recovery prospects. The downgrade of the second lien term
loan to C from Ca reflects even weaker recovery prospects compared to
the new FLFO tranche, FLSO tranche and existing first lien term
loan.
Serta Simmons Bedding, LLC ratings affirmed:
Corporate Family Rating, at Caa3
Probability of Default Rating, at Caa3-PD
Serta Simmons Bedding, LLC ratings downgraded:
Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan due 2023 to Ca (LGD5) from Caa3 (LGD3);
Senior Secured Second Lien Term Loan due 2024 to C (LGD6) from Ca (LGD5)
The outlook is negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
Serta Simmons' Caa3 CFR reflects Moody's concern regarding the sustainability
of the company's debt capital structure given the company's
substantial pro forma and projected leverage, and aggressive financial
policy under private equity ownership, evident by the $670
million debt financed dividend paid in 2016 and its continued high financial
leverage. The ratings are also constrained by the volatility in
profitability and cash flows experienced during economic downturns.
Positive consideration is given to Serta Simmons' solid scale with
revenue of about $2.2 billion, leading market share,
well-known brand names and product development capabilities.
Serta Simmons is moderately exposed to environmental, social and
governance (ESG) risks. The company uses, transports,
and stores chemicals in its foam manufacturing process. A failure
to adhere to environmental regulations and safe practices could result
in financial penalties and remediation costs.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The consumer products
sector has been one of the sectors affected by the shock given its sensitivity
to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, the
weaknesses in Serta Simmons' credit profile, including its exposure
to multiple affected countries have left it vulnerable to shifts in market
sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and the company
remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. Moody's
regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
Today's action in part reflects the impact on Serta Simmons of the breadth
and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit
quality it has triggered.
The negative outlook considers Moody's view that Serta Simmons'
pro forma capital structure is not sustainable, and as a result,
there is a continued high risk of additional distressed debt exchanges
and/or a more comprehensive debt restructuring. It also reflects
Moody's view that Serta Simmons' ability to materially improve revenues,
earnings and free cash flow is weakened by efforts to curtail the coronavirus
and an anticipated pullback in consumer spending.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Ratings could be downgrade further if Serta Simmons' liquidity or
recovery values weaken, or should Moody's feel the company's capital
structure is becoming increasingly unsustainable. This would include
an increased probability that Serta Simmons will pursue a debt restructuring.
An upgrade would require that Serta Simmons materially improve its operating
performance and reduce its financial leverage. Moody's would also
need to gain greater comfort that the company's capital structure
is sustainable before considering an upgrade.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Durables
Industry published in April 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1060509.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Serta Simmons Bedding, LLC is the parent company of Serta International
Holdco, LLC ("Serta") and Simmons Bedding Company, LLC ("Simmons").
Both Serta and Simmons manufacture, distribute and sell mattresses,
foundations, and other related bedding products. The company's
brand names include, Serta, Beautyrest, Tuft & Needle
and Simmons. The company is majority owned Advent International
and generates about $2.2 billion in annual revenue.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Chedly Louis
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Maria Iarriccio
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
John E. Puchalla, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653