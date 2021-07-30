Moody's withdraws Banco Fibra's ratings

New York, July 30, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today withdrawn all ratings and assessments assigned to Banco Fibra S.A.
(Fibra). Before the withdrawal, the outlook on the deposit
ratings was stable.
Withdrawals:
..Issuer: Banco Fibra S.A.
.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
Withdrawn, previously rated b3
.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Withdrawn,
previously rated b3
.... Long-Term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Withdrawn, previously rated B2(cr)
.... Short-Term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Withdrawn, previously rated NP(cr)
.... Long-Term Counterparty Risk Ratings
Local Currency, Withdrawn, previously rated B2
.... Long-Term Counterparty Risk Ratings
Foreign Currency, Withdrawn, previously rated B2
.... Short-Term Counterparty Risk Ratings
Local Currency, Withdrawn, previously rated NP
.... Short-Term Counterparty Risk Ratings
Foreign Currency, Withdrawn, previously rated NP
.... Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note
Program, Withdrawn, previously rated (P)B3
. Other Short Term debt rating, Withdrawn,
previously rated (P)NP
.... Local currency Long-Term Deposit
Ratings, Withdrawn, previously rated B3; outlook changed
to Ratings Withdrawn from Stable
.... Foreign currency Long-Term Deposit
Ratings, Withdrawn, previously rated B3; outlook changed
to Ratings Withdrawn from Stable
.... Local currency Short-Term Deposit
Ratings, Withdrawn, previously rated NP
.... Foreign currency Short-Term Deposit
Ratings, Withdrawn, previously rated NP
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Banco Fibra S.A.
....Outlook, Changed To Ratings Withdrawn
From Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Moody's has decided to withdraw the ratings for its own business reasons.
Please refer to the Moody's Investors Service Policy for Withdrawal of
Credit Ratings, available on its website, www.moodys.com.
Fibra is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, with assets
of BRL9.8 billion and shareholders' equity of BRL1.2 billion
as of 31 December 2020.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288435.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
