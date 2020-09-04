Moody's withdraws Banco Mercantil do Brasil's ratings

New York, September 04, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today withdrawn all ratings and assessments assigned to Banco Mercantil
do Brasil S.A. (BMB). Before the withdrawal,
the outlook on the deposit ratings was stable.
Withdrawals:
..Issuer: Banco Mercantil do Brasil S.A.
.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
Withdrawn, previously rated caa1
.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Withdrawn,
previously rated caa1
.... LT Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Withdrawn, previously rated B3(cr)
.... ST Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Withdrawn, previously rated NP(cr)
.... LT Counterparty Risk Ratings, Withdrawn,
previously rated B3
.... ST Counterparty Risk Ratings, Withdrawn,
previously rated NP
.... ST NSR Counterparty Risk Rating,
Withdrawn, previously rated BR-4
.... LT NSR Counterparty Risk Rating,
Withdrawn, previously rated B1.br
.... ST Deposit Ratings, Withdrawn,
previously rated NP
.... ST NSR Deposit Rating, Withdrawn,
previously rated BR-4
....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note
Program, Withdrawn, previously rated (P)Caa1
.... LT Deposit Ratings, Withdrawn,
previously rated Caa1; outlook changed to Ratings Withdrawn from
Stable
.... LT NSR Deposit Rating, Withdrawn,
previously rated B3.br; outlook changed to Ratings Withdrawn
from Stable
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Banco Mercantil do Brasil S.A.
....Outlook, Changed To Ratings Withdrawn
From Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Moody's has decided to withdraw the ratings for its own business reasons.
Please refer to the Moody's Investors Service Policy for Withdrawal of
Credit Ratings, available on its website, www.moodys.com.
Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative
measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country,
enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks.
NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are
not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities,
but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the
same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn"
country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za"
for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to
national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating
Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings
from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute
meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical
probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from
the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time.
For information on the historical default rates associated with different
global scale rating categories over different investment horizons,
please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216309.
BMB is headquartered in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, with assets
of BRL10.8 billion and shareholders' equity of BRL1.0 billion
as of 30 June 2020.
