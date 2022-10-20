Moody's withdraws Banco do Estado de Sergipe's ratings

New York, October 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today withdrawn all ratings and assessments assigned to Banco do Estado de Sergipe S.A. ("Banese"). Prior to the withdrawal, the outlook on the bank's deposit ratings was stable.
A list of all affected ratings and assessments is provided at the end of this press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Moody's has decided to withdraw the ratings for its own business reasons. Please refer to the Moody's Investors Service Policy for Withdrawal of Credit Ratings, available on its website, https://ratings.moodys.com.
Banese is owned by the state of Sergipe, and had total assets of BRL8.7 billion and shareholders' equity of BRL579.3 million, as of 30 June 2022.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS AND ASSESSMENTS
Withdrawals:
..Issuer: Banco do Estado de Sergipe S.A.
.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Withdrawn , previously rated ba3
.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Withdrawn , previously rated ba3
.... ST Counterparty Risk Assessment, Withdrawn , previously rated NP(cr)
.... LT Counterparty Risk Assessment, Withdrawn , previously rated Ba2(cr)
.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign), Withdrawn , previously rated NP
.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Domestic), Withdrawn , previously rated NP
.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign), Withdrawn , previously rated Ba2
.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Domestic), Withdrawn , previously rated Ba2
.... ST Bank Deposit Rating (Foreign), Withdrawn , previously rated NP
.... ST Bank Deposit Rating (Domestic), Withdrawn , previously rated NP
.... LT Deposit Rating (Foreign), Withdrawn , previously rated Ba3, Outlook Changed To Rating Withdrawn From Stable
.... LT Deposit Rating (Domestic), Withdrawn , previously rated Ba3, Outlook Changed To Rating Withdrawn From Stable
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Banco do Estado de Sergipe S.A.
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Withdrawn From Stable
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
