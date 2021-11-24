Moody's withdraws Consorcio ARA's ratings for business reasons

Mexico, November 24, 2021 -- Moody's de México ("Moody's") has withdrawn Consorcio
ARA, S.A.B. de C.V. (ARA)'s
Ba2 global scale and the A2.mx national scale issuer ratings and
the stable outlook.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Moody's has decided to withdraw the ratings for its own business reasons.
Please refer to the Moody's de México Policy for Withdrawal of
Credit Ratings
Credit Ratings, available on its website, www.moodys.com.mx.
Consorcio ARA, S.A.B. de C.V.
(ARA) is the largest public homebuilder in Mexico. The company
operates in 16 states through 43 developments in the country. ARA
is majority owned (48.6%) and controlled by the Ahumada
family, and the rest of the stock is publicly traded on the Mexican
Stock Exchange. The company reported revenue of MXN6.2 billion
for the 12 months that ended 30 September 2021.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Homebuilding And Property
Development Industry published in Januray 2018
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com.mx
for a copy of this methodology.
The period of time covered in the financial information used to determine
Consorcio ARA, S.A.B. de C.V.'s
rating is between 01/01/2016 and 30/09/2021 (source: Audited Financial
Statements and quarterly reports filed with the Mexican Stock Exchange
BMV).
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
Sandra Beltran
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's de Mexico S.A. de C.V
Ave. Paseo de las Palmas
No. 405 - 502
Col. Lomas de Chapultepec
Mexico, DF 11000
Mexico
JOURNALISTS: 1 888 779 5833
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Marcos Schmidt
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
