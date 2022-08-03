Moody's withdraws Hang Seng Bank (China)'s ratings for business reasons

Hong Kong, August 03, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today withdrawn all ratings and assessments assigned to Hang Seng Bank (China) Limited (HSB China). Prior to the withdrawal, the outlook on the issuer and deposit ratings was stable.
A list of all affected ratings and assessments is provided at the end of this press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Moody's has decided to withdraw the ratings for its own business reasons. Please refer to the Moody's Investors Service Policy for Withdrawal of Credit Ratings, available on its website, https://ratings.moodys.com.
HSB China was established in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai. It is wholly owned by Hang Seng Bank Limited (Aa3 stable, Baseline Credit Assessment a2). As of 31 December 2021, HSB China's reported total assets were RMB137.1 billion.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS AND ASSESSMENTS
..Issuer: Hang Seng Bank (China) Limited
.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Withdrawn, previously rated a2
.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Withdrawn, previously rated baa3
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Withdrawn, previously rated P-1(cr)
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Withdrawn, previously rated A1(cr)
.... Short-term Foreign and Local Currency Counterparty Risk Ratings, Withdrawn, previously rated P-1
.... Long-term Foreign and Local Currency Counterparty Risk Ratings, Withdrawn, previously rated A1
.... Short-term Foreign and Local Currency Deposit Ratings, Withdrawn, previously rated P-1
.... Long-term Foreign and Local Currency Deposit Ratings, Withdrawn, previously rated A2, outlook changed to Ratings Withdrawn from Stable
Â…. Long-term Foreign Currency Issuer Rating, Withdrawn, previously rated A2, outlook changed to Rating Withdrawn from Stable
Â…. Outlook, Changed to Ratings Withdrawn from Stable
The local market analyst for these ratings is Yan Li, +86 (10) 6319 6561.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.
Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to https://ratings.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action, shown on the issuer/deal page, and for Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities, shown on https://ratings.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.
Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.
Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.
Sean Hung, CFA
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
Chen Huang
Associate Managing Director
Financial Institutions Group
