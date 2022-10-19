Moody's withdraws Nielsen's ratings following closing of take-private buyout and debt repayment

Approximately $7.775 billion (original face amount) of rated debt impacted
New York, October 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has withdrawn all ratings of Nielsen Holdings plc ("Nielsen" or the "company"), The Nielsen Company (Luxembourg) S.à.r.l. and Nielsen Finance LLC, including the Ba3 Corporate Family Rating, Ba1 senior secured credit facilities ratings and B2 senior unsecured notes ratings following the recent announcement that Nielsen has completed the previously announced sale of the company to a private equity consortium via a take-private LBO transaction. In connection with the transaction closing, Nielsen has fully repaid and extinguished the existing the bank credit facilities (comprising $3.4 billion of term loans (original face amount) and $850 million revolving credit facility) and repaid $3.456 billion of the $3.5 billion outstanding unsecured notes via a completed cash tender offer (which leaves only $43.9 million of non-tendered notes).
RATINGS RATIONALE
Withdrawal Reasons
Moody's has withdrawn the ratings on Nielsen's bank credit facilities because the obligations are no longer outstanding and on the non-tendered notes for its own business reasons.
Moody's has decided to withdraw the ratings for its own business reasons. Please refer to the Moody's Investors Service Policy for Withdrawal of Credit Ratings, available on its website, https://ratings.moodys.com.
SUMMARY OF TODAY'S RATING ACTIONS
Withdrawals:
...Issuer: Nielsen Holdings plc
Â…..Corporate Family Rating, Withdrawn, previously rated Ba3, Placed On Review For Downgrade
Â…..Probability of Default Rating, Withdrawn, previously rated Ba3-PD, Placed On Review For Downgrade
..... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Withdrawn, previously rated SGL-2
Â…Issuer: Nielsen Finance LLC
Â…..$1,125 Million Senior Secured Term Loan A due 2023, Withdrawn, previously rated Ba1 (LGD2), Placed On Review For Downgrade
Â…Issuer: Nielsen Finance LLC (Co-Borrowers: TNC (US) Holdings Inc. and Nielsen Holding and Finance B.V.)
Â…..$2,303 Million Senior Secured Term Loan B4 due 2023, Withdrawn, previously rated Ba1 (LGD2), Placed On Review For Downgrade
Â…..$850 Million Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility due 2023, Withdrawn, previously rated Ba1 (LGD2), Placed On Review For Downgrade
Â…Issuer: Nielsen Finance LLC (Co-Borrower: Nielsen Finance Co.)
Â…..$1,000 Million 5.625% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2028, Withdrawn, previously rated B2 (LGD5), Placed On Review For Downgrade
..Â…$625 Million 4.500% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2029, Withdrawn, previously rated B2 (LGD5), Placed On Review For Downgrade
Â…..$750 Million 5.875% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2030, Withdrawn, previously rated B2 (LGD5), Placed On Review For Downgrade
..Â…$625 Million 4.750% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2031, Withdrawn, previously rated B2 (LGD5), Placed On Review For Downgrade
Â…Issuer: The Nielsen Company (Luxembourg) S.a.r.l.
Â…..$500 Million 5.000% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2025, Withdrawn, previously rated B2 (LGD5), Placed On Review For Downgrade
Outlook Actions:
...Issuer: Nielsen Holdings plc
......Outlook, Changed To Rating Withdrawn From Rating Under Review
...Issuer: Nielsen Company (Luxembourg) S.a.r.l., The
......Outlook, Changed To Rating Withdrawn From Rating Under Review
...Issuer: Nielsen Finance LLC
......Outlook, Changed To Rating Withdrawn From Rating Under Review
With headquarters in Oxford, England and New York, NY, and operations in more than 55 countries, Nielsen Holdings plc is a global measurement and data analytics company providing Audience Measurement, Impact and Gracenote content solutions. Revenue totaled approximately $3.5 billion for the twelve months ended 30 June 2022.
