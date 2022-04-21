Moody's withdraws all ratings of City of Liberec, City of Uherske Hradiste and City of Ceska Lipa for business reasons

Frankfurt am Main, April 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today withdrawn all ratings of the City of Liberec, City of Uherske Hradiste and City of Ceska Lipa. The outlook at the time of the withdrawal was stable for all entities.
A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Moody's has decided to withdraw the ratings for its own business reasons. Please refer to the Moody's Investors Service Policy for Withdrawal of Credit Ratings, available on its website, www.moodys.com.
The withdrawal of these ratings required the publication of this rating action on a date that deviates from the previously scheduled release date in the sovereign release calendar, published on www.moodys.com.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
Issuer: Ceska Lipa, City of
Withdrawals:
....LT GSR Issuer Rating, Withdrawn, previously rated Aa3
....LT NSR Issuer Rating, Withdrawn, previously rated Aaa.cz
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Withdrawn From Stable
Issuer: Liberec, City of
Withdrawals:
....Baseline Credit Assessment, Withdrawn, previously rated a2
....LT GSR Issuer Rating, Withdrawn, previously rated A1
....LT NSR Issuer Rating, Withdrawn, previously rated Aa3.cz
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Withdrawn From Stable
Issuer: Uherske Hradiste, City of
Withdrawals:
....LT GSR Issuer Rating, Withdrawn, previously rated A1
....LT NSR Issuer Rating, Withdrawn, previously rated Aa2.cz
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Withdrawn From Stable
Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1280297.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are unsolicited.
a.With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation: YES
b.With Access to Internal Documents: YES
c.With Access to Management: YES
For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
