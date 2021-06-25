Moody's withdraws provisional ratings previously assigned to Prime RMBS issued by Wells Fargo Mortgage Backed Securities 2021-RR1 Trust

New York, June 25, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has withdrawn previously
assigned provisional ratings on eleven classes of residential mortgage-backed
securities (RMBS) issued by Wells Fargo Mortgage Backed Securities 2021-RR1
Trust (WFMBS 2021-RR1) as these were assigned in error.
The complete list of ratings which have been withdrawn are as follows:
Issuer: Wells Fargo Mortgage Backed Securities 2021-RR1 Trust
Cl. A-IO1, Withdrawn (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-IO2, Withdrawn (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-IO3, Withdrawn (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-IO4, Withdrawn (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-IO5, Withdrawn (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-IO6, Withdrawn (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-IO7, Withdrawn (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-IO8, Withdrawn (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-IO9, Withdrawn (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-IO10, Withdrawn (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-IO11, Withdrawn (P)Aaa (sf)
RATINGS RATIONALE
Moody's assigned a rating to Wells Fargo Mortgage Backed Securities 2021-RR1
Trust Cl. A-IO1, Cl. A-IO2, Cl.
A-IO3, Cl. A-IO4, Cl. A-IO5,
Cl. A-IO6, Cl. A-IO7, Cl.
A-IO8, Cl. A-IO9, Cl. A-IO10,
& Cl. A-IO11 as a result of an internal clerical error.
Moody's Investors Service does not rate Wells Fargo Mortgage Backed Securities
2021-RR1 Trust Cl. A-IO1, Cl. A-IO2,
Cl. A-IO3, Cl. A-IO4, Cl.
A-IO5, Cl. A-IO6, Cl. A-IO7,
Cl. A-IO8, Cl. A-IO9, Cl.
A-IO10, & Cl. A-IO11. As such,
Moody's cannot give its current view of the credit or transaction at the
time of withdrawal in accordance with the Moody's Investors Service Policy
for Withdrawal of Credit Ratings, available on its website,
www.moodys.com.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1263068.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Jay H. Thacker
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Padma Rajagopal
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653