Moody's withdraws rating on Smyrna's senior secured credit facility; all other ratings remain unchanged; outlook is stable

New York, October 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, (Moody's) has withdrawn the
B1 rating on Smyrna Ready Mix Concrete, LLC's (Smyrna) senior
secured credit facility. All other ratings for the company remain
unchanged. The outlook is stable.
The rating action follows the cancelation of the proposed $315
million senior secured credit facility. Instead, the company
has increased the size of its proposed senior secured notes to $830
million from $515 million. The proceeds from the senior
secured notes due 2028, will be used to refinance the company's
existing term loan facility and fund several already entered into bolt-on
acquisitions across the company's footprint, which will further
strengthen Smyrna's market position in the ready mix concrete business.
Pro forma for the bolt-on acquisitions and the proposed financing,
Moody's projects the company's leverage will be 3.9x
at December 31, 2020 (including Moody's adjustments).
Withdrawals:
..Issuer: Smyrna Ready Mix Concrete, LLC
....Gtd. Senior Secured Term Loan,
Withdrawn, previously rated B1 (LGD4)
RATINGS RATIONALE
Smyrna's B1 Corporate Family Rating reflects the company's market position
as a one of the leading regional producers of construction materials in
Tennessee, Florida, Georgia and Kentucky, its vertically
integrated asset base and broad customer base. In addition,
Moody's rating is supported by the company's strong EBITDA margins,
commitment to reduce leverage and to maintain a good liquidity profile.
At the same time, Moody's rating takes into consideration the company's
vulnerability to cyclical end markets, the competitive nature of
its ready-mix concrete business, and material revenue exposure
to Tennessee and Florida. Governance risks considered for Smyrna
include the company's acquisitive strategy, its financial policy,
family control, and lack of independent board members. This
is partially mitigated by Smyrna's historical focus on execution,
reinvestment in the business, and commitment towards a disciplined
financial policy.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Smyrna will steadily
grow its revenues, maintain its strong operating performance,
generate solid free cash flow, and remain committed to reducing
its debt leverage. This is largely driven by Moody's view that
the US economy will improve sequentially and remain supportive of the
company's underlying growth drivers.
Moody's expects Smyrna to maintain a good liquidity profile over the next
12-18 months. Pro forma for the transaction, Smyrna's
liquidity position is supported by approximately $15 million of
cash (at December 31, 2020), a $100 million asset based
revolving credit facility (unrated), which will remain mostly undrawn
and Moody's expectation that the company will generate more than $50
million in free cash flow in 2021. The asset based revolving credit
facility, which expires in 2025, is governed by a springing
fixed-charge coverage ratio of 1.0x, that comes into
effect if availability under the asset based revolving credit facility
is less than 15% of the total revolver availability.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
The ratings could be upgraded if:
» Debt-to-EBITDA is below 3.5x for a sustained
period of time
» EBIT-to-Interest expense is above 2.0x for
a sustained period of time
» The company maintains its strong operating performance and improves
its liquidity profile
» The company demonstrates a conservative financial policy
The ratings could be downgraded if:
» Debt-to-EBITDA is above 4.5x for a sustained
period of time
» EBIT-to-Interest expense is below 2.0x for
a sustained period of time
» The company's operating performance and liquidity profile deteriorates
Smyrna Ready Mix Concrete, LLC is a manufacturer and retailer of
ready-mixed concrete in Tennessee, Florida, Kentucky,
Ohio, Indiana, Texas, Georgia, Alabama,
Arkansas, Michigan, South Carolina and Virginia. The
company operates within two primary segments: (i) ready-mixed
concrete, which accounts for more than 90% of revenue,
and (ii) aggregate products.
The company currently owns and operates 203 active plants, 162 of
which have daily yardage volumes ranging from 100 - 2,000
yards per day per plant. Most of Smyrna's plants are located within
a 50 minute driving time of multiple metropolitan areas.
Pro forma for recent and planned acquisitions, revenue and adjusted
EBITDA for the last twelve months ended June 30, 2020, would
have been approximately $1.1 billion and $222 million,
respectively.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Emile El Nems
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Dean Diaz
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
