Moody's withdraws ratings of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. and New York Community Bank following merger with Flagstar Bank, NA (Baa3 issuer rating) and New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (Baa3 issuer rating)

New York, December 06, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has withdrawn the ratings and assessments of New York Community Bank and the issuer rating of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. The rating withdrawals follow New York Community Bancorp, Inc.'s (NYCB) announcement of the completion of its merger with Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. on 1 December 2022. The ratings, assessments and outlooks of New York Community Bancorp Inc. (Baa3 issuer rating) and Flagstar Bank, NA (Baa3 issuer rating, baa2 baseline credit assessment) were unaffected.
A complete list of affected ratings and entities can be found at the end of this press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
In conjunction with the completion of NYCB's acquisition of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc., Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. was merged into NYCB and New York Community Bank was merged into Flagstar Bank, NA. Subsequently, Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. and New York Community Bank no longer exist as separate entities. As a result, Moody's has withdrawn its ratings and assessments of New York Community Bank and the issuer rating of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.
Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.'s subordinate debt (Baa3) was assumed by NYCB upon close of the merger.
Withdrawals:
..Issuer: New York Community Bank
.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Withdrawn, previously rated baa2
.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Withdrawn, previously rated baa2
.... LT Counterparty Risk Assessment, Withdrawn, previously rated Baa1(cr)
.... ST Counterparty Risk Assessment, Withdrawn, previously rated P-2(cr)
.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign), Withdrawn, previously rated Baa2
.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Domestic), Withdrawn, previously rated Baa2
.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign), Withdrawn, previously rated P-2
.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Domestic), Withdrawn, previously rated P-2
.... LT Bank Deposit Rating (Domestic), Withdrawn, previously rated A3, Outlook Changed To Rating Withdrawn From Stable
.... ST Bank Deposit Rating (Domestic), Withdrawn, previously rated P-2
Withdrawals:
..Issuer: Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.
.... LT Issuer Rating (Domestic), Withdrawn, previously rated Baa3, Outlook Changed To Rating Withdrawn From Stable
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: New York Community Bank
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Withdrawn From Stable
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To No Outlook From Stable
