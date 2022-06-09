Moody's withdraws ratings of three Iraqi banks

Limassol, June 09, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today withdrawn the credit ratings, together with all associated inputs to rating services such as Baseline Credit Assessments and Counterparty Risk Assessments, of Iraqi Middle East Investment Bank, Al-Qabidh Islamic Bank for Finance and Investment and Al-Anssari Islamic Investment and Finance Bank.
A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Moody's has decided to withdraw the ratings for its own business reasons. Please refer to the Moody's Investors Service Policy for Withdrawal of Credit Ratings, available on its website, https://ratings.moodys.com.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: Al-Anssari Islamic Investm. and Finance Bank
Withdrawals:
....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Withdrawn, previously rated caa2
....Baseline Credit Assessment, Withdrawn, previously rated caa2
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Withdrawn, previously rated NP(cr)
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Withdrawn, previously rated Caa1(cr)
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Withdrawn, previously rated NP
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Withdrawn, previously rated Caa1
....Short-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Withdrawn, previously rated NP
....Long-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Withdrawn, previously rated Caa2, Outlook Changed To Ratings Withdrawn From Stable
Outlook Action:
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Withdrawn From Stable
..Issuer: Al-Qabidh Islamic Bank for Finance and Investment
Withdrawals:
....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Withdrawn, previously rated caa2
....Baseline Credit Assessment, Withdrawn, previously rated caa2
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Withdrawn, previously rated NP(cr)
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Withdrawn, previously rated Caa1(cr)
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Withdrawn, previously rated NP
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Withdrawn, previously rated Caa1
....Short-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Withdrawn, previously rated NP
....Long-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Withdrawn, previously rated Caa2, Outlook Changed To Ratings Withdrawn From Stable
Outlook Action:
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Withdrawn From Stable
..Issuer: Iraqi Middle East Investment Bank
Withdrawals:
....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Withdrawn, previously rated caa1
....Baseline Credit Assessment, Withdrawn, previously rated caa1
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Withdrawn, previously rated B3(cr)
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Withdrawn, previously rated NP(cr)
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Withdrawn, previously rated NP
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Withdrawn, previously rated B3
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Withdrawn, previously rated Caa1
....Short-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Withdrawn, previously rated NP
....Long-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Withdrawn, previously rated Caa1, Outlook Changed To Ratings Withdrawn From Stable
Outlook Action:
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Withdrawn From Stable
The local market analyst for these ratings is Ashraf Madani, +971 (423) 795-42.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.
Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.
Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Constantinos Kypreos
Senior Vice President
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service Cyprus Ltd.
Porto Bello Building
1, Siafi Street, 3042 Limassol
PO Box 53205
Limassol, CY 3301
Cyprus
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
