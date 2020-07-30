Moody's withdraws ratings of three Lebanese banks

London, 30 July 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) today withdrew the Caa3
respective long-term local currency deposit ratings of Bank Audi
S.A.L., BLOM BANK S.A.L.
and Byblos Bank S.A.L. and the banks' Ca long-term
foreign currency deposit ratings. Moody's also withdrew the
banks' long-term local currency Counterparty Risk Ratings
(CRR) of Caa3, the long-term foreign currency CRRs of Ca,
their long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment (CR Assessment) of
Caa3(cr), their national scale ratings (NSRs) for long-term
deposits of Caa1.lb, the national scale CRRs of Caa1.lb/LB-4
and BLOM BANK S.A.L.'s long-term foreign currency
deposit certificates of Ca.
At the same time, Moody's withdrew the banks' ca Baseline
Credit Assessments (BCAs) and Adjusted BCAs, NP short-term
deposit ratings and CRRs, LB-4 NSR for short-term
deposits and NP(cr) short-term CR Assessments.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Moody's has decided to withdraw the ratings because it believes
it has insufficient or otherwise inadequate information to support the
maintenance of the ratings. Please refer to the Moody's Investors
Service Policy for Withdrawal of Credit Ratings, available on its
website, www.moodys.com.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: Bank Audi S.A.L.
Withdrawals:
.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
Withdrawn , previously rated ca
.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Withdrawn
, previously rated ca
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Withdrawn , previously rated NP(cr)
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Withdrawn , previously rated Caa3(cr)
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating
(Foreign Currency), Withdrawn , previously rated Ca
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating
(Local Currency), Withdrawn , previously rated Caa3
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating,
Withdrawn , previously rated NP
.... NSR Short-term Counterparty Risk
Rating, Withdrawn , previously rated LB-4
.... NSR Long-term Counterparty Risk
Rating, Withdrawn , previously rated Caa1.lb
.... Short-term Bank Deposits,
Withdrawn , previously rated NP
.... Long-term Bank Deposits (Foreign
Currency), Withdrawn, previously rated Ca, Outlook Changed
To Rating Withdrawn From Stable
.... Long-term Bank Deposits (Local
Currency), Withdrawn, previously rated Caa3, Outlook
Changed To Rating Withdrawn From Negative
.... NSR Short-term Bank deposits,
Withdrawn , previously rated LB-4
.... NSR Long-term Bank Deposits,
Withdrawn, previously rated Caa1.lb, Outlook Changed
To Rating Withdrawn From Negative
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Withdrawn
From Negative(m)
..Issuer: BLOM BANK S.A.L.
Withdrawals:
.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
Withdrawn , previously rated ca
.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Withdrawn
, previously rated ca
.... Long-term Deposit Note/CD Program,
Withdrawn , previously rated Ca, Outlook Changed To Rating
Withdrawn From Stable
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Withdrawn , previously rated NP(cr)
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Withdrawn , previously rated Caa3(cr)
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating
(Foreign Currency), Withdrawn , previously rated Ca
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating
(Local Currency), Withdrawn , previously rated Caa3
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating,
Withdrawn , previously rated NP
.... NSR Short-term Counterparty Risk
Rating, Withdrawn , previously rated LB-4
.... NSR Long-term Counterparty Risk
Rating, Withdrawn , previously rated Caa1.lb
.... Short-term Bank Deposits,
Withdrawn , previously rated NP
.... Long-term Bank Deposits (Foreign
Currency), Withdrawn, previously rated Ca, Outlook Changed
To Rating Withdrawn From Stable
.... Long-term Bank Deposits (Local
Currency), Withdrawn, previously rated Caa3, Outlook
Changed To Rating Withdrawn From Negative
.... NSR Short-term Bank deposits,
Withdrawn , previously rated LB-4
.... NSR Long-term Bank Deposits,
Withdrawn, previously rated Caa1.lb, Outlook Changed
To Rating Withdrawn From Negative
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Withdrawn
From Negative(m)
..Issuer: Byblos Bank S.A.L.
Withdrawals:
.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
Withdrawn , previously rated ca
.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Withdrawn
, previously rated ca
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Withdrawn , previously rated NP(cr)
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Withdrawn , previously rated Caa3(cr)
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating
(Foreign Currency), Withdrawn , previously rated Ca
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating
(Local Currency), Withdrawn , previously rated Caa3
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating,
Withdrawn , previously rated NP
.... NSR Short-term Counterparty Risk
Rating, Withdrawn , previously rated LB-4
.... NSR Long-term Counterparty Risk
Rating, Withdrawn , previously rated Caa1.lb
.... Short-term Bank Deposits,
Withdrawn , previously rated NP
.... Long-term Bank Deposits (Foreign
Currency), Withdrawn, previously rated Ca, Outlook Changed
To Rating Withdrawn From Stable
.... Long-term Bank Deposits (Local
Currency), Withdrawn, previously rated Caa3, Outlook
Changed To Rating Withdrawn From Negative
.... NSR Short-term Bank deposits,
Withdrawn , previously rated LB-4
.... NSR Long-term Bank Deposits,
Withdrawn, previously rated Caa1.lb, Outlook Changed
To Rating Withdrawn From Negative
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Withdrawn
From Negative(m)
Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative
measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country,
enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks.
NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are
not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities,
but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the
same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn"
country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za"
for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to
national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating
Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings
from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute
meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical
probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from
the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time.
For information on the historical default rates associated with different
global scale rating categories over different investment horizons,
please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216309.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are unsolicited.
a.With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation:
NO
b.With Access to Internal Documents: NO
c.With Access to Management: NO
For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
Items color coded in purple in this Press Release relate to unsolicited
ratings for a rated entity which is non-participating.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Effie Tsotsani
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Sean Marion
MD - Financial Institutions
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454