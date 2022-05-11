Moody's withdraws ratings on Talen Energy Supply following bankruptcy filing

Approximately $5.3 billion of debt instruments affected
New York, May 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has withdrawn the ratings of Talen Energy Supply, LLC (Talen) including its corporate family rating (CFR) of Ca, probability of default (PD) rating of Ca-PD, senior secured debt rating of Caa3, senior unsecured guaranteed debt rating of C and speculative grade liquidity rating of SGL-4. Moody's has also withdrawn the Caa3 rating of Talen Energy Marketing, LLC's Commodity Accordion Facility. The outlooks of both entities have been changed to rating withdrawn from stable. A complete list of rating actions is provided below.
These actions follow the commencement of Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings.
Withdrawals:
..Issuer: Talen Energy Marketing, LLC
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Withdrawn , previously rated Caa3 (LGD3)
..Issuer: Talen Energy Supply, LLC
.... Corporate Family Rating, Withdrawn , previously rated Ca
.... Probability of Default Rating, Withdrawn , previously rated Ca-PD
.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Withdrawn , previously rated SGL-4
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Withdrawn , previously rated Caa3 (LGD3)
....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Withdrawn , previously rated Caa3 (LGD3)
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Withdrawn , previously rated C (LGD5)
..Issuer: Pennsylvania Economic Dev. Fin. Auth.
....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Withdrawn, previously rated C (LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Talen Energy Marketing, LLC
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Withdrawn From Stable
..Issuer: Talen Energy Supply, LLC
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Withdrawn From Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
On May 10, 2022, Talen announced that it had initiated Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in the US District Court for the Southern District of Texas [1]. Talen Energy Marketing was included in the bankruptcy filing. Moody's has withdrawn all of Talen and Talen Energy Marketing's ratings, with no changes made to the ratings prior to the withdrawal. Please refer to Moody's Investors Service's Policy for Withdrawal of Credit Ratings, available on its website, www.moodys.com.
Talen Energy Supply, LLC (Talen) is an independent power producer with about 13 GW of generating capacity. Talen Energy Marketing, LLC is an energy trading and marketing subsidiary of Talen. Talen Energy Corporation (TEC), headquartered in The Woodlands, TX, is a privately owned holding company held by an affiliate of Riverstone Holdings LLC (Riverstone) that owns 100% of Talen and conducts all of its business activities through Talen.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] Talen Energy Corporation press release dated 10 May 2022
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
