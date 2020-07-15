Moody's withdraws the ratings of Ukraine's Prominvestbank

London, 15 July 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today withdrawn the following ratings of Prominvestbank:
- Long-term Bank Deposit Ratings of Caa2
- Short-term Bank Deposit Ratings of Not Prime
- Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings of Caa1
- Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings of Not Prime
- Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment of Caa1(cr)
- Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment of Not Prime(cr)
- Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of caa3
- Adjusted BCA of caa2
- National Scale Long-term Bank Deposit Rating of B1.ua
- National Scale Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating of Baa3.ua
At the time of the withdrawal, the bank's long-term deposit
ratings carried a positive outlook.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Moody's has decided to withdraw the ratings for its own business reasons.
Please refer to the Moody's Investors Service's Policy for Withdrawal
of Credit Ratings, available on its website, www.moodys.com.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: Prominvestbank
Withdrawals:
.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
Withdrawn , previously rated caa2
.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Withdrawn
, previously rated caa3
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Withdrawn , previously rated NP(cr)
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Withdrawn , previously rated Caa1(cr)
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating,
Withdrawn , previously rated NP
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating,
Withdrawn , previously rated Caa1
.... National Scale Long-term Counterparty
Risk Rating, Withdrawn , previously rated Baa3.ua
.... Short-term Bank Deposits,
Withdrawn , previously rated NP
....Long-term Bank Deposits,
Withdrawn, previously rated Caa2, Outlook Changed To Rating
Withdrawn From Positive
....National Scale Long-term Bank Deposits,
Withdrawn , previously rated B1.ua
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Withdrawn
From Positive
Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative
measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country,
enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks.
NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are
not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities,
but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the
same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn"
country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za"
for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to
national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating
Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings
from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute
meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical
probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from
the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time.
For information on the historical default rates associated with different
global scale rating categories over different investment horizons,
please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216309.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are unsolicited.
a.With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation:
YES
b.With Access to Internal Documents: NO
c.With Access to Management: YES
For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Svetlana Pavlova, CFA
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Interfax Rating Agency
7th floor, Four Winds Plaza
21 1st Tverskaya-Yamskaya St.
Moscow 125047
Russia
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Yaroslav Sovgyra, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454