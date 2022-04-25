Moody's withdraws the ratings of the Chambers and Logan projects following debt defeasance

Approximately $87 million of outstanding bonds affected
New York, April 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has withdrawn the Baa3 ratings for Chambers Cogeneration Ltd. Partnership (Chambers) senior secured debt, including $53 million of outstanding Series 2014A Senior Secured Pollution Control Revenue Bonds issued through the Salem County Pollution Control Financing Authority, NJ, and the Ba1 ratings for Logan Generating Company LP (Logan) senior secured debt, including $34 million of outstanding Series 2014A Senior Secured Pollution Control Revenue Bonds issued through the County of Gloucester Pollution Control Financing Authority. At the time of the withdrawal, the rating outlook for Chambers and Logan was stable.
Withdrawals:
..Issuer: Chambers Cogeneration Ltd. Partnership
....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Withdrawn , previously rated Baa3
..Issuer: Salem County Pollution Control Fin Auth, NJ
....Senior Secured Revenue Bonds (Local Currency), Withdrawn , previously rated Baa3
..Issuer: Logan Generating Company LP
....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Withdrawn , previously rated Ba1
..Issuer: Gloucester (Cnty of) NJ, Poll Ctrl Fin Auth
....Senior Secured Revenue Bonds (Local Currency), Withdrawn , previously rated Ba1
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Chambers Cogeneration Ltd. Partnership
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Withdrawn From Stable
..Issuer: Logan Generating Company LP
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Withdrawn From Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The withdrawal follows the receipt of a notice of defeasance from each issuer indicating that cash or equivalent funds have been deposited in escrow with the trustee, with such funds sufficient to meet all outstanding principal amounts and interest payments through the final maturity date of the Chambers project bonds and the Logan project bonds.
On 31 March 2022, agreements between the respective project companies and Atlantic City Electric ("ACE", Baa1 Stable) to facilitate the cessation of coal-fired generation at each power plant became effective. Both the Chambers project and the Logan project have amended their existing power purchase agreement ("PPA") with ACE, and each project will continue to receive certain fixed monthly payments under a Settlement Agreement through the term of its respective original PPA. The bond defeasance was facilitated through proceeds received from an external financing executed by affiliates of the projects' owner, Starwood Energy Group.
The Chambers project is a pulverized coal steam generating facility with two boilers and one steam turbine generator nominally rated at 262 MW, and is located in Carney's Point, NJ. The project had 249 MW of its electrical output sold to ACE under a long-term PPA expiring in March 2024.
The Logan project is a pulverized coal steam generating facility with a single reheat boiler and steam turbine generator nominally rated at 219 MW and is located in Logan Township, NJ. The project had its entire 219 MW of its electrical output sold to ACE under a long-term PPA expiring in December 2024.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
