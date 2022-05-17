Rating Action: Moody's assigns B3 CFR to Project Castle, Inc.; outlook stable

New York, May 17, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned first time ratings to Project Castle, Inc., including a B3 corporate family rating (CFR) and a B3-PD probability of default rating. Concurrently, Moody's assigned a B3 to the proposed senior secured term loan and revolving credit facility. The outlook is stable.

Proceeds from the term loan, along with equity from Thomas H. Lee Partners and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, will primarily be used to fund the combination of Deliver Buyer, Inc. (d/b/a MHS Global, B3 stable) and Fortna, Inc.

The merger between MHS Global and Fortna reflects the combination of two complimentary businesses that will generate near term synergies and enhance the competitive position within the parcel, warehouse, and distribution sectors. That said, pro forma leverage at close will initially be high with Moody's adjusted Debt/EBITDA above 7.5x. Moody's expects steady improvement in leverage, however, through growth in earnings. This will be driven in part by the ability to cross-sell services to existing customers. Pro forma liquidity will be good with a new $225 million revolving credit facility and positive free cash flow. Moody's expects financial policies to remain aggressive. The company is making a sizeable shareholder distribution concurrent with the merger. While some risk is mitigated due to common ownership, the cash remittance comes at a time when the company faces integration and execution risk associated with the merger.

The existing ratings for Deliver Buyer Inc. will be withdrawn at the close of the transaction.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Project Castle, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B3-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Assigned B3 (LGD4)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned B3 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Project Castle, Inc.

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Project Castle, Inc.'s B3 CFR reflects the company's high leverage, customer concentration, integration risk and governance risks. The company will continue to be subject to risks related to its reliance on large project-based multi-year fixed price contracts within a concentrated customer base to generate a sizable portion of revenue. MHS' profitability will be pressured in the near-term by global supply chain and labor challenges. The company is also susceptible to changes in customer capital expenditure budgets. Moody's expects financial policies to remain aggressive given private ownership and a previous debt funded dividend.

Project Castle, Inc. will continue to benefit from a good competitive position within the parcel, distribution and fulfillment industry and long-standing customer relationships. Moody's expects secular trends such as growth in e-Commerce and automation to continue to benefit end markets such as couriers and online retailers. Both Fortna and MHS have generated strong growth in recent quarters and Moody's expects this to continue given a strong backlog of demand over the next 18 to 24 months.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Project Castle's earnings will continue to grow, benefiting from its strong competitive position and favorable market growth outlook. Leverage will remain high.

As proposed, the new credit facilities are expected to provide covenant flexibility. Notable terms include the following:

The senior secured credit agreement provides for certain incremental debt capacity up to the greater of $233 million and 100% of the Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA, plus unused capacity under the general debt basket, plus the ability to incur incremental debt in an unlimited amount subject to 6.00x first lien net leverage (if pari passu secured, or additional amounts if junior secured). The agreement also provides "most favored nation" provisions for any broadly syndicated Incremental Term Facilities. No portion of the incremental may be incurred with an earlier maturity than the initial term loans.

The revolving credit facility is expected to have a springing first lien net leverage test of 10.0x only when more than 40%, of then outstanding revolving commitment is drawn under the revolving credit facility at quarter end. The credit agreement permits the transfer of assets to unrestricted subsidiaries, up to the carve-out capacities, subject to "blocker" provisions which prohibit either the transfer of intellectual property that is material to the business to an unrestricted subsidiary or the designation of any subsidiary holding such assets as unrestricted. Non-wholly-owned subsidiaries are not required to provide guarantees. Expected terms allow the release of guarantees when any subsidiary ceases to be wholly owned (other than as a result of sales of equity interests to an affiliate) subject to investment capacity. The credit agreement provides some limitations on up-tiering transactions, including the requirement that any amendment that subordinates the liens or the obligations shall not be effective unless each adversely affected lender was given an opportunity to ratably participate in such priming debt. EBITDA is expected to have add-backs for COVID expenses and lost revenues, as well as for run rate profits and run rate EBITDA attributable to potential acquisitions subject to a letter of intent.

The above are proposed terms and the final terms of the credit agreement may be materially different.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if Project Castle successfully integrates the two standalone businesses without disruption to operations or loss of key customers. In addition, adjusted debt/EBITDA sustained below 6.0x and free cash flow-to-debt in the mid-single digits range could lead to an upgrade.

Ratings could be downgraded should there be a sustained decline in revenue or profitability resulting from poor execution of the combination. Weakening of liquidity, EBITA/interest expense that falls below 1.0x, or an increasingly aggressive financial policy, could also result in a downgrade.

Deliver Buyer Inc. ("MHS"), headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, the parent company for Material Handling Systems Inc. and MHS Equipment LLC, designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs turnkey material handling automation solutions for parcel, distribution & fulfillment, eCommerce, manufacturing and other industries. MHS generated $1.5 billion of total revenue in 2021. Fortna, Inc. provides design services and cost-effective solutions, powered by Fortna Warehouse Execution Software (WES), that optimize distribution and fulfillment for speed and accuracy. Fortna generated $361 million of total revenue in 2021.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287885. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Safat Hannan

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Jessica Gladstone, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

