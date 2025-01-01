Moody's logo
Americas: +1-212-553-1653 Japan: +81-3-5408-4100 Asia Pacific: +852-3551-3077 EMEA: +44-20-7772-5454
Contact

EDF-X Early Warning System

Proactively manage risk and strengthen decisions

Advanced tools to detect credit risk early, prioritize exposures, and stay ahead of potential defaults

EDF-X Early Warning System

Proactively Manage Risk and Strengthen Decisions

Advanced tools to detect credit risk early, prioritize exposures, and stay ahead of potential defaults.

Identify Risks Before They Escalate

Moody’s EDF-X Early Warning Signals empower you to take control of your credit risk management with actionable, forward-looking insights. Designed for credit market professionals, this innovative solution helps you identify at-risk exposures early- before they lead to negative credit events—so you can act decisively and with confidence.

Why choose EDF-X Early Warning Signals?

  • Pre-calculated risk signals: Access point-in-time, forward-looking credit risk measures for over 580 million public and private firms worldwide.

  • Streamlined decision-making: Quickly spot the riskiest exposures with intuitive tools and prioritize them for deeper analysis.

  • Actionable insights: Derive clear, practical steps to manage risk more effectively, with straightforward decision rules built into the system.

  • Comprehensive coverage: Screen potential buyers, counterparties, or exposures with robust credit risk assessments tailored to your needs.

EDF-X Early Warning Signals help you to manage risk, assess opportunities, and safeguard your portfolio—all in one seamless platform.
 

Detect. Prioritize. Act.


Don’t wait for a credit event to take action. With Moody’s EDF-X Early Warning Signals, you can identify and address risks early, so you stay ahead in today’s fast-moving credit markets.

Get in touch

Speak to our team

Fill out the form to learn more about how EDF-X Early Warning Signals can transform your credit risk management. Our team will provide you with all the information you need to help you get started.

Thank you

A member of our team will reach out to you shortly.