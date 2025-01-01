EDF-X Early Warning System

Advanced tools to detect credit risk early, prioritize exposures, and stay ahead of potential defaults
We cover clients in a range of sectors from banking, buy-side, and insurance to corporations and public sector organizations. Whatever your needs, we have the insights, capabilities, and tools to help you achieve your goals.
From ratings, investment research, and lending to balance sheet and portfolio management, we offer reliable, transparent, data-driven solutions, so that you can make informed decisions and navigate risk with confidence.
Whether you’re looking for structured finance expertise or macroeconomic data, our proven, integrated capabilities—covering credit, physical and transition, sustainable risk, and more—help you proactively mitigate risk, embrace innovation, and stay agile.
Our latest research and insights on interconnected risk.
Moody’s harnesses our comprehensive insights and expertise to uncover meaning amid uncertainty so that individuals and organizations can thrive.
Need more information or can’t find what you’re looking for? We’re here to help. Connect with us anytime, anywhere.
Advanced tools to detect credit risk early, prioritize exposures, and stay ahead of potential defaults
Advanced tools to detect credit risk early, prioritize exposures, and stay ahead of potential defaults.
Moody’s EDF-X Early Warning Signals empower you to take control of your credit risk management with actionable, forward-looking insights. Designed for credit market professionals, this innovative solution helps you identify at-risk exposures early- before they lead to negative credit events—so you can act decisively and with confidence.
EDF-X Early Warning Signals help you to manage risk, assess opportunities, and safeguard your portfolio—all in one seamless platform.
Don’t wait for a credit event to take action. With Moody’s EDF-X Early Warning Signals, you can identify and address risks early, so you stay ahead in today’s fast-moving credit markets.
Fill out the form to learn more about how EDF-X Early Warning Signals can transform your credit risk management. Our team will provide you with all the information you need to help you get started.
A member of our team will reach out to you shortly.