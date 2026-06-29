Supporting market participants’ understanding of a new short-term funding structure

Moody’s Ratings assigns a Prime-1 (sf) rating to the inaugural Series BMO-521 notes issued by Secured General Collateral Note Trust – 29 June 2026
Moody's Ratings assigns a Prime-1 (sf) rating to Secured General Collateral Note Trust, Series BMO-521 — the inaugural series under a new asset-backed commercial paper (ABCP) program sponsored and administered by the Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation (CDCC), with Bank of Montreal (BMO) serving as repo counterparty.
Secured General Collateral Note Trust (SGC Trust) is a bankruptcy-remote special purpose trust administered by the Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation (CDCC), Canada's central clearing counterparty for exchange-traded derivatives and repurchase agreements. SGC Trust issues short-term asset-backed notes in segregated series, with each series backstopped by a highly rated bank or dealer acting as repo counterparty and secured by its own pool of high-quality liquid Canadian debt securities.
The trust is structured to be bankruptcy remote, with assets and liabilities maintained separately from those of its affiliates and program counterparties. Each series is secured by its own pool of highly rated and liquid debt securities
Moody's Ratings assigned a Prime-1 (sf) rating to Series BMO-521, considering factors that included the strength of the Bank of Montreal (BMO) 's unconditional repurchase obligation, the quality of the pledged collateral, and the program's structural protections.
In assigning the credit rating, Moody's Ratings also assessed the program's structural features, including highly rated and liquid collateral marked to market daily by CDCC, series-level segregation and non-petition provisions supporting bankruptcy remoteness, and CDCC's experience as trust administrator, custodian, and payment agent. Timely payment of the notes does not rely on collateral liquidation - the rating rests on BMO's repo obligation, with collateral serving as secondary support.
By assessing counterparty strength, collateral quality, and structural integrity together, Moody's Ratings supports comparability of the Series BMO-521 with other rated ABCP programs, enabling investors to evaluate this new instrument within a broader market context.
As Canada's money markets evolve after the retirement of Bankers' Acceptances, new instruments are emerging to meet institutional demand for secured, short-dated cash solutions. Moody's Ratings' analysis of Series BMO-521 demonstrates how independent credit assessment can provide transparency around counterparty strength, collateral quality and structural properties.
For issuers, investors, and other market participants, the case underscores the role of credit ratings in supporting the orderly development of new short-term funding markets and reinforcing confidence in Canada's evolving money market ecosystem.
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