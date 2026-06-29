Supporting market participants’ understanding of a new short-term funding structure

Moody's Ratings assigns a Prime-1 (sf) rating to Secured General Collateral Note Trust, Series BMO-521 — the inaugural series under a new asset-backed commercial paper (ABCP) program sponsored and administered by the Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation (CDCC), with Bank of Montreal (BMO) serving as repo counterparty.

Secured General Collateral Note Trust (SGC Trust) is a bankruptcy-remote special purpose trust administered by the Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation (CDCC), Canada's central clearing counterparty for exchange-traded derivatives and repurchase agreements. SGC Trust issues short-term asset-backed notes in segregated series, with each series backstopped by a highly rated bank or dealer acting as repo counterparty and secured by its own pool of high-quality liquid Canadian debt securities.

The trust is structured to be bankruptcy remote, with assets and liabilities maintained separately from those of its affiliates and program counterparties. Each series is secured by its own pool of highly rated and liquid debt securities