An SPO is a set of three scores that provides our opinion on (i) the overall sustainability quality of a financial instrument or financing framework, expressed on a five-point scale, as well as (ii) the extent of alignment of a financial instrument or financing framework with sustainability principles and our identified best practices, expressed on a four-point scale and (iii) the expected contribution of projects or assets financed by the proceeds, or key performance indicators, to the issuer’s advancement of long-term sustainable development, scored on a five-point scale.

SPO assessment framework