Unlocking opportunities in APAC

China (A1 negative) and India (Baa3 stable) are among the biggest consumers and importers of oil and gas. However, there are notable differences between the two countries in terms of demand growth, operational strength of national oil companies (NOCs) and government policies.
The raft of tariffs the US (Aa1 stable) administration has announced, altered and paused this year has negative credit consequences for debt issuers across emerging markets, including companies, governments and banks. Companies that rely on exports to the US are most exposed.
After years of premiumization before the pandemic, Chinese consumers are increasingly favoring value-for-money and personalized offerings in new growth sectors such as new energy vehicles (NEVs), smart appliances and tech-supported services (including food delivery, logistics and internet platforms).
Challenges in the Hong Kong SAR, China (Aa3 negative) property market will continue, driven by high supply and weak leasing demand in the office segment. Development profit margin will remain low as residential property prices will gradually stabilize at a low level.
Global iron ore prices are likely to remain rangebound between $80 and $100 per tonne over the next 12-18 months because of subdued demand and high supply, limiting earnings growth for major producers.
Zhejiang and Shandong were the largest offshore corporate bond issuing provinces in China in 2024. As some of the country's wealthiest provinces, they have similarly robust economic development, high loan growth and strong funding access.
Global sustainable bond issuance totaled $226 billion in the first quarter of 2025, up 4% from the fourth quarter but down 27% from the same period last year.
今年もムーディーズでは、日本の事業会社・インフラ企業に特化したカンファレンスを開催いたします。
トランプ政権下での多くの不確実性の中で、米国の関税が日本企業に与える影響、また現在多くの動きがあるM&Aによる信用力への影響など、いまホットな話題を取り上げます。
プログラムの後半には、ムーディーズの事業会社グループのリードアナリストが、担当セクターのクレジット動向について皆様と直接議論をさせていただくセクターラウンドテーブルも予定しております。
2025年7月10日（木）| 13:00 - 16:00（日本時間）
Join Moody's APAC Financial Institutions Group for the third quarter update for 2025.
Topics include:
Tuesday, 22 July 2025 | 12:30 IST | 15:00 HKT | 16:00 JST
Explore key trends shaping Asia’s financial institutions sector at our flagship event in Tokyo this October.
Building on the success of last year's APAC Financial Institutions Summit, join industry leaders and Moody’s experts for insights into credit dynamics, regulatory changes, and emerging opportunities in one of the region’s most pivotal markets.
Agenda will be announced soon, stay tuned!
Day 1: Banking | Wednesday, 1 October
Day 2: Insurance | Thursday, 2 October
