Unlocking opportunities in APAC

Among the vast opportunities and significant challenges in the dynamic and intricately connected landscape of Asia-Pacific (APAC), Moody’s Ratings stands as a beacon of insight.

As a leading global provider of credit ratings, research, and risk analysis, Moody’s Ratings’ trusted insights can help decision-makers in APAC navigate through turmoil and market volatility.

A rating from Moody’s Ratings can help APAC issuers create timely, go-to-market debt strategies with the ability to capture wider investor focus. We provide market participants with a holistic view of global and local debt markets through our credit ratings and research.

Get in touch

Why Moody's Ratings?

Experienced team with regional expertise

We value our customers and seek to provide the highest quality of service, experience and professionalism. As part of our practice to safeguard the independence, integrity and quality of our rating process, commercial and analytical responsibilities within Moody’s Ratings are segregated.

Meet our Team

Credibility

Over 115+ years of experience delivering forward-looking, independent and transparent opinions.

About us

Global recognition

Moody's Ratings has been globally and locally acknowledged for award-winning expertise in credit ratings, research, and risk analysis.

Awards

Moody's Ratings by the numbers

rated debt

USD$8+ tn

Total rated debt¹

analysts

260+

Analysts in the region¹

publications

5,600+

APAC-related publications¹

rated issuers

2,200+

Rated issuers¹

[1] Moody’s Ratings as of December 30, 2024

Events

finance outlook
10
Jul
event
ジャパン・コーポレート・クレジット・カンファレンス2025

今年もムーディーズでは、日本の事業会社・インフラ企業に特化したカンファレンスを開催いたします。

トランプ政権下での多くの不確実性の中で、米国の関税が日本企業に与える影響、また現在多くの動きがあるM&Aによる信用力への影響など、いまホットな話題を取り上げます。

プログラムの後半には、ムーディーズの事業会社グループのリードアナリストが、担当セクターのクレジット動向について皆様と直接議論をさせていただくセクターラウンドテーブルも予定しております。

2025年7月10日（木）| 13:00 - 16:00（日本時間）

登録はこちら
finance outlook
22
Jul
event
Financial Institutions In-Focus: APAC Q3 2025

Join Moody's APAC Financial Institutions Group for the third quarter update for 2025.

Topics include:

  1. Indian Banks and NBFIs: Staying resilient amid global uncertainty
  2. Philippine Banks: Balancing corporate linkages and retail growth
  3. Latest rating changes for APAC financial institutions


Tuesday, 22 July 2025 | 12:30 IST | 15:00 HKT | 16:00 JST

Register now
finance outlook
01
Oct
event
Tokyo Financial Institutions Conference

Explore key trends shaping Asia’s financial institutions sector at our flagship event in Tokyo this October.

Building on the success of last year's APAC Financial Institutions Summit, join industry leaders and Moody’s experts for insights into credit dynamics, regulatory changes, and emerging opportunities in one of the region’s most pivotal markets.

Agenda will be announced soon, stay tuned! 

Day 1: Banking | Wednesday, 1 October
Day 2: Insurance | Thursday, 2 October

Register now

