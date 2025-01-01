Moody's logo
Smarter Banking under pressure

How leading banks are aligning growth and resilience

Volatility, rising regulatory demands, and the emergence of fast-moving non-bank lenders are all testing banks’ ability to grow without compromising stability.

The challenge isn’t just about managing multiple risks — it’s about doing so while staying agile, relevant, and profitable.

This study, based on conversations with over 30 leading banks globally, explores how institutions are approaching this balance.

  • We looked closely at how risk functions are adapting to take on more strategic roles, and what it means to move from reactive oversight to real-time, insight-led decision-making.

  • We also explored the frictions that persist: fragmented systems, siloed teams, underdeveloped early warning capabilities, and the gap between the potential and reality of AI and data-driven tools.

  • What emerges is a picture of a sector in transition. This report captures where banks stand on this journey — and what it will take to lead in a world where only those who are resilient can truly compete.

Moody’s Banking 2025 research

