The Harness Era: Why Enterprise AI Architecture Matters More Than Model Selection

Eight months ago, context engineering was the latest evolution in enterprise AI thinking, the successor to prompt engineering, which had already set the stage for what you feed the model matters as much as how you ask it. This allowed early movers to build real advantages. They figured out RAG frameworks, chunking strategies, vector embeddings, retrieval techniques and groundedness evaluation loops. It was hard, but those who succeeded drove real enterprise adoption of GenAI.

That work is now a baseline. The frameworks that required months of custom engineering in early 2025 are now bundled into standard tooling. The firms that moved early captured real advantages and watched those advantages get replicated across the industry within a year.

However, the frontier has moved again. The new discipline is harness engineering: designing the orchestration layer that wraps the model, routes tasks to the right capabilities, and keeps the system resilient regardless of which model is running underneath it. Context engineering may have been about what you feed the AI, but harness engineering is about building the machine that feeds it and making sure that machine is fast, portable, and yours.

What the Harness Actually Is

The harness is the code that runs an AI system in a loop. It reads inputs, routes them to the right capability, manages context, enforces constraints, and writes outputs. Its core job is orchestration, and it is fast becoming the most consequential design decision in enterprise AI, arguably more consequential than which model sits underneath it. To see why, it helps to trace how we got here.

The architectural discipline that separates high-performing harnesses from underperforming ones is simple to state and consistently violated in practice: keep the harness thin. But most teams end up building the inverse. They may construct orchestration frameworks with dozens of hard-coded tool definitions, workflow logic embedded directly in the harness, and context management that loads everything on every request.

The thin harness principle pushes complexity out of the orchestration layer and into two places where it belongs: skill files, which encode analytical processes, and resolvers, which route tasks to the right skill and load the right context.

Regarding token consumption, the harness can be the mechanism that controls it. The resolver pattern, loading only the tools and context a specific task requires, can reduce tool-definition and context overhead by up to 85% compared to a harness that loads all capabilities on every request, per Anthropic's published benchmarks for on-demand tool loading. Prompt caching for system instructions and skill files, supported natively by Anthropic, OpenAI, AWS Bedrock and other providers, bills cache reads at as little as 10% of the standard input rate, though some providers charge a one-time premium of 25 to 100% to write the cache, so the economics favor stable prefixes that are read many times. For an enterprise running thousands of agent loops per day against a stable set of skills and MCP configurations, the savings can be material. The thin harness is a cost governance mechanism.

Why the Harness Has Become the Strategic Asset

Two industry trends have converged to make harness design the differentiator between successful enterprise adoption or expensive pilots that never make it to production.

AI inference is expensive, and costs can be invisible. While per token prices have fallen dramatically over the past 3 years, enterprise AI bills have surged. The explanation is what can be considered hidden tokens, which is token consumption that power agentic workflows beneath the surface. For example, a credit analyst agent operating across multiple turns re-reads its full context on every turn. The math compounds quickly. A clean task might use 4,000 input tokens and 1,000 output tokens, which is around 5,000 total tokens. Add 60 MCP tools at roughly 450 tokens each, and the prompt immediately absorbs another 27,000 tokens before the model has done any analysis. If the orchestration layer makes six internal calls: planning, tool selection, execution interpretation, drafting, critique, and final response, that same user request can end up consuming roughly 200,000 tokens. And then, if two failed substeps are retried locally at roughly 32,000 tokens each, total usage reaches about 270,000 tokens, or more than 50x the original task. If the entire workflow is retried twice, the cost would be far worse: about 600,000 tokens, or more than 120x.

In that setup, the analysis itself accounts for only a small fraction of total token spend; in the worked example above, the original 5,000-token task represents under 2% of the 270,000 tokens consumed. The rest is tool schemas, re-sent context, routing prompts, logs, metadata, guardrails, and retries. This is the hidden token problem, invisible work that runs up the bill. Per-token pricing tables are misleading as demand for tokens are highly elastic and agentic workflows consume them at rates that chatbot-era budgets never anticipated.

At scale across thousands of credit assessments or KYC reviews this translates into significantly inflated inference spend, quickly eroding any ROI that AI project was intended to produce.

There is also a second layer that most token-cost analyses will miss: data quality upstream. When the data layer delivers pre-resolved entities, pre-normalized financials, and pre-calibrated risk indicators the model no longer needs to spend tokens on reconciliation work. However, an agent that receives ambiguous raw data from the open web must use context budget to infer entity matches, interpret inconsistent accounting standards, and caveat outputs accordingly.

Another reason why harness is a strategic asset is that singular model dependency is an operational risk. Some enterprises have built their AI workflows tightly coupled to a single provider. If that provider's API degrades or suffers a prolonged outage, the enterprise workflow stops with it. Price changes compress margins, and a deprecated model can turn months of workflow design into technical debt overnight.When that provider's API degrades or experiences extended outages then a critical enterprise workflow stops. When pricing changes, margins compress. When a model is deprecated, months of workflow design become technical debt overnight. The model is a dependency, and tight coupling to any single dependency creates a single point of failure in production systems that analysts and compliance teams rely on daily.

Thus, the concept of a need for the harness is born. The harness is what decouples the workflow from the model. A well-designed harness wraps the model behind a thin interface so swapping GPT for Claude, or moving from a cloud provider to a local open weight model for sensitive data workloads, requires changing a configuration variable rather than rebuilding the analytical logic. The skills, the data connections, the behavioral rules…all of it travels intact.

Skills: The Execution Layer

MCPs alone may not be sufficient to power highly complex workflows so a skills layer is necessary. A skill file is a markdown document encoding a process. A prompt asks; a skill instructs. 'Analyze this,' says the prompt. The skill says: here are the seven steps of analysisWhereas prompts ask, skills will instruct. A prompt says, "analyze this." A skill says: here are the seven steps of analysis, the order in which to apply them, the conditions under which to deviate, the scenarios to stress-test, and the format in which to present findings with every assumption flagged and every source cited.

Skills can also compound. A skill that reads its own output quality and rewrites its own decision rules functions as a permanent upgrade. After each production cycle, it reads outputs flagged for remediation, extracts the patterns behind them, and writes updated logic back into itself. Take a compliance workflow as a concrete example. A KYC skill that misses a layered shell company structure once can encode the detection signature and catch the same pattern the next quarter. The skill library accumulates institutional memory across every production run, regardless of which model was running at the time.

The Resolver: Managing Context Without Bloating It

As skill libraries grow, for example, a production deployment might have skills for credit assessment, KYC onboarding, KYC refresh, early warning monitoring, sanctions screening, counterparty onboarding, and a dozen more, the naive approach is to load all of them into every request. But as stated earlier, model attention will degrade, costs can increase, and performance drops.

The resolver solves this. It is not a Moody's product or anyone else's; it is a general architectural pattern, essentially a routing table: task type X arrives, skill Y loads, data connections Z1 and Z2 are initialized. For a refinancing risk request, the resolver loads the credit assessment skill and connects credit research and macroeconomic data sources. For a KYC refresh request, it loads the KYC refresh skill and connects firmographic, ownership, screening, and news sources. The model receives exactly what the task requires and nothing more.

Building the Harness

For teams moving from context engineering into harness engineering, four phases govern the transition.

Phase 1 — Thin the orchestration layer. Audit what your current harness is doing. Strip tool definitions, workflow logic, and context management that has accumulated in the orchestration code. Push it into skill files or resolvers. Target thin harness code that could swap its model connection with a single configuration change.

Phase 2 — Encode one process end-to-end. Start with the most consequential repeatable analytical workflow such as a specific credit assessment type or a KYC onboarding for a defined entity type. Encode the best practitioner's methodology as a skill file, connect the appropriate MCPs, and test against historical outputs. A single well-tested skill is worth more than a shallow library of ten.

Phase 3 — Implement behavioral governance. Build evaluation criteria that specifically test for silent assumptions, over-hedged conclusions, scope violations, and undefined success criteria. Treat failures as process defects to be corrected in the skill.

Phase 4 — Build the improvement loop. Add feedback mechanisms that allow skills to read their own output quality and write improvements back into their logic. This allows the skill library to transition from a static repository into a system that compounds with every production cycle.

The Third Reframing

Prompt engineering was the first insight: how you ask matters. Context engineering was the second: what you feed it matters more.

Harness engineering is the third. The analytical methodology encoded in a well-designed harness belongs to the firm that built it. It survives model deprecations, provider outages, and pricing changes. It improves with every production run and it is auditable.

Model access is now a commodity, the firms that will build durable advantages from AI are the ones who have encoded their best analysts' judgment as institutional infrastructure, connected it to authoritative data through stable integrations, and built the orchestration layer thin enough to be portable and fast enough to be economical. The harness is the most critical component of your GenAI project…at least for now.

Where Moody's Fits: The Data Connectors

For financial intelligence workflows, generic web retrieval is not sufficient as the data sources need to be structured, reliable, standardized and appropriate for analytical and regulatory use. We covered these foundations in depth in an earlier post in this series, Demystifying MCPs: the emerging common language of enterprise AI. But in the context of harness engineering, we have to think about what an agent must process when faced with web scraped data compared to a sanitized source.

A web-connected agent resolving a corporate entity infers the match from text, which yields false positives and real misses. Extraction interprets raw filings that may span different accounting standards, currencies, and reporting periods. Risk assessment fares worst: the agent can summarize what it reads but cannot calibrate it against decades of default data.When a web-connected agent resolves a corporate entity, it infers the match from text which can lead to false positives or real misses. When it extracts financials, the agent interprets raw filings that may be in different accounting standards, currencies, or reporting periods. When it assesses risk, the agent produces a descriptive summary and not a calibrated model output with decades of probability of default data behind it. Every step introduces probabilistic error that compounds through the analytical chain. The model spends significant capacity reconciling ambiguity rather than generating insight.

Thus, the harness needs to connect to authoritative data that powers decision-grade intelligence. Moody's Model Context Protocol servers provide that layer, solving the problem of data quality at the point of ingestion. Entity resolution is deterministic, with persistent identifiers that hold across naming variations, subsidiary structures, and cross-source inconsistencies. Financials arrive normalized across GAAP, IFRS, and local accounting standards, with currencies converted and ratios pre-calculated. Risk arrives as calibrated model output, such as Expected Default Frequency measures backtested against decades of default data, rather than as descriptive summary. Screening and news coverage are structured, traceable, and sourced in the native language of the markets they cover. The model never has to reconcile, normalize, or infer what the data means.

The architectural consequence is significant. In a harness where the data layer is doing the work of entity resolution, normalization, and risk calibration, the model does not have to. A KYC onboarding skill calling entity, ownership, screening, and news servers receives inputs that arrive already resolved and calibrated.receives pre-resolved, pre-structured, pre-calibrated inputs. The model's full capacity goes to the analysis and judgment it is actually suited for. Hallucination risk drops, consistency improves, and output is auditable against the specific data records that produced it. That, in the end, is what decision-grade means.