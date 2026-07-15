Moody's connected intelligence is now inside Intapp Celeste

Moody's and Intapp are expanding a partnership that began in 2023, bringing Moody's connected intelligence directly into Celeste, Intapp's AI platform purpose-built for professional services firms. Deal professionals, lawyers, and advisors can now surface Moody's credit risk assessments, entity screening, and ownership data through natural conversation inside the workflows where they already operate.

Intelligence at the moment of decision without platform-switching or manual research detours.

Why this matters now

In professional services, the highest-stakes decisions happen under regulatory scrutiny with compressed timelines. Brining Moody’s connected intelligence into Celeste means deal teams access counterparty risk signals during execution, entity and ownership data is surfaced inside intake and conflicts workflows and credit signals are embedded in diligence stages. All grounded in Moody's decision-grade intelligence connecting a knowledge graph spanning 600M+ entities, 2B+ ownership structures, and decades of proprietary credit and risk intelligence.

What this means in practice