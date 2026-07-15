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Moody's connected intelligence is now inside Intapp Celeste

The decisions that matter most in professional services happen fast, carry long-term consequences, and rely on intelligence that rarely lives where the work happens. The Moody's and Intapp expanded partnership helps close this gap.

July 15, 2026

Moody's and Intapp are expanding a partnership that began in 2023, bringing Moody's connected intelligence directly into Celeste, Intapp's AI platform purpose-built for professional services firms. Deal professionals, lawyers, and advisors can now surface Moody's credit risk assessments, entity screening, and ownership data through natural conversation inside the workflows where they already operate. 

Intelligence at the moment of decision without platform-switching or manual research detours.

 

Why this matters now

In professional services, the highest-stakes decisions happen under regulatory scrutiny with compressed timelines. Brining Moody’s connected intelligence into Celeste means deal teams access counterparty risk signals during execution, entity and ownership data is surfaced inside intake and conflicts workflows and credit signals are embedded in diligence stages.  All grounded in Moody's decision-grade intelligence connecting a knowledge graph spanning 600M+ entities, 2B+ ownership structures, and decades of proprietary credit and risk intelligence. 

 

What this means in practice  

  • Deal professionals using DealCloud get counterparty risk signals, ownership structures, and financial health indicators surfaced at the point of decision, enabling faster and better-informed deal execution. 
  • Law firms gain direct access to Moody's entity and ownership data within new business intake and conflicts workflows, accelerating onboarding and strengthening regulatory defensibility. 
  • Private capital and accounting firms can embed Moody's credit signals and counterparty screening into portfolio monitoring, fund diligence, and entity verification, reducing the manual research and context-switching that slow high-stakes decisions. 
Regulated industries rely on Moody's decision-grade intelligence to inform their most important decisions. Our expanded partnership with Intapp brings that same connected intelligence into Celeste, putting it directly into the workflows where deal professionals, lawyers, and advisors operate every day.
Ana Meauta, Managing Director, Channel Sales Partnerships, Moody's

Getting started 

The Celeste and Moody's MCP integration is available now for Intapp customers with an active Moody's data subscription. Existing customers can activate through their Intapp customer success team with no additional licensing required on the Intapp side.

Get started now

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