Financial resilience on Wall Street Vs Main Street

How do US private companies compare to listed small-cap companies when financial conditions deteriorate?

This whitepaper examines the financial resilience of listed companies (Wall Street) and private companies (Main Street) across a range of stress scenarios. The research compares 32,000 privately held US businesses with the constituents of the Russell 2000 Index over a the period examined. The findings suggest that private companies were more resilient across most scenarios. However, their resilience may weaken under more severe stress conditions.

This white paper builds on Moody's earlier analysis, From tariffs to geopolitics: A year of changing risks and financial resilience, which examined the resilience of the constituents of the S&P 500, Russell 1000 and Russell 2000 during the 12 months following the sharpest tariff escalation in decades.

To learn more, Download the full whitepaper