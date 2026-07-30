Banking

Financial resilience on Wall Street Vs Main Street

July 30, 2026

How do US private companies compare to listed small-cap companies when financial conditions deteriorate?

This whitepaper examines the financial resilience of listed companies (Wall Street) and private companies (Main Street) across a range of stress scenarios. The research compares 32,000 privately held US businesses with the constituents of the Russell 2000 Index over a the period examined. The findings suggest that private companies were more resilient across most scenarios. However, their resilience may weaken under more severe stress conditions. 

This white paper builds on Moody's earlier analysis, From tariffs to geopolitics: A year of changing risks and financial resilience, which examined the resilience of the constituents of the S&P 500, Russell 1000 and Russell 2000 during the 12 months following the sharpest tariff escalation in decades.

To learn more, Download the full whitepaper

Key findings

Private firms appear more resilient than Russell 2000 companies

The private-company portfolio had a higher share of resilient companies than the Russell 2000 across all scenarios during the period examined.

Resilience levels and resilience durability are different

While resilience improved for both groups over the period, private companies’ gains weakened as downside severity increased. By contrast, improvements among Russell 2000 companies remained comparatively stable.

Severe stress testing can reveal hidden vulnerabilities

Moderate scenarios may not fully capture tail-risk sensitivity. More severe stress scenarios can help identify firms whose resilience may deteriorate under adverse conditions.
 

By downloading this paper, you will gain insight into:

  • Differences in financial resilience across public and private markets
  • The impact of varying stress scenarios on resilience outcomes
  • Why severe downside testing matters 
  • How resilience scores can support monitoring and risk identification
  • Practical applications for lending, prospecting, origination, and portfolio management
     

To learn more, Download the whitepaper

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