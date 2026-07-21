One inventory, one lifecycle: How to govern AI models without fragmentation

Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning are accelerating model creation across banks. They are also emerging as tools to help automate parts of model risk management (MRM).

This raises an important question. As banks adopt AI-driven modeling techniques, should organizations create dedicated AI governance structures or extend existing MRM frameworks?

Moody's research with Risk.net suggests the latter. Many leading institutions are building on established MRM practices, augmenting them with controls designed for AI’s specific characteristics. The result is a more unified approach to governance that can scale as model ecosystems become increasingly complex.



Credit and market risk models remain some of the most prevalent across banking, but AI and machine learning model usage continues to grow

Respondents from our research cite credit and market risk models as the most used in their organization, followed closely by stress testing and regulatory capital across retail, commercial, and investment banks.

Although fewer AI and machine learning models are currently in use, they were described as the fastest-growing models by volume, highlighted by 28% of retail banks, 18% of commercial banks, and 17% of investment banks.1

Related reading: From compliance to resilience: Regulators drive new standards for AI model risk management.



Governance maturity is improving, but AI integration is uneven

More than half of respondents characterize their governance as mature, with 67% of investment banks, 58% of retail banks, and 52% of commercial banks reporting mature MRM governance. “Mature” was defined as a centralized inventory, defined tiering, independent validation, and oversight.1

Mature MRM governance doesn’t mean AI models are fully subsumed into current frameworks. Many banks are still experimenting with how to best oversee AI and machine learning, with some further along in that process than others. Most remain in the pilot or integration stage, which is the case for 42% of commercial bank respondents.1

For more on how AI is reshaping governance expectations, see Model risk management in the age of AI.



The case for extending MRM rather than creating parallel frameworks

Elena Marova, Senior Director for Moody’s Banking Advisory, argues that AI and machine learning models should not be managed in isolation.1 Instead, banks should maintain a single inventory, lifecycle, and governance structure that is augmented with capabilities tailored to AI. This includes an explainability assessment, training data lineage, bias detection, and continuous performance monitoring.

Here is the rationale: Parallel frameworks can introduce fragmentation and blind spots, especially where hybrid models combine statistical techniques with machine learning components. A unified approach supports a holistic view of model risk across the enterprise, while still applying additional controls for AI-specific risks, including differentiated validation depth based on complexity and use.

This perspective also echoes regulatory guidance. SS1/23 expanded the perimeter of MRM to include wider decision-support tools and AI-driven components embedded within workflows. The recent publication of SR 26-2 in the US also stresses banks’ responsibility to exercise sound judgment in the governance of AI models and that an “organization's risk management and governance practices should guide the determination of appropriate governance and controls.”2

Related reading: From SR 11-7 to SR 26-2: Managing model risk when models don't stand still



What banks are doing in practice: Modification, restriction, and human oversight

Some banks are already appointing leaders to bridge the knowledge gaps. Mauricio Arnau notes that CaixaBank appointed a chief AI officer and is working with MRM teams to define integration.1

Other institutions are implementing AI-specific policy controls. Krishan Kumar Sharma, Senior Vice President and MRM Leader at Citigroup, explains that many institutions are creating specialized AI governance policies. These include:

Not using AI for models used in regulatory submissions or business decisions

AI-specific policies around data governance and security

Human-in-the-loop mandates to detect hallucinations and opacity

Policies for prompt engineering, documentation, and transparency

Outlining use cases for where generative AI (GenAI) or agentic AI are classified as a model



This approach is also reflected in our survey results. Many survey respondents have developed modified governance frameworks for AI and machine learning characteristics, including 43% of retail banks and 44% of investment banks.1



The bottom line

AI is creating a new challenge for model risk leaders. It’s increasing the volume and complexity of models across the enterprise while simultaneously becoming a part of the processes used to manage and monitor the models themselves.

Our research suggests that banks do not need to create a separate governance structure for AI. Instead, many banks are extending their existing MRM frameworks with AI-specific controls, oversight, and monitoring capabilities. The goal is to create a single view of model risk that can scale as model ecosystems become more complex.

As AI adoption accelerates, scalable governance will increasingly determine how confidently institutions can deploy new models, demonstrate accountability, and translate innovation into business value.



How we help

Moody's supports financial institutions in identifying, assessing, and mitigating model risk across the enterprise as technology and regulatory expectations evolve. To find out how we can help your organization strengthen its risk culture and resilience, get in touch today.