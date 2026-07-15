Precision prospecting: Know who to call and why

Transforming commercial lending prospecting through signal driven intelligence

Precision prospecting helps relationship managers focus scarce coverage capacity on the lending opportunities most worth pursuing. By combining forward-looking signals of financing need with credit and risk context, resilience under stress, and business momentum, the framework turns fragmented data into a clearer rationale for outreach who to call, when to call, and why. This paper outlines the core analytical components of the framework and illustrates how integrated intelligence can improve conversion while reducing time spent chasing low-probability leads.



Introduction

Commercial banking has always been a relationship business. But in an environment defined by tighter margins, intensifying competition from non-bank lenders, and clients who expect relevance before they pick up the phone, the quality of those relationships increasingly depends on the quality of the intelligence behind them. This paper describes how a signal-driven prospecting framework can make relationship managers more efficient by surfacing high-quality prospects earlier and providing a clear rationale for outreach while keeping RM judgment and

relationship-building at the center of the process. It offers two things: a reusable prospecting framework that any institution can adopt and configure to its own priorities, and a practical intelligence layer, built on Moody's data and analytics, that populates every step of that framework with ready-to-use signals. The framework is the blueprint; the analytics make it operational.



Authors