The Basel III dilemma: Global capital rules and local pressures

Nearly two decades after the global financial crisis, the regulatory consensus that underpinned Basel III is entering a new phase. As many jurisdictions adopt increasingly distinct implementation approaches, the challenge is no longer designing a common framework but preserving its benefits while addressing competing domestic priorities.

This result is in an increasingly divergent regulatory environment. Differences in capital requirements and supervisory expectations are reducing comparability across markets and increasing complexity for internationally active institutions. As jurisdictions adapt Basel III to local objectives, including through recent initiatives by the US Federal Reserve and the European Commission, banks are navigating a growing patchwork of regulations while trying to maintain sound capital management, support business growth, and meet shareholder expectations.

The implications extend beyond regulatory compliance. Important questions are emerging about the future of cross-border competition, the calibration of capital requirements, and the effectiveness of a globally coordinated prudential framework. How much regulatory flexibility can be accommodated before the benefits of consistency and comparability begin to erode? What does increasing divergence mean for financial stability, market confidence, and banks’ ability to support economic activity?

This paper examines the forces driving regulatory divergence and the trade-offs facing both policymakers and financial institutions. It explores whether banking regulation is moving toward greater fragmentation and highlights the strategic considerations banks should consider as local implementation increasingly shapes outcomes, even as global principles remain central to the regulatory framework.