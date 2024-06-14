Boom loop in the making

Headlines have been sensationalizing the death knell of downtowns for months, thanks to evolving work models and struggling office performance. But city recovery is nuanced, and there are opportunities amidst the chaos.

Watch a team of economists and experts from Moody’s for a panel discussion on the so called “urban doom loop”. These experts will take a holistic look at the state of US cities and how they see the future unfolding.