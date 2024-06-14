Moody's logo
Boom loop in the making

So-called “doom loop” scenarios are stirring concern among investors, lenders, and governments alike, but the reality on the ground doesn’t match the headlines. And that reality is: US metros and physical and transition risk initiative funding are more resilient than you think, making it possible to thrive in this seemingly complicated world.

Commercial real estate and urban insights

This half mile long, 13-story high bicycle pedestrian bridge and work of art provides spectacular views of the Des Moines River Valley.
research

Jun 14, 2024

 Moody's Ratings
Moody’s Ratings US Mass Transit outlook:

Outlook revised to stable as funding and operations adapt to post-pandemic norms.

19
Apr
event

11:00 ET
Boom loop in the making

Headlines have been sensationalizing the death knell of downtowns for months, thanks to evolving work models and struggling office performance. But city recovery is nuanced, and there are opportunities amidst the chaos.

Watch a team of economists and experts from Moody’s for a panel discussion on the so called “urban doom loop”. These experts will take a holistic look at the state of US cities and how they see the future unfolding.

  • Commercial real estate
article
This time is different: A counter to the urban doom loop narrative

Falling property values push down tax revenues, which in turn limits public services, and lead to a reduction in desirability for both households and businesses. This lack of demand then places additional downward pressure on values, amplifying the effects of the initial shock, resulting in a self-perpetuating crisis. But here’s why this time is different.

  • Commercial real estate
whitepaper
Rethinking the downturn, debunking the doom loop and identifying opportunity in cre

You may have seen the term “doom loop” floating around to describe the current Commercial Real Estate environment– but is it really a misnomer?

  • Commercial real estate
  • Economy
article

Dec 01, 2022
Commercial real estate shock

The commercial real estate market is suffering weak absorption, rising vacancies, and falling rents and prices. Prospects for CRE are poor given the soft economy, higher interest rates, and long-running structural shifts in the demand for space from remote work to online retailing. Could CRE’s mounting woes pose an existential threat to the financial system and economy?

  • Commercial real estate
  • Economy
article
Inside economics podcast: Forecasting the fed and falling CRE

Mark, Cris and Marisa sit down to discuss changing the forecast for the Fed funds rate and dig deep to play the statistics game. Professor Glenn Mueller, University of Denver, also joins to talk all things commercial real estate, including rankings for the segments of the CRE market and explaining why the legalization of marijuana has disrupted the retail market.

  • Commercial real estate
  • Economy
whitepaper

Mar 02, 2022
Commercial real estate stress will test big cities' ability to adjust property tax rates

Multiple factors will continue to create upheaval in the commercial real estate (CRE) market, posing credit risks for large cities for at least the next several years. This will test the willingness and ability of cities to adjust property tax rates or make other budget modifications.

  • Commercial real estate
  • Government
article
2024 global CMBS and CRE CLO outlook

Hear from Moody’s on 2024 outlooks for commercial property markets, new issuance trends and the impact of rising rates.

  • Commercial real estate
research
Office will push up 2024 conduit delinquencies despite improved refi rates

As 2024 interest rates remain higher than levels over the prior decade, delinquencies will rise on the troubled property loans underlying conduit commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), driven by office maturity defaults.

  • Commercial real estate
article
Converting pandemic-hit offices will likely trim loan losses while aiding housing supply

Hit by pandemic-driven hybrid work, defaulted office loans with sharp value drops are the likeliest candidates to convert to either condominiums or rental developments.

  • Commercial real estate
Physical and transition risk insights

whitepaper
Rising physical risk generates uncertainty, complicating risk management

Growing insured exposures, higher reconstruction costs and rising global temperatures are contributing to larger and more unpredictable weather-related losses for insurance companies. We expect the frequency and severity of physical risk-related claims to continue rising, making it harder for insurers to quantify and manage this risk.

  • Commercial real estate
  • Economy
whitepaper
Cities' vulnerability to physical risks reflected in adaptation planning ramp up

Cities are particularly vulnerable to physical risks. To adapt effectively, cities need to increase the resilience of their infrastructure and the adaptive capacity of their citizens to maintain a robust economy.

  • Climate
  • Local Gov't
article
Breaking the doom loop with technological advances: A look at heat pumps

When it comes to the impacts of physical change on CRE, there are a multitude of self-reinforcing cycles. Identifying these patterns can lay the groundwork for strategic foresightful investments, even while others are paralyzed by potential doom.

  • Climate
  • Commercial real estate
