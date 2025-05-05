DATA CENTERS INSIGHTS - GLOBAL

Surging growth in hyperscale data center capacity will eventually level off, but identifying that inflection point has become increasingly difficult as AI data center campuses emerge as another key growth driver. Data center developers and large tech companies, or hyperscalers, continue to invest heavily in large data center projects. But the computing needs they will serve in the future remain uncertain given the constant flow of innovative technological breakthroughs, posing long-term credit risks to developers, landlords and investors.

Massive AI data center campuses emerge as major driver of long-term capacity growth. Data centers supporting AI applications will account for an increasing share of new global hyperscale data center capacity. The exponential increase in the projected computing capacity needed to train sophisticated AI models – coupled with the challenge of generating enough electricity to power it all – has spurred a change in how data center infrastructure is being developed. Hyperscalers are increasingly eyeing the construction of AI data center campuses that centralize gigawatts of computing capacity at a single location where reliable, low-cost power can be constructed quickly.

Data centers supporting AI applications will account for an increasing share of new global hyperscale data center capacity. The exponential increase in the projected computing capacity needed to train sophisticated AI models – coupled with the challenge of generating enough electricity to power it all – has spurred a change in how data center infrastructure is being developed. Hyperscalers are increasingly eyeing the construction of AI data center campuses that centralize gigawatts of computing capacity at a single location where reliable, low-cost power can be constructed quickly. Rationalization of data center capacity to match projected demand continues. As investment continues to pour into new data centers, some level of capital reallocation and retrenchment is inevitable. Hyperscalers continuously right-size their newly leased and owned capacity under development. Much of this new capacity is being built in anticipation of future needs. As it becomes available, it may exceed or fall short of what is actually required, given the different needs of each hyperscaler.

As investment continues to pour into new data centers, some level of capital reallocation and retrenchment is inevitable. Hyperscalers continuously right-size their newly leased and owned capacity under development. Much of this new capacity is being built in anticipation of future needs. As it becomes available, it may exceed or fall short of what is actually required, given the different needs of each hyperscaler. Capital investments to meet evolving tenant computing workloads pose financial risks for developers. Providing the computing power needed for generative-AI services will require massive amounts of capital investment. While this financial risk has been a long-standing challenge for data center developers, it has increased in recent years as the growth and evolution of AI accelerates the pace of innovation and requires significantly larger amounts of upfront capital. As a result, matching a data center's design to its expected computing load has become increasingly important.

Providing the computing power needed for generative-AI services will require massive amounts of capital investment. While this financial risk has been a long-standing challenge for data center developers, it has increased in recent years as the growth and evolution of AI accelerates the pace of innovation and requires significantly larger amounts of upfront capital. As a result, matching a data center's design to its expected computing load has become increasingly important. Trade tensions and tariffs likely to disrupt supply chains, raise costs and delay schedules. Even as demand for new data center capacity remains robust, rising trade tensions and tariffs will create near-term turbulence that had not been anticipated by the market at the start of the year. Tariffs on essential materials and components can increase costs, which could create financial pressures for existing data centers and project delays for those under development. Abrupt changes in tariff policies increase uncertainty, making it challenging for data center developers to forecast costs and timelines accurately.