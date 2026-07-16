Hidden in plain sight: How commodity volatility can shape credit risk

Silver’s recent price surge has not stayed on trading screens. It has moved into loan portfolios, often before credit teams have had time to identify the exposure.
In early 2026, silver crossed $90 per ounce for the first time, after which it climbed to $121 before falling by more than a third. Within weeks, it rebounded again following a tariff truce. By the time many credit committees were ready to discuss the trend, market conditions had already shifted.
For traders, this pace of change is expected. For lenders, it creates different challenges. Commodity exposure can sit within a portfolio without being clearly identified or actively monitored. It may not appear in recent financial statements, and it is rarely captured in standard monthly reporting.
At origination, banks assess a wide range of risks, including potential exposure to commodity movements. Over time, however, monitoring often narrows to financial performance indicators. This creates a gap. Material risks can build quickly outside the metrics that lenders review more frequently.
This risk is not new. The question is whether it remains visible once the loan is on the books.
Why silver behaves differently
Silver occupies two rows at once, serving as a monetary asset during periods of macro stress while also being a critical industrial output.
It is used in solar panels, electric vehicles, data center infrastructure, and medical devices. As a result, price movements do not affect all borrowers equally. A sustained increase may strengthen some businesses while weakening others, with the reverse taking place if prices fall.
This creates a more complex risk profile within a loan portfolio. Exposure is often embedded in supply chains or linked to collateral rather than clearly disclosed. As a result, it can remain difficult to identify and track through standard monitoring processes.
Where the exposure sits
Understanding exposure starts with a clear breakdown across borrower types.
Collateral exposure
Collateral can introduce more immediate risk. Facilities secured against silver or related assets are sensitive to price movements, but valuations are typically updated on a set schedule.
This creates timing gaps. Borrowing bases may reflect older, outdated price levels while market conditions continue to shift. Drawdowns often occur when prices are elevated, with the impact only becoming clear after prices adjust.
The intelligence challenge
Most institutions have a clear view of their direct exposures at a point in time. The challenge is keeping that view current as market conditions evolve.
Translating price movements into borrower-level impact requires linking market data to portfolio positions. In practice, this often takes time. By the time exposures have been reassessed, the underlying conditions may already have changed.
A more effective approach links market signals directly to portfolio data. It highlights where price changes affect specific facilities and supports faster, more targeted reassessment of credit risk.
Institutions that are investing in this capability are responding to a structural shift. Commodity markets are moving faster and are more interconnected, increasing the risk of delayed visibility.
What to do now
Credit teams can take several immediate steps:
- Identify borrowers with both direct and indirect exposure to silver.
- Refresh collateral valuations where silver is part of the borrowing base.
- Review hedging positions to understand risk differentiation across borrowers.
- Engage relationship managers to capture early signs of pressure.
- Move higher risk exposures to event driven monitoring.
Interpreting the forecast range
Current silver price forecasts vary widely, reflecting uncertainty in future market conditions.
For credit portfolios, the priority is not predicting where prices will settle; it is trying to build a portfolio that is robust to potential changes in conditions.
Learn how Moody’s solutions can help you detect and assess commodity-linked credit risk earlier.
Learn more
Moody's Early Warning solution for banks
Learn how Moody’s solutions can help you detect and assess commodity-linked credit risk earlier.