Hidden in plain sight: How commodity volatility can shape credit risk

Silver’s recent price surge has not stayed on trading screens. It has moved into loan portfolios, often before credit teams have had time to identify the exposure.

In early 2026, silver crossed $90 per ounce for the first time, after which it climbed to $121 before falling by more than a third. Within weeks, it rebounded again following a tariff truce. By the time many credit committees were ready to discuss the trend, market conditions had already shifted.

For traders, this pace of change is expected. For lenders, it creates different challenges. Commodity exposure can sit within a portfolio without being clearly identified or actively monitored. It may not appear in recent financial statements, and it is rarely captured in standard monthly reporting.

At origination, banks assess a wide range of risks, including potential exposure to commodity movements. Over time, however, monitoring often narrows to financial performance indicators. This creates a gap. Material risks can build quickly outside the metrics that lenders review more frequently.

This risk is not new. The question is whether it remains visible once the loan is on the books.