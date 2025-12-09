Artificial Intelligence Outlook 2026 – Risks are rising in a shifting AI landscape

Artificial intelligence (AI) continues to advance rapidly, with model performance making new breakthroughs and leading providers expanding deployment options for enterprises. Yet concerns about a possible AI investment bubble are growing as capital spending on computing power and infrastructure far outpaces the revenue being generated by AI applications. At the same time, integration hurdles related to cost pressures and regulatory fragmentation create a more complex environment for adoption.