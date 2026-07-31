Power without delivery

Key takeaways
- A completed AI data center is not necessarily a cash-flow-generating asset. The gap between construction completion and operational readiness may be becoming a growing source of financing risk.
- The AI boom is increasingly constrained not by compute demand, but by power availability, transmission infrastructure, and energization timelines.
- As private credit funds an increasing share of large-scale AI infrastructure, the combination of greater project scale and leverage is elevating the importance of operational verification alongside sponsor reporting and construction certifications.
- Satellite-based monitoring may help lenders identify potential divergences between announced timelines and observable project progression before they are reflected in financial disclosures.
The AI infrastructure boom is reshaping private capital markets
Private capital markets are financing AI infrastructure whose long-term economics for the tenant may depend not only on construction completion, but also on assumptions around uncertain future compute demand, power availability, technological relevance, and utilization ramp-up extending years beyond initial deployment. The majority of AI infrastructure assets are contracted under long-term leases that protect the project from many of these risks the tenant is taking.
The AI infrastructure cycle has rapidly evolved from a niche technology investment theme into one of the largest global capital allocation shifts in decades. Hyperscalers, including Amazon, Microsoft, Alphabet, Meta and Oracle, are collectively expected to invest hundreds of billions of dollars annually on AI and cloud infrastructure over the coming years. As seen in Figure 1, Moody’s Ratings estimates that capital investment by six major US hyperscalers could approach $785bn in 2026.1
FIGURE 1 The scale of the AI infrastructure build-out
Source: Moody’s Ratings. Note: Includes capital expenditures of Microsoft, Amazon’s AWS, Alphabet, Meta, Oracle and CoreWeave. AWS’ capital expenditures are Moody’s Ratings estimates because Amazon does not report capital expenditure for AWS.
The scale of this capital deployment is matched by its power demands. The IEA projected global data center electricity consumption rising from 485 TWh in 2025 toward approximately 950 TWh in 2030 – a trajectory that, if sustained, could represent one of the fastest expansions in industrial electricity demand on record, and one with potentially significant implications for grid infrastructure, transmission planning, and the practical deliverability of announced capacity timelines.2
Data center development is being increasingly financed through a diverse range of funding sources, including private credit facilities, infrastructure debt, project finance structures, developer equity, and institutional co-lending structures. Institutional investors may increasingly lend alongside banks as projects scale upward in size and complexity. A small but growing number of completed data center assets have been issuing CMBS and ABS financing structures.3
Counterparty credit quality remains an important factor for how operational risks ultimately translate into credit risk. Many of the largest AI infrastructure developments are backed by long-term leases with hyperscale tenants with investment-grade credit profiles. In such cases, delays in energization, commissioning, or utilization ramp-up may have limited implications for ultimate repayment capacity, even if they affect project economics or financing timelines.
As a result, the distinction between announced capacity and physically delivered, operational infrastructure is becoming increasingly important for credit investors – and may be increasingly difficult to observe from financial disclosures alone.
Why timing matters as much as headline capacity
The current AI infrastructure narrative often focuses on announcements around gigawatt-scale campuses, multi-phase hyperscaler developments, projected power demand curves, and ambitious delivery timelines. Despite this, construction and energization may be affected by grid access, permitting timelines, labor shortages, equipment bottlenecks, turbine availability, transmission constraints, and the sheer physical complexity of large-scale AI infrastructure development.
This paper focuses on the operational stages that occur after financing is secured and that are most relevant to ongoing credit monitoring. It is not intended to describe the full project development lifecycle, which also includes site selection, permitting, tenant contracting, engineering, procurement, and financing activities. The first, physical delivery, refers to structural construction completion, the point at which a building or campus is substantially built. Second, energization refers to the connection of that infrastructure to sufficient power supply, whether from the grid or co-located generation, to support operational load. Commissioning, the third stage, refers to the testing, certification, and technical validation of systems required before a facility can accept tenant workloads. And finally, tenant deployment refers to the period during which contracted compute capacity is progressively deployed, utilized, and converted into stage five; sustained revenue generation and cash-flow-producing operations. Each stage, as illustrated in Figure 2, may introduce distinct risk exposures and financing dependencies. A facility can be physically delivered but not energized; energized but not commissioned; commissioned but only partially utilized. For credit investors, the economically relevant milestone may extend beyond construction completion to stable contractual operation rather than construction completion in isolation. That being said, many new projects in the market remove many of these risks from the financing structure or the tenant is taking the cost overrun or delay risk. The improved risk allocation for new projects in the market helps balance the increased delivery risks given the rapid pace of development in the US today as other markets are growing at a much slower pace.
FIGURE 2 Post-financing operational stages of AI infrastructure deployment
|Physical Delivery
|→
|Energization
|→
|Commissioning
|→
|Tenant Deployment
|→
|Operational Stabilization
|Construction substantially complete
|Grid connection or on-site power available
|Systems tested and operationally validated
|Compute infrastructure installed and accepted for service
|Contracted utilization achieved
|Key risk: Construction execution
|Key risk: Power availability
|Key risk: Technical readiness
|Key risk: Deployment sequencing
|Key risk: SLA performance and re-leasing
Note: A facility can be physically delivered but not energized; energized but not commissioned; commissioned but only partially utilized. For lenders, the economically relevant milestone is stable, contracted utilization rather than construction completion.
From a credit perspective, this may matter because financing structures are increasingly underwritten against assumptions that belong to later operational stages, while some of the risks that may disrupt those assumptions can be concentrated in earlier ones. Kayrros monitoring data suggests that a meaningful share of committed projects exhibit differences between observable construction progression and announced timelines, though the magnitude of those differences may vary depending on project scale, geography, and power infrastructure dependencies.4, 5 Construction delays are common in infrastructure, especially when timelines are accelerated, and labor and supply chains are pressured. A delay in energization or commissioning may have implications beyond construction completion milestones and may affect cash flow stabilization, refinancing assumptions, lease commencement timing, utilization ramp-up trajectories, and projected investor returns.
Kayrros, a Proud Member of EA Group, is one provider of commercial geospatial intelligence. Other providers may produce different observations depending on imagery available, analytical methodologies, and update frequency. Kayrros observations are used in this paper as an independent, data-driven measure of construction activity and should be interpreted alongside developed disclosures and other publicly available information. As with any observational dataset, they represent one input into assessing project progress rather than a definite statement of project status.
This issue may become particularly important as projects increase in size. Modern AI campuses increasingly share characteristics with industrial infrastructure ecosystems rather than traditional enterprise data centers. Some of the largest developments increasingly incorporate multiple staged buildings, on-site generation, battery storage, and phased energization strategies. As a result, construction sequencing and energization timelines may increasingly become credit-relevant factors in credit analysis, in addition to their operating risk.4
From physical delivery to credit risk
For credit investors, an important consideration is not only whether aggregate AI demand exists, but also whether individual assets can generate sufficiently stable and durable cash flows to support their financing structures over time. Many AI-focused facilities are financed against expectations of future compute demand growth rather than long-established operational utilization. As a result, delays between construction completion, energization, tenant deployment, and full operational scaling may materially affect projected cash flow generation under the lease in most cases, though some new projects have rent certain payment dates or the tenant will cover delays or cost overruns. For lenders, project delays may influence debt service coverage ratios (DSCR), stabilization assumptions, borrowing base calculations, covenant headroom, refinancing risk, and projected residual values.
The issue is not necessarily near-term default risk. Most hyperscaler-backed projects continue to benefit from exceptionally strong counterparties and robust demand fundamentals.1 Moody’s Ratings recently highlighted that hyperscaler lease commitments linked to AI infrastructure may understate economic exposure associated with future lease renewals and residual value guarantees.6 Shorter lease structures are emerging for GPU financing, renewal assumptions remain uncertain, residual value guarantees may create substantial contingent obligations, and future liabilities may not be fully reflected in accounting metrics. The challenge is amplified by the relatively short economic lives of compute hardware.³ While buildings and power infrastructure may retain long-duration utility characteristics, modern GPUs and related compute infrastructure may require more frequent reinvestment cycles than traditional infrastructure assets.⁶ Future refinancing assumptions may therefore increasingly consider not only on infrastructure durability, but also whether facilities remain technologically and economically relevant; a distinction that may contribute to a growing gap between assets that are merely completed and assets that are operationally scaled, energized, and economically embedded within long-term AI workloads. To date the financings for the computing equipment match their useful lives and the debt fully amortizes within the hyperscaler contract term with no renewal risk, which removes technological obsolescence risk.
FIGURE 3 How operational delays become financing risk
|Construction Progression
|→
|Energization
|→
|Commissioning
|→
|Utilization Ramp-Up
|→
|Cash Flow Generation
|→
|Refinancing Implications
|Physical delivery later than expected
|Power availability lags completion
|Systems not yet ready for workloads
|Contracted capacity ramps more slowly
|Revenue arrives later than assumed
|Less DSCR headroom
Note: Illustrative example only. Actual outcomes depend on project structure, leverage, contractual arrangements, and market conditions.
Recent transactions have included combinations of construction financing, infrastructure debt, and institutional co-lending arrangements associated with future stabilization assumptions. CoreWeave, one of the largest GPU-focused cloud infrastructure providers, has raised billions of dollars through a combination of private credit, infrastructure-style financing, warehouse structures, and asset-backed facilities linked to NVIDIA GPU infrastructure and long-duration compute contracts.7 Some of CoreWeave’s GPU financings differs from traditional real estate development finance; the collateral is specialized compute hardware rather than real property, but it may serve as a useful, though imperfect, illustration of the way certain AI infrastructure-related risks are being financed through private capital markets and the increasingly infrastructure-like financing structures being applied to technology assets.
FIGURE 4 AI infrastructure financing lifecycle: stages, instruments, and credit risk
|Lifecycle Stage
|Typical Financing
|Key Dependency
|Credit Risk Sensitivity
|Land / Permitting
|Sponsor equity
|Permits / zoning
|Development risk
|Construction
|Construction debt / warehouse
|Build progression
|Cost overruns and delays
|Energization
|Infrastructure debt
|Grid connection or onsite power generation
|Delay risk
|Stabilization
|ABS / CMBS / infrastructure or corporate debt
|Performance to SLAs
|DSCR sensitivity to performance risk
Note: Illustrative only. Financing instruments and credit risk sensitivities may vary materially by transaction. Project observations and interpretations in this paper do not represent Moody’s Ratings credit opinions, rating methodologies, or rating committee views regarding any issuer, project, or related financing structure.
Several large US hyperscale developments have relied on phased financing structures in which short-term construction debt and equity is refinanced to longer-duration infrastructure or securitized financing once projects are completed and contracted cash flows being to be earned. In these structures, a delay in energization or commissioning may not necessarily impair the long-term viability of the asset, but it may affect near-term project economics by extending carry costs, delaying refinancing milestones, compressing early annual DSCR headroom, and dependence on future market conditions for take-out financing. More projects are issuing fully amortizing debt to remove refinancing risk.
Geospatial monitoring and the emergence of physical credit analytics
Infrastructure credit analysis depends heavily on contractual documentation, sponsor reporting, financial disclosures, and periodic operational updates. The credit relevance of geospatial monitoring may relate in part to what it allows lenders to observe independently, not just to the technology itself. Satellite-based construction monitoring can provide an external check on whether physical development aligns with projected delivery schedules, whether energization appears consistent with expected utilization ramp-up timelines, and whether announced infrastructure pipelines appear physically credible. It cannot observe utilization rates, contracted capacity, power draw, or cash flow generation; the variables that may influence credit, but may help reduce the informational gap between what sponsors report and what is physically occurring on site, which in a market sometimes characterized by ambitious development projections and limited disclosure may provide additional context for analysis.
Geospatial observations provide information regarding physical construction activity visible from satellite imagery. They do not measure project economics, utilization, contractual commitments, energization status, commissioning progress, financing terms, or commercial performance. Interpretation therefore requires analytical judgement and should be considered alongside sponsor disclosures, regulatory filings, and other publicly available information.
The interpretation of geospatial data remains fundamentally analytical rather than purely mechanistic. Physical observations do not map directly into credit outcomes, nor should they be viewed as predictive signals in isolation. Instead, they may provide an independent source of evidence regarding the operational milestones that underpin many financing assumptions. Construction progression, energization status, commissioning activity, and deployment sequencing are not themselves credit metrics, but they may influence variables that are central to infrastructure credit analysis, including stabilization timing, projected cash flow generation, refinancing eligibility, and DSCR expectations. The value of geospatial monitoring therefore lies not just in replacing traditional credit analysis, but also in improving visibility into the operational assumptions upon which that analysis depends. The relevance for lenders is therefore not the physical monitoring itself, but the ability to independently assess whether financing assumptions appear broadly aligned with observable operational progression.
Observable divergence between announced milestones and physical progression does not necessarily imply economic weakness depending on the mitigants in the financing structure, and that distinction matters for how geospatial observations should be interpreted. Large-scale infrastructure projects frequently experience sequencing adjustments, phased commissioning, permitting delays, and energization bottlenecks without necessarily impairing long-term economics. Hyperscalers often intentionally stage deployment to align capacity expansion with evolving compute requirements, transmission availability, or hardware procurement cycles. Construction contractors often signed fixed price guaranteed maximum price contracts where they absorb delays they cause, insulating the project. Tenants are also taking delay and cost overrun risk so a project’s delay may have no credit impact on the financing as well.
The value of independent monitoring is therefore not solely in identifying whether projects are succeeding or failing, but also in providing additional visibility into the increasingly complex relationship between announced infrastructure capacity, physical delivery progression, and the operational milestones that financing structures depend upon. This is typically managed by an independent engineer that signs off on monthly construction progress payment requests and authors a monthly or quarterly report tracking progress, change orders, issues, disputes, spend and potential delays.
Illustrative observations from publicly reported AI infrastructure developments
The following case studies are presented as structural illustrations rather than assessments of individual project performance, sponsor execution, or long-term economic viability. They are intended to illustrate how observable physical infrastructure progression can differ from publicly announced timelines, and how those differences may interact with financing assumptions regarding construction, energization, stabilization, and refinancing. The examples should therefore be interpreted as illustrations of broader financing dynamics rather than evaluations of specific projects
FIGURE 5 Selected examples of physical delivery progression and financing relevance
|Project
|Announced Timeline
|Illustrative Geospatial Observation
|Key Operational Constraint
|Financing Relevance
|Sample Case 1
|Multi-phase 2026
|Partial commissioning
|Energization sequencing
|Stabilization timing
|Sample Case 2
|1GW campus
|Observable construction activity
|Grid dependency
|Power availability
|Sample Case 3
|Q4 2025
|Field preparation observed
|Operational consideration
|Refinancing timing
Note: Project observations and interpretations presented in this paper are based on publicly available information and Kayrros geospatial monitoring data. They do not represent Moody's Ratings credit opinions, rating methodologies, or rating committee views regarding any issuer, project, or related financing structure. Financing instruments and credit risk sensitivities are illustrative of typical structures and may vary materially by transaction.
FIGURE 6 Sample Case 1 (phased energization and infrastructure scale)
Source: Kayrros geospatial monitoring, based on satellite imagery. Used with permission.
Sample Case 1 development provides an illustration of how observable construction progression may be interpreted alongside publicly available information when considering financing structures. According to Kayrros geospatial monitoring, satellite observations from February 2026 indicate eight Phase 1 buildings completed and entering commissioning, 24 additional structures under active construction, and Phase 3 land clearing already underway. At full scale, the first phases alone are expected to draw approximately 1.2 GW of power demand, with substantial co-located gas generation infrastructure estimated at approximately 360 MW, though the operational status of this generation infrastructure cannot be independently confirmed from satellite observation alone.
The credit relevance may be viewed as structural rather than project-specific. A campus of this scale combines site development risk, power infrastructure risk, construction execution risk, and technology deployment risk within a single financing ecosystem. As phases complete at different rates, the gap between physical delivery and operational stabilization may be relevant to stabilization timing assumptions, cash flow projections, and refinancing milestones, depending on the nature of the lease with the hyperscale tenant. Staged energization and phased commissioning may be important factors through which lenders assess the timing of debt service coverage and take-out financing eligibility.
In the lifecycle framework set out above, the Sample Case 1 campus appears to span the construction and energization stages simultaneously across its phases, with Phase 1 entering commissioning while Phases 2 and 3 remain at earlier stages, a common approach for data center construction. For lenders, this may suggest that stabilization financing assumptions for the campus as a whole could depend not just on a single energization event, but on a sequenced progression across phases that may introduce compounding timing dependencies. This is standard in construction where one event must happen before another can occur. Uniquely for multi-asset campuses with generation, each facility can be worked on separately of the others, which allows for independent scheduling and management of smaller projects compared to the larger project as a whole.
FIGURE 7 Sample Case 2 (power market dependency and transmission constraints)
Source: Kayrros geospatial monitoring, based on satellite imagery. Used with permission.
Sample Case 2 illustrates the growing interaction between AI infrastructure development and power market constraints. The campus is expected to reach approximately 1 GW of capacity, however Kayrros’ geospatial observations indicate that observable construction activity may not fully align with publicly announced timelines. The reason for this divergence cannot be determined from satellite imagery alone and may reflect a range of factors including phased construction sequencing, changes to development plans, permitting, energization schedules, or other project-specific considerations, which may have neutral credit implications.
Satellite imagery appears to show approximately 310 MW of on-site generation capacity in installation. In some cases, grid constraints may be emerging as an important variable in AI infrastructure deployment, and facilities that depend on co-located generation to bridge grid availability gaps may present considerations beyond those typically associated with construction risk of a data center. Behind-the-meter power solutions are becoming more common as both a bridge and permanent power solution for new AI data centers to reduce grid reliance and impact.
In the lifecycle framework, Sample Case 2 may illustrate circumstances in which energization becomes a key constraint rather than construction itself. The campus appears to have physical infrastructure progressing toward completion, but grid dependency may mean the transition from energization to commissioning—and therefore to stabilization and contracted cash flow, which could be contingent on factors outside the developer's direct control. This may present a typical construction risk where reliance on a third party can delay construction completion. Developing an interim solution may be necessary to meet contractual requirements in cases where a grid connection is unknowingly materially delayed.
FIGURE 8 Sample Case 3 (divergence between market narrative and physical progression)
Source: Kayrros geospatial monitoring, based on satellite imagery. Used with permission.
Sample Case 3 illustrates one example of the risk of anchoring financing assumptions to aggressive construction schedules in a sector experiencing rapid growth. According to Kayrros monitoring, Phase 1 delivery was initially expected during Q4 2025. Field preparation appears to have commenced during that same period, while construction monitoring indicates that observable site activity may not fully align with previously announced development milestones.
In the lifecycle framework, Sample Case 3 appears to remain in an early stage of development; it remains at or before physical delivery while its financing assumptions may be set before physical delivery risk is fully known.
Financing assumptions are typically calibrated against expected delivery and utilization schedules. Even where long-term demand remains intact and the project remains economically viable, a material extension in energization timing may result in penalties, lower cash flows that reduces debt service coverage ratios, increase carrying cost, delay stabilization timing, and increase refinancing risk.
Implications for private credit and structured finance
The rapid institutionalization of AI infrastructure financing is likely to influence how private credit investors monitor operational risk over the coming decade. Infrastructure credit analysis has relied on analytical anchors like contractual revenue visibility, sponsor quality, tenant strength, construction milestones, and assumptions around long-duration asset utility.
AI-linked infrastructure appears different in several important aspects. The credit sensitivity of energization delays depends heavily on individual deal structure, but the directional mechanics are largely consistent: in some cases delays may compress the margin between projected DSCR and typical covenant thresholds in leveraged infrastructure structures, and more severe delays may create meaningful refinancing dependency in deals that were underwritten assuming smooth construction-to-stabilization transitions.
The current generation of hyperscale AI campuses increasingly combines characteristics of infrastructure, industrial development, energy markets, and high-velocity technology deployment within a single ecosystem.
A project can be structurally complete yet commercially immature. It can be energized but only partially operational. It can possess contracted demand but still face delays associated with grid interconnection, staged commissioning, or deployment sequencing. As financing structures become larger, and more levered, lenders may place greater emphasis on additional sources of operational verification alongside periodic sponsor reporting and construction certifications.
Summary
The credit implications of AI infrastructure financing Includes four broad analytical stages, including physical delivery, energization, commissioning, and operational ramp-up , each with different risk implications and credit sensitivities.
As AI infrastructure financing scales further into private markets – larger, more levered, and more distributed across interconnected capital structures – the informational gap between announced capacity and observable operational progression may widen unless there is a clear third party independent engineer or technical advisory monitoring the project with monthly or quarterly reports on progress, which is common for these financings.
The insurance market faces a structural parallel. The growing divergence between replacement value and economic value in compute-intensive assets may be introducing risk characteristics that existing actuarial frameworks and policy structures may not yet fully capture.
As more projects are delayed owing to the focus on speed-to-market with more accelerated delivery schedules coupled with broader pressure on labor and supply chains, increases focus on whether physical delivery, energization, and operational scaling will occur at the pace consistent with financing assumptions, and whether the financing structure has mitigants against these delays and whether tools exist to provide investors with visibility into situations where observable operational progression may not align with those assumptions and where third party monthly or quarterly independent progress reports are not available.
References
1Moody’s Ratings (2026) Hyperscaler capex to near $1 trillion in 2027, fueling AI growth, memory shortage, Moody’s Ratings, January 2026.
2International Energy Agency (IEA) (2026) Key Questions on Energy and AI: Executive summary. Paris: IEA. Available at: https://www.iea.org/reports/key-questions-on-energy-and-ai/executive-summary
3Moody’s Ratings (2025) Data Center Securitizations – US: Overbuilding, technology pose renewal and capex risks, particularly for turnkey assets. New York: Moody’s Ratings, May 2025
4Kayrros (2026) Data Center Monitoring and Geospatial Infrastructure Analysis. Paris: Kayrros.
5Physical delivery observations and construction progression data cited in this paper draw on monitoring analysis provided by Kayrros, a commercial geospatial intelligence firm. Kayrros data (i) represents one observational source derived from satellite imagery and related analytical methods; it has not been independently verified against project engineering records, developer reporting, or regulatory filings; and (ii) provides only partial and indirect visibility into physical activity and should be considered alongside other information sources.
6Moody’s Ratings (2026) Accounting – US: Hyperscalers’ reported AI-related lease commitments may understate economic risk. New York: Moody’s Ratings, 23 February
7CoreWeave, Inc. (2025) Form S-1 Registration Statement. Filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The S-1 discloses CoreWeave's GPU-collateralized debt facilities, warehouse financing arrangements, and infrastructure lending structures in detail.
Contacts
Hanna Sundqvist
Head of Private Credit, Europe
Asset Management
+44 203 314 2217
Hanna.Sundqvist@moodys.com
David Hamilton
Head of Asset Management Research
+1 212-553-5931
David.Hamilton@moodys.com
About
This article is a product of Moody’s Asset Management Research team, part of Moody’s Analytics (“Moody’s”), a division of Moody’s Corp. separate from Moody’s Ratings. The analysis and viewpoints expressed herein are solely those of Moody’s Asset Management Research team.