Peril Metrics: Bringing Moody’s peril model insight to everyday underwriting

Authors: Victoria Boreham - Associate Director, Product Marketing - Moody's; Oliver Smith - Associate Director, Product Management - Moody's

In a rapidly evolving risk landscape, for residential and commercial property underwriting leaders, one challenge is not whether catastrophe risk insights need to be assessed for every property, but whether their organization can consistently incorporate relevant risk insights at scale.

Each time a risk analysis for a specific property is conducted, two sets of insights must converge at the point of underwriting. These include the property’s attributes: all accurate, up-to-date, and complete. There are also catastrophe risk insights relevant to that property location, its construction, and condition.

For underwriters, confidently securing these two sets of insights can be challenging, let alone bringing them together for a comprehensive risk analysis ready for an underwriting decision. These sets of insights are often within different software and storage systems, are typically incomplete or incompatible with each other, and are updated at different cadences.

As a result, these insights never fully show up in underwriting workflows where decisions are made. Any underwriting analytics produced suffer from friction between risk differentiation, speed, and governance.

Property risk is now changing too quickly for underwriting analytics to remain static—or siloed. Increasingly, teams need an ‘analytics layer’ capable of using the fullest data stack and integrating analytics at the point of underwriting.

This layer would evolve, absorbing new peril science, incorporating richer property modifiers, and improving over time without the need to redesign workflows for each development cycle. The layer would also automatically bring together property- and model-derived cat risk insights, producing a combined analysis without manual intervention.

To help develop this analytics layer, Moody’s has launched Peril Metrics. This takes property and risk data from a data stack and delivers hazard data, risk scores, and loss-cost analytics via a modern, flexible, low-latency API, designed to give insurers greater optionality as market needs evolve.

A new generation of property underwriting analytics

With the most advanced insurers already working to enhance their property data, leveraging tools that derive property attributes from satellite imagery, another challenge now lies in sourcing and integrating the right inputs for risk selection and accurate pricing. These inputs include roof geometry, roof covering, and other on-property features that can translate into specific premium signals or loadings.

This matters because analyzing specific property data inputs can make a big difference, either in increasing or decreasing risk. For example, research by satellite imagery and AI pioneer CAPE Analytics, now Moody’s Property Intelligence, indicates wildfire risk can be reduced by up to 76% when vegetation is removed within 10 feet (3 meters) of a property.

As time goes by, vegetation grows around a property, tree branches spread out, roofs become damaged or replaced, so the real struggle is that these property inputs aren’t static: they change over time, and their impact varies by peril, geography, and portfolio appetite. A winning combination is up-to-date risk attributes and underwriting-native outputs aligned with governance, without any integration friction.

Peril Metrics is built for that future. It extends Moody’s Location Intelligence foundations and incorporates deeper vulnerability drivers, richer hazard data, and more granular loss-cost refinement as market needs evolve. This provides underwriters with more options for how teams consume and operationalize hazard, risk score, and loss-cost insights within their underwriting workflows.

What does this mean for insurers and underwriters utilizing commercial and residential property intelligence applications? Here are three specific areas where Peril Metrics makes a difference:

Peril model science; operationalized: Deliver hazard data, risk scoring, and loss cost analytics directly in underwriting workflows, supporting faster, explainable accept/decline and referral decisions. Data for the US includes location-level hazard data for various perils, such as flood depth and wildfire slope. It also includes risk scores that enumerate hazard, exposure, and vulnerability to derive a location-specific composite risk level for windstorm, wildfire, flood, severe convective storm, winter storm, earthquake, and terrorism risks, as well as average annual loss (AAL) calculations. More precision via detailed exposure attributes: Enable finer refinement of expected loss (AAL) and risk scores with future additions that go well beyond Moody’s Location Intelligence. Based on additional property attributes and location-level inputs (for example, roof condition, roof system, tree density, and so on), these can materially shift vulnerability, reducing inaccurate pricing at the margin. Interconnected risk analytics: Simplify connection to property-level insights with Moody’s deep modeling science and catastrophe-level impact, reducing the need for complex software integrations by customers and reducing reconciliation effort across underwriting, exposure management, and reinsurance teams.

In a market of point solutions, the depth of solutions matters

Many insurers assemble their own property underwriting ‘data stack’ by licensing multiple datasets, platforms, and tools to cover regions, perils, and use cases.

But, for example, in commercial lines property underwriting, clarity matters, and speed-to-quote is a competitive differentiator. When a cat risk signal is inconsistent or hard for an insurer to explain, the impact can be material: adverse selection and mispricing at the account level, auditability gaps that create governance issues, and a portfolio view that doesn’t match underwriting decisions, creating friction for the organization in reinsurance or portfolio conversations.

For speed-to-quote, with catastrophe risk increasingly influencing frontline underwriting decisions, insurers want fewer disconnects between point-of-underwriting decisions and downstream portfolio and reinsurance views.

One strategic decision when selecting a data stack is where to embed catastrophe risk insights. Many insurers have catastrophe models across key perils, but modeling insights are not available at the point of underwriting. Using guidelines typically in a read-only format, an underwriting system may auto-decline a property and send it to a team to handle escalations. Adding underwriting analytics, such as scores, modifiers, and loss costs, that can drop into existing workflows with minimal disruption, not only gets you started faster, but it also means one less migration headache.



Property underwriting is an area of continued investment for Moody’s, and Peril Metrics is designed to extend the value we provide around location intelligence. While tighter integration with CAPE solutions is an important part of the roadmap, the benefits are not limited to CAPE users.

What to expect next

Moody’s Peril Metrics provides a step forward in making hazard and loss analytics more accessible and actionable, while continuing to strengthen the risk layers our customers depend on. If you’re interested in understanding what this means for your region, use case, or roadmap, we’d welcome the conversation, especially around the perils, modifiers, and integration patterns that matter most to your underwriting teams.

Speak with your Moody’s representative for more information.