The last mile of exposure data enrichment: Where mapping makes the difference

What decides whether a secondary modifier earns its credit?

Author: Saffron Taylor, Associate Product Manager, Moody's

We are entering a new paradigm for catastrophe modeling. Property attributes that have traditionally been used for underwriting decisions — such as pricing, risk selection, and portfolio management — are becoming more readily available for catastrophe modeling workflows.

Moody's welcomes this development. As an independent modeler that serves brokers, insurers, and reinsurers alike, we have both the vantage point and the responsibility to ensure richer data translates into a more credible view of risk, not just a different one.

Higher-quality data can mean greater confidence and precision in modeling results, helping insurers and reinsurers deploy capital more efficiently and increase capacity where it is needed most. Yet richer property data alone does not automatically translate into better catastrophe modeling outcomes.

The real challenge lies in understanding how underwriting intuition should be represented within a catastrophe model. While underwriting and catastrophe modeling often use the same property characteristics, they can serve different purposes, rely on different assumptions, and require different treatment within the modeling framework. As a result, mapping exposure data is not a trivial exercise; it requires a deep understanding of both underwriting and vulnerability modeling.

Consider just a few examples:

How should the uncertainty around a secondary structure be represented when aerial imagery cannot capture the entire property?

How do differences in geocoding methodology between underwriting and catastrophe modeling datasets affect risk assessment?

How should a single observed feature be represented when it informs several distinct model inputs, without compounding credits or penalties that should only be counted once?

These questions illustrate why exposure enrichment is about more than obtaining additional property data. It is about ensuring that data is translated into the modeling framework in a scientifically rigorous and transparent way, so that the resulting view of risk remains both credible and actionable.

Mapping underwriting intelligence to modeling secondary modifiers

Secondary modifiers are where that translation gets tested, and they never operate in isolation. Primary characteristics — construction type, occupancy, year built, number of stories, floor area — determine a property's main structural response to a hazard and place it on a regional baseline that assumes an industry-average building for the region.

Details such as roof maintenance, roof geometry, and cladding type then refine that starting point, scaling the property's expected damage up or down to reflect how it aligns with, or departs from, that average. With complete, current, correctly-mapped data, they do exactly that.

The difficulty is that these characteristics have historically been captured under real constraints of time, cost, and access: for example, when a modifier is coded more often where it happens to lower expected loss, effort concentrated on high-value locations, or an attribute nobody actually confirmed is recorded as if it had been confirmed absent.

A modifier can only tell a model the truth about a property if the process behind it was equally honest about what wasn't known. Left uncorrected at scale, a portfolio doesn't look inaccurate; it looks confident, which is harder to catch while rates are moderating and capacity is returning, and more expensive to discover after a loss event.

Two Moody's studies test this directly, applying enriched secondary characteristics systematically across more than one million U.S. residential properties — one soon to be published on hurricane risk and one for severe convective storm risk. In each, the combined effect of the secondary modifiers on portfolio average annual loss was modest: hurricane average annual loss (AAL) rose by roughly 6%, severe convective storm AAL fell by roughly 5%.

Underneath those figures, individual locations moved far more — roughly two-thirds of properties in the hurricane study and nearly half in the severe convective storm study saw their modeled average annual loss shift by more than 15% in both directions. The modest portfolio-level shift on these notional books signifies that the models' default calibration holds up well in aggregate; the real payoff comes from surfacing the reshuffling underneath, where areas of opportunity for growth and areas of revealed vulnerability actually come into view.

Where mapping precision matters most

When it comes to building characteristics, the distinction between 'unknown' and 'not present' isn't a technicality; it's where secondary modifier data goes wrong most often.

In Moody's RMS™ models, it's the difference between using a calibrated regional default the model applies when a characteristic is genuinely unknown, and a specific, favorable selection the observation never actually supported. A home without roof equipment and a home where roof equipment was not observed are not the same reality.

Coding 'no roof equipment,' 'no wood deck present,' or 'no appurtenant structures' where the true answer is unknown is precisely the kind of mapping error that manufactures a biased credit: the model is handed a favorable characteristic it can act on in place of the neutral default it would otherwise apply, and modeled loss reduces without anything about the property having actually changed.

Repeat that across a book and the bias accumulates in one direction — quietly understating loss against hazards like hurricanes, hail, and wildfire, exactly where those differences concentrate. The result reads as a defensible view of risk right up until a real event, or a fully enriched comparison, exposes the gap.