The last mile of exposure data enrichment: Where mapping makes the difference

What decides whether a secondary modifier earns its credit?
Author: Saffron Taylor, Associate Product Manager, Moody's
We are entering a new paradigm for catastrophe modeling. Property attributes that have traditionally been used for underwriting decisions — such as pricing, risk selection, and portfolio management — are becoming more readily available for catastrophe modeling workflows.
Moody's welcomes this development. As an independent modeler that serves brokers, insurers, and reinsurers alike, we have both the vantage point and the responsibility to ensure richer data translates into a more credible view of risk, not just a different one.
Higher-quality data can mean greater confidence and precision in modeling results, helping insurers and reinsurers deploy capital more efficiently and increase capacity where it is needed most. Yet richer property data alone does not automatically translate into better catastrophe modeling outcomes.
The real challenge lies in understanding how underwriting intuition should be represented within a catastrophe model. While underwriting and catastrophe modeling often use the same property characteristics, they can serve different purposes, rely on different assumptions, and require different treatment within the modeling framework. As a result, mapping exposure data is not a trivial exercise; it requires a deep understanding of both underwriting and vulnerability modeling.
Consider just a few examples:
- How should the uncertainty around a secondary structure be represented when aerial imagery cannot capture the entire property?
- How do differences in geocoding methodology between underwriting and catastrophe modeling datasets affect risk assessment?
- How should a single observed feature be represented when it informs several distinct model inputs, without compounding credits or penalties that should only be counted once?
These questions illustrate why exposure enrichment is about more than obtaining additional property data. It is about ensuring that data is translated into the modeling framework in a scientifically rigorous and transparent way, so that the resulting view of risk remains both credible and actionable.
Mapping underwriting intelligence to modeling secondary modifiers
Secondary modifiers are where that translation gets tested, and they never operate in isolation. Primary characteristics — construction type, occupancy, year built, number of stories, floor area — determine a property's main structural response to a hazard and place it on a regional baseline that assumes an industry-average building for the region.
Details such as roof maintenance, roof geometry, and cladding type then refine that starting point, scaling the property's expected damage up or down to reflect how it aligns with, or departs from, that average. With complete, current, correctly-mapped data, they do exactly that.
The difficulty is that these characteristics have historically been captured under real constraints of time, cost, and access: for example, when a modifier is coded more often where it happens to lower expected loss, effort concentrated on high-value locations, or an attribute nobody actually confirmed is recorded as if it had been confirmed absent.
A modifier can only tell a model the truth about a property if the process behind it was equally honest about what wasn't known. Left uncorrected at scale, a portfolio doesn't look inaccurate; it looks confident, which is harder to catch while rates are moderating and capacity is returning, and more expensive to discover after a loss event.
Two Moody's studies test this directly, applying enriched secondary characteristics systematically across more than one million U.S. residential properties — one soon to be published on hurricane risk and one for severe convective storm risk. In each, the combined effect of the secondary modifiers on portfolio average annual loss was modest: hurricane average annual loss (AAL) rose by roughly 6%, severe convective storm AAL fell by roughly 5%.
Underneath those figures, individual locations moved far more — roughly two-thirds of properties in the hurricane study and nearly half in the severe convective storm study saw their modeled average annual loss shift by more than 15% in both directions. The modest portfolio-level shift on these notional books signifies that the models' default calibration holds up well in aggregate; the real payoff comes from surfacing the reshuffling underneath, where areas of opportunity for growth and areas of revealed vulnerability actually come into view.
Where mapping precision matters most
When it comes to building characteristics, the distinction between 'unknown' and 'not present' isn't a technicality; it's where secondary modifier data goes wrong most often.
In Moody's RMS™ models, it's the difference between using a calibrated regional default the model applies when a characteristic is genuinely unknown, and a specific, favorable selection the observation never actually supported. A home without roof equipment and a home where roof equipment was not observed are not the same reality.
Coding 'no roof equipment,' 'no wood deck present,' or 'no appurtenant structures' where the true answer is unknown is precisely the kind of mapping error that manufactures a biased credit: the model is handed a favorable characteristic it can act on in place of the neutral default it would otherwise apply, and modeled loss reduces without anything about the property having actually changed.
Repeat that across a book and the bias accumulates in one direction — quietly understating loss against hazards like hurricanes, hail, and wildfire, exactly where those differences concentrate. The result reads as a defensible view of risk right up until a real event, or a fully enriched comparison, exposes the gap.
Figure 1: Most modifiers cut both ways —they don’t just lower losses. Range of location-level AAL impact by secondary modifier, from best-case credit to worst-case penalty. Moody's RMS North Atlantic Hurricane HD Model, 1M U.S. residential sample.
The figure above shows what complete secondary modifier data does inside Moody's RMS North Atlantic Hurricane HD Model: every major modifier — roof age, roof system, roof geometry, cladding — moves modeled loss both up and down, depending on what is genuinely true about the property. None carries a built-in direction. The specific split shown here reflects a sample of one million US residential locations; the balance of credits and penalties will differ from one portfolio to the next, according to the true condition of the properties in each.
The same holds for severe convective storm risk, where applying enriched characteristics across a full portfolio produced a net decrease of roughly 5% — a modest number on its own. Underneath this, as the portfolio breakdown below shows, nearly half of all properties moved by more than 15% in one or the other direction. A portfolio manager reading only the net figure sees a small credit; one reading the full distribution sees where the real risk, and the real opportunity, actually sit.
Figure 2: Location-level AAL change after enrichment (nine secondary modifiers), showing material decreases (A) and increases (B) beneath a ~5% net portfolio change. Moody's RMS U.S. Severe Convective Storm HD Model; All Perils.
How Moody’s maps it better – turning data into model-ready intelligence
Moody's approach to exposure data quality is grounded in modeling objectivity and deep data expertise. Not every underwriting attribute belongs in a catastrophe model. What a large vision model captures from imagery does not always map cleanly onto what a catastrophe model expects in its secondary modifiers.
So, we deliberately map only a curated subset of CAPE property intelligence that is relevant to modeled loss, spanning both the primary characteristics that place a property on its regional baseline and the secondary modifiers that refine it.
Before bringing the product to market, our model development team, with 30+ years of catastrophe modeling experience, worked alongside our property underwriting and data specialists to meticulously map, blend, and calibrate those attributes within our Exposure Data Module (EDM), sometimes encoding a single observation into one modifier, sometimes combining several into one.
Each attribute was then tested to determine how it should be represented in the exposure data, and its impact on loss validated before it was made available for integration into the models. This gives our clients greater confidence in the data that drives their decisions and a clearer understanding of what's actually moving their results.
An independent and unbiased view of risk isn't a posture. It's been a core tenet of ours since we launched the first catastrophe models in the early 1990s. Moody's serves brokers, insurers, and reinsurers, meaning no single side of a placement shapes how we map data into a model.
It also means we have no commercial incentive to resolve an unknown as a credit. When the data is ambiguous, our default is calibration integrity, rather than a more favorable number. That's what allows a credit or a penalty produced inside Moody's Exposure Enrichment to mean the same thing to a carrier's portfolio team, a reinsurer's underwriter, and a broker at the point of placement.
Moody's CAPE property intelligence is precisely the objective, current, independently verifiable data the industry has long needed, refreshed as new aerial imagery becomes available, and available at a resolution manual reporting has never matched.
The comparisons above only work because that intelligence exists. But property intelligence is only as valuable as its connection to a model that can act on it: a data feed on its own tells a broker or carrier what a property looks like, not what that means for modeled loss.
Moody's is the provider of the mapping between enriched exposure data and Moody's RMS models, which turns observation into an actionable, model-ready view of risk rather than simply a different number.
That mapping is what Moody's Exposure Enrichment, part of Enhanced Risk Data on the Moody's Intelligent Risk Platform™, delivers. It injects enriched attributes into the secondary modifier fields Moody's RMS models were calibrated to use, at the point of model execution, systematically across the entire portfolio.
Every modifier's expected impact — credits and penalties alike — is validated in partnership with Moody's vulnerability and engineering team, and clients can choose how it applies: filling only the unknowns, or overwriting the full exposure set with an objective, consistent view (recommended). Either way, it becomes a single source of objective truth about the book.
Figure 3: Enriched attributes integrate directly into your EDMs on the Intelligent Risk Platform — with an option to overwrite all characteristics or fill only unknowns.
Since the same data shapes decisions at the point of underwriting, portfolio modeling, and at the point of risk transfer, Exposure Enrichment gives carriers, reinsurers, and brokers a common language they haven't reliably had; a single, validated view of a property that means the same thing wherever in the risk chain it's read.
Carriers gain differentiation to grow their portfolio into better risks and address any concentration in weaker ones; reinsurers get a more representative and unbiased view of a cedant's portfolio quality than aggregate metrics alone provide. Brokers get objective evidence, produced inside the same modeling environment that underwriters and portfolio managers already rely on, to bring into a placement — not a standalone data point the market can only take on faith.
For a market that has often treated secondary modifier credits as speculative and with distrust, that may be the more durable change. Cat models have long been sophisticated enough to price risk with precision. What Moody's Exposure Enrichment changes is whether the market can finally trust that the data reaching those models was built with the same care.
To see the full analysis behind this piece, read the Moody's white paper on severe convective storm risk, and to see exactly how enriched secondary characteristics would impact your own book, contact your Moody's representative about running Exposure Enrichment against your book as a proof of concept.