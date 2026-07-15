The next chapter of insurance risk analytics: Building an intent-driven platform for the agentic era

Authors: Bala Cherlopalli, Associate Director - Product Management, Moody's; Evan Cropper, Director - Product Marketing, Moody's

A market moving faster than its workflows

Risk in insurance is evolving faster than the workflows used to manage it. Catastrophe volatility, casualty reserve pressure, systemic cyber risk, physical risk hazard shifts, and emerging liability theories are all increasing the pace and complexity of decision-making. At the same time, insurers are under pressure to adopt AI—without turning high-stakes decisions into an experiment.

Many approaches to AI focus on faster answers: copilots bolted onto existing tools or models that can interpret and summarize information.

But in insurance, answers alone are not enough. Decisions must be traceable, defensible, and grounded in governed data, validated models, and established workflows. Without that analytical context, AI-generated answers may appear credible but can be incomplete or difficult to defend. Speed without context does not reduce risk—it scales uncertainty.

The challenge is not access to AI. It is turning AI into decision-ready intelligence embedded in the systems insurers use to evaluate risk. Today, that burden still sits with the user—navigating data, selecting models, and stitching together workflows to move from question to outcome.

The Moody's Intelligent Risk Platform approach to AI: From intent to execution

Moody's Intelligent Risk Platform™ (IRP) embeds AI into the foundation of insurance analytics. That foundation includes applications like Risk Modeler™, where high-definition financial models already process over 40 billion risks/locations each month.

Today, executing on a workflow—analyzing a portfolio, interpreting a submission, evaluating capital adequacy—requires users to navigate data, select models, and stitch steps together manually or through APIs. The Intelligent Risk Platform is closing that gap. We’re building toward a model where a user could describe what they want to accomplish, and the platform orchestrates the data, workflows, applications, and analytics required to deliver a governed result.

In practice, that means giving our users the tools to assemble the right data, interpret submissions, run models, apply financial structures, and produce results that can be reviewed, validated, and acted on—not just generating an answer.

Critically, the platform does not replace the applications, models, or controls insurers rely on. It makes them easier to access, combine, and orchestrate. The same trusted analytics remain in place; what changes is that we’re giving our users more ways to build and execute workflows.

At our Exceedance 2026 conference in June, we brought this approach to life—through AI-native applications, platform integrations, and agent-driven workflows.

New AI solutions at Exceedance 2026

1. Moody's Intelligent Risk Platform MCP Server: A governed doorway for agentic workflows, today

The Model Context Protocol (MCP) is an open industry standard that lets AI systems, including large language models (LLMs) and AI agents, connect to external information, tools, and APIs through a single shared interface. Think of it as a universal adapter: rather than building a separate connection for each tool and source, an AI gains a shared doorway to the knowledge it can reason over and the tools it can act with.

The IRP MCP Server is the implementation of that standard for the Intelligent Risk Platform. It turns complex APIs, schemas, documentation, and platform capabilities into a unified interface that AI can understand and navigate. This allows AI systems to discover and use the right IRP capabilities based on intent—not technical complexity.

It extends that access to AI systems and agentic tools while preserving the platform controls that matter most—governance, security, and data lineage. This gives customers confidence to integrate with the MCP directly within production workflows, knowing that every result carries the context needed to act on it.

A lightweight IRP plugin is planned as the on-ramp—bringing the MCP Server and skills (predefined, repeatable workflows) together in a simpler install experience. The MCP Server will continuously evolve with market requirements, but the intent is clear: make IRP capabilities easier to activate in the AI environments customers already use.

The Intelligent Risk Platform MCP Server is now available. (Re)insurers and brokers already on the platform for their day-to-day workflows can start building on the MCP Server today.

2. Risk Data Refinery: AI-native data preparation for the insurance workflow

Risk Data Refinery is Moody's AI-native application on the Intelligent Risk Platform (IRP). It transforms unstructured and semi-structured submission data—slips, statements of value (SoV), PDFs, Excel files, emails, and text—into standardized exposure data module (EDM) format, using multi-modal AI powered by domain expertise.

It targets a critical bottleneck for growth: the cycle time between submission and achieving a credible view of its risk. The friction is familiar for carriers everywhere—format chaos, large accounts with critical details buried across hundreds of tabs, hours of preparation before modeling can start, and interpretation drift when two analysts code the same exposure differently.

Risk Data Refinery is built to multiply experts, not replace them. It orchestrates ingestion, extraction, enrichment, interpretation, validation, and model-ready output while keeping your experts in control where judgment matters. Users can see what was extracted, enriched, inferred, and flagged for human review.

The differentiation here is structural. Risk Data Refinery draws on more than 20 years of Moody’s Analytical Services experience processing over a million submissions so far. It delivers over 95% automated, touchless accuracy.

It combines expert-labeled data, cat-domain specialists, and engineers on a single product path, a compounding feedback loop, and native IRP integration. It will be available first as a standalone IRP application, refining unstructured exposure data directly into EDM to streamline modeling and downstream workflows.

Embedded experiences within Risk Modeler™, UnderwriteIQ™, ExposureIQ™, and beyond will follow—for one unified data refining experience that acts as a foundation for workflows on IRP. Risk Data Refinery will be available on Moody's Intelligent Risk Platform next month.

Exploring what comes next

Beyond what’s shipping today, we’re exploring how agentic workflows can extend Moody's Intelligent Risk Platform with numerous new solutions tailored to different risk stakeholders. Several of these innovations are already live and ready for you to explore within the platform.

One area of exploration is how integration itself can become intent-driven. Early work on the Intelligent Risk Platform Integration Agent shows how users can describe what they want to accomplish and have the platform generate the code, payloads, and steps required to execute integrations. This has the potential to shorten the path from business use case to working workflow and reduce the friction that often slows API-driven automation.

We are also experimenting with how analytical workflows can become more conversational without losing rigor. Concepts like a Risk Data Lake Agent point to a model where users can express analytical intent—asking questions in natural language—while still producing results that are fully inspectable, auditable, and grounded in the platform’s governed data and SQL-based analytics.

A third area of exploration applies these same principles to property inspection—an operational workflow where AI can improve both data quality and the policyholder experience.

Inspection Analytics is AI-powered hazard and condition detection that runs on the inspection photos carriers already collect, whether via a traditional vendor, self-inspection, or a mix. It layers onto existing programs to deliver more consistent data and unlock more value from photos already being captured.

Inspection Agent takes a different approach: a conversational, AI-guided alternative to DIY self-inspection designed to reduce friction for homeowners. No app to download. Smart guidance that prevents rework. The result is a better policyholder experience and cleaner, validated data for the carrier. Attendees experienced Inspection Agent in an interactive demonstration live at the recent Exceedance Innovation Showcase.

These are early explorations, but they reflect the same design principle: extending intent-driven interaction deeper into the platform while preserving the control, transparency, and trust required for insurance decision-making.

Rewriting the playbook, together

Rather than simply announcing another wave of AI features, at Exceedance 2026, we showed how Moody’s Intelligent Risk Platform is delivering solutions to help our clients thrive in the agentic era with discipline: trusted data, governed access, repeatable workflows, and AI that improves how people work.

That is what an intent-driven platform should deliver. Users should not have to fight the interface to reach an outcome, and agents should not have to work around fragmented data and undocumented processes.

The platform's unified data store is what makes this possible—connecting exposure details, policies, portfolios, and business-wide views into a single governed environment so that agents can resolve intent without forcing users to bridge the gaps themselves. AI belongs where it improves experience, efficiency, consistency, and defensibility—not where it adds noise. Risk does not stand still. It is time to rewrite the playbook together.

This reflects Moody’s broader strategy: Build. Connect. Embed. We build decision-grade intelligence from Moody’s data, models, and expertise. We connect it across workflows so risk can be evaluated in context. And we embed it where decisions are made—from platform applications to APIs to agent-driven workflows.